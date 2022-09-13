ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monterey County, CA

Central Coast county arts agencies awarded nearly $5M

CENTRAL COAST — A collective group of arts agencies from the Central Coast region has been awarded a competitive $4.75 million grant to support the health, safety and resiliency of local communities through the arts. The grant program, California Creative Corps, was developed by the California Arts Council in...
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
Lockwood school receives historic painting

LOCKWOOD — San Antonio Valley Historical Association (SAVHA) recently donated a framed laser print of the Dutton Hotel by Cleveland Rockwell to the San Antonio Union School District in Lockwood. Superintendent/Principal Josh Van Norman and Board Vice President Dennis Walters were on hand to accept the historic painting from...
LOCKWOOD, CA
Red Light Roundup 09/05 – 09/11/2022

Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week. Atascadero Police Department. September 05, 2022. 21:33— Raymond Bobby...
PASO ROBLES, CA
Salinas Valley News Briefs | Sept. 14, 2022

MONTEREY COUNTY — The nomination period to qualify as a write-in candidate for the Nov. 8 General Election runs Sept. 12 through Oct. 25. Candidate forms will be available only during this time and must be submitted by the deadline. Official documents may be obtained from and filed at the Monterey County Elections Department, 1441 Schilling Place – North Building, in Salinas. Schedule an appointment via email at [email protected] or by calling 831-796-1499. Write-in candidates for city contests will file at the office of the applicable City Clerk. For more information, visit MontereyCountyElections.us.
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
Celebration, denied

My family has lived in Seaside for around 30 years, my parents making a living for our family by working as a housecleaner (my mother) and a landscaper (my father), the backbone of the beautiful homes on the Peninsula. But living in this area is expensive, more so when you...
SEASIDE, CA
Watsonville native runs for mayor of San Jose

SAN JOSE—Watsonville native Matt Mahan is on the ballot in San Jose and could become the mayor of Northern California’s largest city if voters select him in the two-way race. The mayoral candidate grew up on the outskirts of Watsonville in the 1980s and ’90s, just off Amesti...
SAN JOSE, CA
Watsonville man pleads no contest to killing wife in 2020

SANTA CRUZ—A Watsonville man has pleaded no contest to killing his wife two years ago, and faces at least two decades in prison when he is sentenced on Oct. 28. In making the plea to one count of second-degree murder and two counts of child endangerment, Cesar Antonio Hernandez agreed to a sentence of 15 years to life, and a consecutive sentence of five years, four months.
WATSONVILLE, CA
Closure of highway offramp at Jolon Road in King City postponed

KING CITY — A closure of the northbound Highway 101 offramp at Jolon Road, originally scheduled to take place this Thursday, has been postponed. “An update will be provided when a new date for this closure has been confirmed,” Caltrans said in a news release Tuesday afternoon. In...
KING CITY, CA
Monterey County now hiring 911 dispatchers amid a nationwide shortage

Across the country, we're seeking staffing shortages, especially for 911 calls. These are the people who are answering the phone and on the front line to help in the case of an emergency. But Monterey County is also experiencing these same staffing shortages. The post Monterey County now hiring 911 dispatchers amid a nationwide shortage appeared first on KION546.
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
Greenfield man arrested for deadly stabbing in King City

KING CITY — A Greenfield resident has been arrested in connection with a stabbing that killed a man Wednesday night in King City. King City Police Department responded to a stabbing report at about 7:28 p.m. on Sept. 14 at a motel in the 0 block of Broadway Circle in King City. Officers found a 27-year-old Hispanic male victim laying on the ground, suffering from multiple stab wounds.
KING CITY, CA

