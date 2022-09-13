Police investigating alleged video of student sex act at Fort Myers High School

Police are investigating the circulation of a video that allegedly shows two students engaged in a sex act while at Fort Myers High School.

The Fort Myers Police Department said the incident apparently took place in May, but officers learned of it recently.

"There is currently an active investigation into the incident and the possible circulation of a video allegedly depicting sexual acts between the two students," the Fort Myers Police Department said in a statement. "We strongly encourage anyone who receives any messaging involving sexual acts and minors, to NOT share or disseminate the information, instead report it! Sharing these types of videos and images is in violation of Florida State Statue and is a crime."

Police public information officer Kristin Capuzzi described the case as "very fresh," and told The News-Press the department is investigating whether a crime was committed.

"We are looking into the fact it is being disseminated around," Capuzzi wrote in an email. "Most students may not understand, as they continue to pass it along, this is a crime."

The School District of Lee County said it also learned recently of the incident, and has disciplined the students involved per the district's student code of conduct.

"School staff is assisting the Fort Myers Police Department investigation," the district said in a statement.