ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

YISD earns top college, career readiness scores in El Paso area

By Irene Romero
KTSM
KTSM
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LzWGQ_0hu9WyhQ00

EL PASO, Texas ( KTSM ) – Ysleta Independent School District has earned the highest College, Career, and Military Readiness (CCMR) scores among all school districts in the city and county of El Paso.

This according to 2022 state accountability results recently released by the Texas Education Agency (TEA).

On Tuesday, Ysleta ISD was also honored by the El Paso City Council for being the only school district in the city to earn a coveted “A” rating for overall academic performance from TEA, with 98 percent of its campuses also earning top ratings of either “A” or “B” for their educational programs.

“We are committed to every student in every school – and by working together, we have laid a strong academic foundation that sets the stage for success for our graduates, regardless of whether they pursue postsecondary education, go straight into the workplace, or serve our nation in the military,”

said Superintendent of Schools Dr. Xavier De La Torre.

According to YISD, state figures showed 81% of Ysleta ISD students who graduated in 2021 were considered career- or college-ready – a larger percentage than seen throughout the state (65%), El Paso ISD (78%), Socorro ISD (63%), Anthony ISD (80%) and Canutillo ISD (60%).

In addition, five Ysleta ISD high schools earned CCMR scores of at least 85% – they included J.M. Hanks High School (85%), Parkland High School (86%), Riverside High School (94%), Ysleta High School (97%), and Valle Verde Early College High School (100%).

The district exceeded the state average in several CCMR areas – about 50 percent of Ysleta ISD students scored at or above the college-ready standard on the SAT, ACT, TSIA, or earned credit for college-prep courses, surpassing the state’s average of 41 percent. Statewide, the percentage of students earning industry-based certifications was 19 percent, compared to 29 percent at Ysleta ISD.

TEA uses the state’s accountability system to evaluate the academic performance of Texas public schools across three domains: Student Achievement, School Progress, and Closing the Gaps.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTSM

TTUHSC EP is recognized for Hispanic-majority faculty & staff

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – In honor of National Hispanic-Serving Institutions Week, TTUHSC’s faculty and staff is being honored. The faculty and staff at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso is known to be a Hispanic-majority, which is significant when it comes to empowering local students and others in the community. In 2018, the […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Local Students Selected for 2022-23 National Merit Semifinalists

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Two El Paso Independent School District students are El Paso County’s lone National Merit Scholarship semifinalists, the National Merit Scholarship Corporation announced Wednesday. Deena Al-Dahwi, from Coronado High School, and Anna Dixon, from Franklin High School, are among more than 16,000 semifinalists in the 68th annual National Merit Scholarship program. […]
EL PASO COUNTY, TX
KTSM

Forbes ranks NMSU as one of top colleges in U.S.

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – New Mexico State University has been recognized as one of Forbes’ America’s Top Colleges in 2022.  For this current year, NMSU was ranked 458. On an additional Forbes lists, NMSU ranked 102 in the west, 212 in public colleges and 232 in research universities. Additionally, last year, Forbes reevaluated how it […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
KTSM

City of El Paso celebrates National Preparedness Month

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Department of Public Health’s Emergency Preparedness Program is partnering with the City of El Paso in order to celebrate National Preparedness Month. National Preparedness Month encourages residents to prepare themselves as well as loved ones in case of an emergency. In order to celebrate, El Paso residents are invited […]
EL PASO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
El Paso County, TX
Education
City
El Paso, TX
County
El Paso County, TX
El Paso, TX
Education
Local
Texas Education
KTSM

Local Organization feeds migrants in downtown El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Operation Hope and Destiny church were in downtown El Paso today feeding the migrants. The co-founder of Operation hope, Angel Gomez shares how they donated 80 pizzas and 14 cases of fruit. Gomez expresses how he hopes the community can donate blankets, pillows, and even board games for the children. […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

El Paso County receives 2022 Wellness Award

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso County has received the Leading the Way Platinum award which is the highest level of recognition. The 2022 Leading the Way reward is from the Aetna Workplace Well-Being Award program. The El Paso County is being recognized for its strong commitment in improving the health of its […]
EL PASO COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parkland College#Postsecondary Education#Texas Tech#K12#Linus College#The El Paso City Council#Ysleta Isd#Socorro Isd#Ccmr#J M Hanks High School
KTSM

DACC receives $20K grant for Financial Wellness Program

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Doña Ana Community College has received a $20,000 grant in order to continue a program which offers financial literacy for students. The DACC Financial Wellness Program is sponsored by the grant which was provided by Wells Fargo. The program initially began in 2021, and it is known to offer […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

#9OT Football Scoreboard: Week 4, 2022

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The high school football season in El Paso is now entering week four after two games took place across the city on Thursday night. Games continue on Friday night. TEAM SCORE TEAM SCORE Pebble Hills 35 F Gadsden 21 F El Dorado 22 F Organ Mountain 49 F Mountain View 40 […]
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

El Paso teen hospitalized asks girl to homecoming

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — She said, "Yes!" Lucas who is hospitalized at El Paso Children's Hospital asked a girl to homecoming. Standing in his hospital gown, he held a sign that read, " I'd flip out if you said yes to HOCO with me." Lucas and his partner...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

City presenting feasibility study for Downtown Arena

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Dozens of people showed up to City of El Paso’s public meeting and presentation of the feasibility study that started in May of this year. El Pasoans were able to see different ideas that came out of the study so far and provide their input in what they want done.  […]
EL PASO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
95.5 KLAQ

The Hospitals Of Providence El Paso Welcome 915 Baby

The Hospitals of Providence in El Paso celebrated '915 Day' in Labor & Delivery. Their newest, sweetest little package whose name is Sofia Ivett Orozco. She was the first baby born on 9/15/2022 at The Hospitals of Providence... and just in time! Proudly donning her 915 onesie, mom and dad will be able to join in on some of the 915 festivities! This marks the first official '915 Baby' in history - as one wasn't announced previously.
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

10 Artists That Filmed A Music Video Right Here In El Paso

Recording an album is one thing, filming a music video is another: It's a great way for artists to show their creativity & to further add to a song's message. Sometimes it can be used to show the world how much they appreciate their home. We've had quite a few artists film music videos here in El Paso. Like who? How about...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Celebrate Mexican Independence day here in the Sun City

EL PASO, Texas -- Mexican Independence day lands on September the 16th but El Paso wants to get the party started early. Happening today, you can celebrate the famous "Grito" right in the heart of downtown El Paso at the San Jacinto plaza. There will be food vendors, music and much more for you and The post Celebrate Mexican Independence day here in the Sun City appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Welcome center to help migrants reach their destination

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The migrant welcome center located by railroad in northeast El Paso has been open for three weeks and is a place for migrants to processes and wait for transportation. The facility is a place for migrants to go and get processed. They can also get assistance on further traveling. According […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Remembering Mario Navarro; GoFundMe

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – Friends and family are remembering the life of the local Union Pacific Railroad worker who was killed after a train derailed in the Lower Valley on Aug. 29 Funeral services were held for Mario Navarro on Sep. 16 at the Martin Funeral Home in west El Paso. Mario Navarro passed away […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

County mission to vote on “migrant support center”

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – During today’s special session for county commissioners, they pushed back a vote about their proposed processing center which they plan to call a migrant support center to Monday. They plan on discussing where they want to put the center and who should be appointed to run it. Due to FEMA […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Former Burges star Alec Marenco finding early success at New Mexico

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso native and Burges High School grad Alec Marenco started his 2022 season at New Mexico off on the right foot. The sophomore linebacker played in both the Lobos’ games so far this season and recorded seven total tackles (4 solo, 3 assisted). Marenco is off to a solid […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Texas Tech dental students provide affordable, even free care

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Students at the dental school at the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso are offering affordable dental treatment for all patients and free care for some. This includes people who need new or replacement dentures, thanks to some cutting-edge technology that students and faculty are using. At the […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

KTSM

9K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

KTSM 9 Putting Local First. Brinigng the Borderland the latest in news, weather, sports and more. ktsm.com

 https://www.ktsm.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy