oilcity.news
Funky Junk festival to feature music from Sarah Carper, Quinlan Valdez, Ford & Fossil, Mastermind of Monkey
CASPER, Wyo. — Funky Junk District’s fall festival will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17 at Durbin and 6th Street in Casper. There will be over 65 artisans as well as food trucks and beverages available at the event. In addition, several musicians will perform throughout the day.
Need A Map To Find The Hidden Mailboxes Around Casper?
In Wyoming hunting is a way of life, but we shouldn't have to hunt for one of the blue U.S. Mail Collection Boxes. I've found that they are some of the most illusive critters in the state. If you live in Casper, been to Casper or even heard of Casper,...
The ‘Green Acres Corn Maze’ Returns to Natrona County This Weekend
There are local residents that have been waiting close to a year for the fun to begin again, and the countdown is almost over. The Green Acres Corn Maze is opening up this weekend for the 2022 season. The Green Acres Corn Maze will be opening on Saturday, September 17th,...
Beautiful Home At The Base Of Casper Mountain Could Be Yours
Who hasn't dreamed of a Wyoming home located right at the base of the mountains?. It's why I'm always perusing real estate listings to see what's available in our area. This is where I found a beautiful five bedroom four bathroom home located off of Hat Six road at the base of Casper Mountain.
Celebrate with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming
Celebrate the unstoppable mission of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming at the 24th Annual Awards & Recognition Breakfast, honoring Brad and Jan Cundy and featuring a keynote address from Willie Robertson, on Wednesday, Sept. 14, at the Ford Wyoming Center. The Cundys have built thriving businesses and have given extensively to Casper and outlying communities. Their dedication to making a positive impact on children is one of the reasons that Brad and Jan are the honorees.
What Room Do Wyomingites Look At First When Buying A New Home?
The conversation started harmlessly enough. I was looking at a 1.5 million dollar home for sale near the base of Casper Mountain and commented out loud to my co-host Drew how much I liked the mudroom. He rolled his eyes and said, "Forget the mudroom. What does the garage look...
Casper Artist Travis Glasgow’s Back With New Art To Share
The scenery and wildlife in Wyoming are both some of the best in the entire country. Every year millions of people travel here to be able to see it all. What people may be surprised to find when they get here, is how incredible the art scene is. All over the state there are beautiful murals, art districts, art galleries and talented artists.
Here Is The #1 Spot Casper Goes For Macaroni & Cheese
If you were to ask someone what the first food they remember really loving, there's a really good chance they're going to say macaroni & cheese. As a matter of fact, in a survey by YouGovAmerica.com, 98% of all people asked are familiar with Mac & Cheese and a whopping 76% like it.
City of Mills: Notice of Hearing – 759 N 6th Ave
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN on September 2nd, 2022 to Marc B. Alden at 759 N 6th Ave, Mills WY 82604 and Bankers Trust Company of California 130 Liberty Street, New York NY 10006 and N.A. Collections Center of Wyoming PO Box 4000 Rawlins, WY 82301 and Rocky Mountain Recovery Systems PO Box 607 Gillette WY 82717 have been sent a bill for UPON COMPLETION of the property at 771 Nth 6th Ave and 759 N 6th Ave Mills, Wyoming has been notified of a dangerous building and has been demolished. Itemized and list of work done.
mybighornbasin.com
Annual Drawdown of Alcova Reservoir Begins October 1st
The Bureau of Reclamation will be lowering the water level in Alcova Reservoir as the 2022 irrigation season draws to a close. The annual drawdown of the reservoir will begin on Saturday, Oct. 1. During October, “the reservoir water surface elevation will be lowered by about 10 feet, at a...
LOOK INSIDE: Casper’s Own Ecto-1, Complete With an Emergency Twinkie
Ghost-busting is a hard job. It's not for just anybody. Long hours. Crawling into attics and under houses. But you can rest easy knowing that Wyoming has a Ghost Busting Team!. On call 24/7. No haunting too big or small. 🎶 WHO YA GONNA CALL 🎶
capcity.news
Shock, anger felt after sudden closure of Wyoming Cowboy Challenge Academy
CASPER, Wyo. — Candice Stevens spent years looking for the right education solutions for her son, Brekken Stevens, who is now 16. “He has ADHD and has a hard time focusing,” she said. He also started falling into the wrong crowds, even after switching schools and trying different youth programs.
oilcity.news
Two Wyoming schools named Blue Ribbon Schools by national education department
CASPER, Wyo. — Two Wyoming schools are among the 297 nationwide recognized as National Blue Ribbon Schools by the U.S. Department of Education on Friday. Washington Elementary School in Green River and Henry A. Coffeen Elementary School in Sheridan are the schools named in the 2022 cohort. “Blue Ribbon...
Have You Seen The Moose That’s Been Living Around Casper?
Living in Wyoming, you really can't be surprised by anything you may see. The state is full of interesting and fun creatures. Around Casper it's common to see antelope, deer, bear, elk, squirrel and rabbits. Moose aren't a common sight around Casper, but seeing them isn't out of the question.
oilcity.news
Snow likely in Yellowstone, Wyoming mountains as summer draws to a close
CASPER, Wyo. — Summer is drawing to a close and snow is returning to the forecast for higher-elevation locations in Wyoming. Yellowstone National Park can expect wet end to summer. Yellowstone National Park, which is expected to be rainy with an 80% chance of precipitation throughout the day Friday,...
PHOTOS: Colorado Avalanche Player Surprises Casper Pediatric Cancer Survivor with Stanley Cup
Last October, 9-year-old Ashlinn Swanson got sick and wasn't getting better. When it became clear to her parents that that this was more than just a flu, they took her to the doctor. "Her white blood cells were really low," Ashlinn's mom Nichole told K2 Radio News. "Come to find...
We Will Always Remember: This is What Casper Was Doing on 9/11
Editors Note: The following article is the sole work of the author and it does not necessarily reflect the views, beliefs, or opinions of K2 Radio News or of its parent company, Townsquare Media. The thoughts expressed are solely those of the writer of this piece. Those of us who...
oilcity.news
Heavy rain possible in Wyoming; Casper could see rain Friday, Saturday, then sunny Sunday
CASPER, Wyo. — Scattered thunderstorms are expected in the National Weather Service in Riverton’s forecast region on Friday, with storms expected to be most numerous in northern and western Wyoming. Heavy rain could occur in some of the storms, the NWS in Riverton forecasts. In Casper, there is...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Officials Approve 3 Charter Schools After Heated ‘Indoctrination’ Debate
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Following a debate on whether charter schools or public schools indoctrinate kids politically, Wyoming’s top elected officials on Wednesday approved three new charter schools for the state. A second key argument was whether charter schools would steal resources from public...
Snow Way! Did It Snow On Casper Mountain Already?
When Labor Day rolled around, we remembered when we got our first snow of the year a couple years ago. Then on Friday morning we all heard the news that the Bighorn Mountains had the first accumulating snow of the fall. Then a cold snap rolled through, it was rainy...
My Country 95.5
Casper, WY
