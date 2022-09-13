Stephen Curry says he regrets not boycotting 2014 playoff game against Clippers amid Donald Sterling scandal

Read full article on original website
Frank Delph
2d ago
Is he going to boycott playing the Timberwolves games because of the racist remarks made by one of their black players. No!!!.
Danny Harris
2d ago
Here’s just another great reason to never watch another NBA game!—-These NBA players are as stupid as rocks. If 90% of them had to depend on their brains instead of their athletic ability for success, they would be on welfare or homeless.
Your Big Daddy
3d ago
Curry sue doesn’t want to boycott all that Chinese money he receives
Larsa Pippen Spotted with Michael Jordan's Son Marcus for Lunch Date in Miami
Pippen said last month that dating has been difficult after splitting with former NBA star Scottie Pippen: "It's kind of hard. I thought it was going to be easier, to be honest with you." Larsa Pippen was spotted dining out with Michael Jordan's son Marcus over the weekend. The Real Housewives of Miami star, 48, who is the ex-wife of Michael's former Chicago Bulls teammate Scottie Pippen, sat next to Marcus, 31, while dining Sunday afternoon at Zuma, a Japanese restaurant in Miami, according to TMZ. Larsa and...
Former NBA Star's Wife Reportedly Dead At 50
Late Tuesday night, the sports world learned some devastating news when the wife of a former player passed away. Jennifer Ilgauskas, wife of former Cleveland Cavaliers star Zydrunas Ilgauskas, passed away this week, according to an obituary set up for her. She was 50 years old. "Jennifer's approach to her...
Yardbarker
Kobe Bryant Admitted He Played 1-On-1 Against Reggie Miller Because He Wanted To See His Strengths And Weaknesses And What He Could Exploit If They Ever Played In The NBA Finals
The Los Angeles Lakers have always had some of the most talented players play for them. Each decade, the Lakers seemingly get their hands on a generational talent which helps them win NBA titles. But by the end of the 1990s, the Lakers somehow managed to pair both Shaquille O'Neal...
BREAKING: Brooklyn Nets Sign Former Golden State Warriors Player
On Friday, the Brooklyn Nets announced that they have signed Chris Chiozza, who played for the Golden State Warriors last season.
LeBron James Goes Viral For His Dance Moves At Kendrick Lamar’s Concert: Watch
LeBron James is 6’9″, so there was no way that anyone would miss him when he started to get crazy during Kendrick Lamar‘s concert on Sunday in Vancouver, BC, Canada. In footage of King James, LeBron, 37, felt himself as Kendrick, 35, and Baby Keem kicked into “family ties.” Dressed in all white, LeBron stood out while rocking out on the VIP section of the floor. “@KingJames rocking out at @kendricklamar show in #Vancouver,” tweeted Mike Man (aka @chubbyvegan18). “Great Show! Two Kings brought their A-Game tonight! #LeBron #kendrick.”
Yardbarker
Michael Jordan Spotted With Lakers And Celtics Governors Jeanie Buss, Emilia Falazzari, And Wys Grousbeck During Cincoro Gold Launch: "Lakers And Celtics Can Get Along."
After his retirement, Michael Jordan has been part of many different business ventures. He is the current governor of the Charlotte Hornets and also founded the tequila brand Cincoro. Michael Jordan's Cincoro tequila brand is generally highly regarded. An alcohol expert previously offered positive comments about Michael Jordan's tequila, saying...
Yardbarker
Jason Kidd Has No Hard Feelings Towards Jalen Brunson After Mavericks' Departure: "I'm Happy He Got Paid"
The Dallas Mavericks took one of the biggest hits of the summer when they lost their second-best player, Jalen Brunson to the New York Knicks. The Mavs didn't get anything in return for developing Brunson from a second-round pick into a $100 million player, something analysts consider to be a massive blow to the ream after they made the Western Conference Finals last season.
John Stockton's Son Signs With NBA Team
On Friday, the Indiana Pacers announced that they had signed four new players, one of whom is David Stockton. He is the son of Basketball Hall of Famer John Stockton, who played for the Utah Jazz.
thesource.com
Stephen Jackson Says He Checks in Everywhere He Travels: ‘I Wanna Come Home to My Family’
Following the murder of PnB Rock, NBA champion Stephen Jackson revealed what he does to keep secure as he travels the nation: checks in. Speaking online, Jackson revealed he makes a phone call before he arrives anywhere. “I check in everywhere I go,” Jackson said. “Everywhere I go I call...
Yardbarker
Ja Morant Feels That Some NBA Players Dislike Him For Being Himself: “That’s Why I Bust Their Ass”
Ja Morant is just 23 years old, but he has already established himself as one of the premier guards in the NBA. He won Rookie of the Year in 2020 and followed that up with his first All-Star selection this past season. He also won Most Improved Player last season after averaging 27.4 points per game and led the Grizzlies to the second-best record in the league.
Celtics Bringing Back a Familiar Face
The Celtics reportedly have plans for how they'll fill their 20th and final offseason roster spot. They've already agreed to training-camp deals with former first-round picks Noah Vonleh, Bruno Caboclo, Denzel Valentine, and Justin Jackson; the same goes for former second-round selection Jake ...
BREAKING: New York Knicks To Sign Former Grizzlies, Rockets And Kings Player
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the New York Knicks are signing DaQuan Jeffries.
ESPN
NBA commissioner Adam Silver says 'I don't have the right to take away' Phoenix Suns from owner Robert Sarver
NEW YORK -- NBA commissioner Adam Silver on Wednesday said the one-year suspension he gave to Phoenix Suns and Mercury owner Robert Sarver for making racist and misogynist remarks could have been longer, but that he didn't "have the right to take away his team." While Silver said Sarver was...
Yardbarker
NBA Fans React To Russell Westbrook's Fluid Three-Point Shooting Form: "LeBron James Likes This"
The Los Angeles Lakers are all set for the 2022-23 NBA season. They have added a bunch of young players to the bench and have added Patrick Beverley to the roster to improve their defense. The only thing that has been left for them to take care of is the...
This Video Of Russell Westbrook Will Have Fans Very Excited
On Thursday, basketball trainer Chris Brickley shared a video of a workout with Los Angeles Lakers star Russell Westbrook.
Yardbarker
Kobe Bryant Had A Powerful Message For LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, And Carmelo Anthony When He Joined The 2008 Redeem Team: “I’m Tired Of Watching Y’all Lose.”
When it comes to international basketball, there is no team who's more successful than Team USA. In the Olympics, the men's basketball team has managed to take home the gold medal 16 times. But there have been times when Team USA has been outplayed by other countries. One of them...
Pistons Reportedly Signing Former Pacers Player
According to James Edwards III of The Athletic, the Detroit Pistons signed former Indiana Pacers player Keifer Sykes.
CNBC
The tequila brand founded by Michael Jordan and other NBA owners makes a new play for the luxury market
An all-star group of NBA owners that includes Michael Jordan have teamed up to launch the newest blend of Cincoro Tequila. In just three years, the brand has sold 1.5 million bottles nationally and won 23 awards in accredited spirit competitions. By the end of next year, tequila is poised...
Yardbarker
Shaquille O'Neal Shares How He Reacted After He Saw His Lakers Contract: “I’ve Never Seen So Many Zeros In My Life... When I Saw The $120 Million For Seven Years..."
Shaquille O'Neal's NBA career was full of interesting moments. The Big Diesel started off strong with big performances for the Orlando Magic, even helping them reach the 1995 NBA Finals, which they eventually lost against the Hakeem Olajuwon-led Houston Rockets. After his stint with the Magic became a bad situation,...
Yardbarker
Michael Redd Says Playing On The Redeem Team Was The 'Highlight Of His Career': "I Went From A Second-Round Pick To Being On The Redeem Team And Winning A Gold Medal With Kobe, Wade And LeBron."
The 2008 Redeem Team has been one of the hottest topics around the NBA recently, as LeBron James and Dwyane Wade are executive producers behind this documentary. That team landed in China with a lot of pressure on their shoulders after failing to win the gold medal in the 2004 Summer Olympic Games.
