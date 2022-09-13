ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sen. Lindsay Graham announces new national abortion ban plan

By Lauren Barry
WWJ News Radio
WWJ News Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hHLMR_0hu9YJS300

According to Republican South Carolina Sen. Lindsay Graham, a national 15-week abortion ban proposed Tuesday in the Senate is “intended to mitigate the pain of an unborn child.”

Research indicates “the neural circuitry for pain in fetuses is immature,” and that “the developmental processes necessary for the mindful experience of pain are not yet developed.” Other researchers have argued that fetal pain (as a core, immediate, sensation) could be possible from 12 to 24 weeks of gestation and proposed the use of a fetal analgesic during abortions.

This summer, the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the landmark Roe v. Wade decision that protected abortion access in the nation for decades. After the opinion was leaked early to POLITICO in May, national support for abortion access in all cases reached its highest levels since the 1990s, according to Gallup .

According to May Gallup poll results, 67% of Americans believe abortion should be legal during the first three months of pregnancy and 36% think it should be legal in the second three months.

Following the GOP bill proposal, the American Civil Liberties Union, Democrat House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and others responded with criticism.

“This is a transparent attempt by Sen. Graham and extreme politicians to force the nightmare unfolding across the country on people in every state in the country,” said Julie Sweet, director of the Liberty Division of the American Civil Liberties Union . “Make no mistake, this bill signals the dangerous future we face if anti-abortion extremists take control of Congress. Anti-abortion extremists won’t be satisfied until abortion care is banned completely across the country and women are forced to carry pregnancies against their will.”

Pelosi also characterized the attempt as “extreme” and said it was part of an agenda for “MAGA Republicans,” referring to Republicans who are supporters of former President Donald Trump. Earlier this month, President Joe Biden singled this segment of the GOP out for their “extreme ideology.”

Graham insisted in tweet rebuttals to Pelosi’s statement that opposing the proposed legislation would put the U.S. at odds with the “mainstream of the world.” He painted her party as “radicals and said “the Democrat desire for abortion on demand up until the moment of birth puts us in a club of seven that includes North Korea and China.”

Pelosi argued that Graham and other MAGA Republicans true aim is to “pass laws even more draconian than this bill – just like the bans they have enacted in states like Texas, Mississippi and Oklahoma.”

A recent poll in Texas , where there are restrictive abortion laws, found that 60% of people there actually support legal abortion in all or most cases. In West Virginia, a near total ban on abortion was passed Tuesday.

“We will never, ever stop fighting for our right to abortion,” said the ACLU when the decision was announced.

Refinery29

Please Stop Calling It A ‘Late Term’ Abortion, Sen. Graham

“Maybe some people need to actually learn how a woman’s body works.” I watched as Vice President Kamala Harris said this pointedly to a room full of Indiana lawmakers while reporting on the ground in the Hoosier State on July 25, shortly before a near-total abortion ban passed there. The Veep’s words jumped to mind this week when South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham’s office introduced proposed legislation known as the “Protecting Pain-Capable Unborn Children from Late-Term Abortions Act.” It would ban nearly all abortions after 15 weeks nation-wide, with only a few “exceptions” for issues such as risk to a parent’s life and cases of rape and incest.
The Intercept

Lindsey Graham’s “Late-Term” Abortion Ban Is a Lie

On Tuesday, South Carolina Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham announced plans for a federal abortion ban. Anyone who has paid even marginal attention to the right’s long assault on reproductive justice expected this move. This was never about states’ rights; a nationwide ban, a mass criminalization program, was always the plan.
The Hill

Pence says ‘whoever’ is next GOP president will back national abortion ban

Former Vice President Mike Pence said in a new interview that the next Republican elected to the Oval Office, “whoever that may be,” will support a national abortion ban. “I welcome any and all efforts to advance the cause of life in state capitals or in the nation’s capital,” Pence said in an interview with RealClearPolitics published Wednesday. “And I have every confidence that the next Republican president, whoever that may be, will stand for the right to life.”
960 The Ref

GOP governor nominee says he'll fight US abortion ban

RENO, Nev. — (AP) — Nevada’s GOP governor nominee said Thursday he would fight against a national abortion ban if congress were to pass one. “It’s the vote of the people within the state of Nevada, and I will support that,” Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo, who is anti-abortion, said in a press gaggle next to Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin after the two spent the day campaigning across the state. “That is an issue that doesn’t need to be in politics.”
The List

Lindsey Graham's Proposed National Abortion Ban Has Twitter Fuming

South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham is no stranger to controversy. According to his official website, the Republican politician has been in Congress since 2002, making his Senatorial term two decades long. This year alone, Graham has appeared in headlines for how he has reacted to historical moments, such as walking out during Judge Kentanji Brown Jackson's Senate hearing and predicting what would happen to Donald Trump if he gets prosecuted in regards to his pending investigations.
Elite Daily

Here It Comes: A National Abortion Ban May Be In The Works

When the Supreme Court sent shockwaves through the nation’s reproductive rights landscape by overturning Roe v. Wade with its Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization decision on June 24, many congressional Republicans assured their constituents they wouldn’t pursue a federal ban. However, now that Roe is no longer the floor for abortion rights, these same lawmakers are proposing some concerning (but not surprising) anti-choice legislation. Here’s why you should be paying attention to South Carolina Sen. Lindsay Graham’s 15-week national abortion ban proposal, and how it may signal an even more dismal future for the United States’ reproductive rights landscape if unchecked.
The Hill

Graham introduces nationwide 15-week abortion ban legislation

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) on Tuesday introduced a bill that would ban abortions nationally after 15 weeks of pregnancy. The bill comes three months after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade and the constitutional right to an abortion and marks the most serious effort by Republicans in Congress to pass a nationwide abortion restriction.
The Independent

New WSJ poll shows more support for abortion after Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade

Voters have grown even more supportive of abortion rights since the Supreme Court struck down Roe v Wade this summer, according to a new Wall Street Journal poll.This August, among 1,313 polled registered voters of both parties, 60 per cent said abortion should be legal in most or all cases, up from 55 per cent on the same question in March. (A majority of people have supported abortion access since at least 1995, according to Pew).The proportion of those who opposed abortion with limited caveats remained about the same, with 29 per cent saying it should be banned exceptions...
Washington Examiner

Judge blocks Ohio's six-week abortion ban for 14 days

A judge in Hamilton County, Ohio, blocked the state's six-week abortion ban for 14 days, allowing abortion up to 22 weeks in the state while the six-week law is blocked. Hamilton County Common Pleas Court Judge Christian Jenkins issued the restraining order after the plaintiffs in the case argued the law was unconstitutional under the state's constitution. "No great stretch is required to find that Ohio law recognizes a fundamental right to privacy, procreation, bodily integrity and freedom of choice in health care decision making," Jenkins wrote.
