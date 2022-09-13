Read full article on original website
Related
kingcityrustler.com
Central Coast county arts agencies awarded nearly $5M
CENTRAL COAST — A collective group of arts agencies from the Central Coast region has been awarded a competitive $4.75 million grant to support the health, safety and resiliency of local communities through the arts. The grant program, California Creative Corps, was developed by the California Arts Council in...
kingcityrustler.com
Lockwood school receives historic painting
LOCKWOOD — San Antonio Valley Historical Association (SAVHA) recently donated a framed laser print of the Dutton Hotel by Cleveland Rockwell to the San Antonio Union School District in Lockwood. Superintendent/Principal Josh Van Norman and Board Vice President Dennis Walters were on hand to accept the historic painting from...
KSBW.com
Pesticide contaminated water detected in areas of California, including along the Central Coast: Data
SALINAS, Calif. — Contaminated water has been found in urban areas in California, including the affects to the Central Coast, according to data released by theCalifornia Department of Pesticide Regulation. Imidacloprid is a neonicotinoid (or neonics), a pesticide that is also linked to bee die-offs. These pesticides are shown...
Oldest, family-owned market: The history of the Santa Cruz institution, Shopper’s Corner
Ask any Santa Cruz native for some of their favorite local grocer recommendations, and Shopper’s Corner is sure to make the list. This beloved family-owned business is one of Santa Cruz County’s only remaining independent supermarkets. Jim Beauregard who grew up working in the store remembers when the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Red Light Roundup 09/05 – 09/11/2022
Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week. Atascadero Police Department. September 05, 2022. 21:33— Raymond Bobby...
In the shadow of 831 Water, large mixed-use housing project shows how much change is in motion
The Argus Company, a small used-car dealership, could be seeing a grand new neighbor in the coming years, as yet another Water Street mixed-use project enters the early stages of planning. The public response to the 105-unit proposal is just beginning.
lookout.co
‘We’re kind of a big family’: Inside the Aptos farmers market, Santa Cruz County’s first and biggest
Have something to say? Lookout welcomes letters to the editor, within our policies, from readers. Guidelines here. In 1992, when a young Catherine Barr applied for a job as a market manager for a small but growing farmers market in Aptos, she had never been to a farmers market before.
Parents whose son died in fall from SLO parking structure seek answers: ‘Justice for Tommy’
“We will never be at peace with the with the way he died,” Thomas Jodry’s father said of his son. “We’ll never forget this day.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
Property owners in this SLO County town can’t build homes due to lack of water, judge rules
“There are legitimate public concerns” about the community’s ability to provide sufficient water for new and current users, the federal judge wrote in her ruling.
Paso Robles Police arrest reports for Sept. 4-19
On Sept. 4, Jorge Velasquez Delacruz, 20, of Paso Robles, was arrested near the intersection of Spring Street and 36th St. in Paso Robles for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percentage of .08 or higher. On Sept. 4, Adam Salman Kassier, 33, of Paso Robles,...
KSBW.com
Why did the city of Pacific Grove cut trees down at the Monarch Buttery Sanctuary?
PACIFIC GROVE, Calif. — Residents of Pacific Grove have called foul after several trees were cut down at the Monarch Butterfly Sanctuary, but the city says the move was done in full transparency and will only help the monarchs. (Video Player: How to help the monarch butterfly now that...
kingcityrustler.com
Salinas Valley News Briefs | Sept. 14, 2022
MONTEREY COUNTY — The nomination period to qualify as a write-in candidate for the Nov. 8 General Election runs Sept. 12 through Oct. 25. Candidate forms will be available only during this time and must be submitted by the deadline. Official documents may be obtained from and filed at the Monterey County Elections Department, 1441 Schilling Place – North Building, in Salinas. Schedule an appointment via email at [email protected] or by calling 831-796-1499. Write-in candidates for city contests will file at the office of the applicable City Clerk. For more information, visit MontereyCountyElections.us.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
L.A. Weekly
Gian Paul Cardona Arrested after DUI Accident on San Lorenzo River Railroad Bridge [Santa Cruz, CA]
Woman Injured in DUI Crash near Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk. The solo-vehicle crash occurred around 5:19 a.m., on September 4th. According to reports, Cardona was driving a red Toyota Prius when he drove off a bridge near the Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk. According to reports, Cardona was traveling at a...
KSBW.com
Watsonville police rolls out trauma response team to address mental health
WATSONVILLE, Calif. — The Watsonville Police Department has rolled out a team of social workers and mental health experts called the Multidisciplinary Team with the hopes of fighting crime before it starts by addressing mental health. "I think it's easier for them to speak with me because I'm not...
Celebration, denied
My family has lived in Seaside for around 30 years, my parents making a living for our family by working as a housecleaner (my mother) and a landscaper (my father), the backbone of the beautiful homes on the Peninsula. But living in this area is expensive, more so when you...
pajaronian.com
Watsonville native runs for mayor of San Jose
SAN JOSE—Watsonville native Matt Mahan is on the ballot in San Jose and could become the mayor of Northern California’s largest city if voters select him in the two-way race. The mayoral candidate grew up on the outskirts of Watsonville in the 1980s and ’90s, just off Amesti...
pajaronian.com
Watsonville man pleads no contest to killing wife in 2020
SANTA CRUZ—A Watsonville man has pleaded no contest to killing his wife two years ago, and faces at least two decades in prison when he is sentenced on Oct. 28. In making the plea to one count of second-degree murder and two counts of child endangerment, Cesar Antonio Hernandez agreed to a sentence of 15 years to life, and a consecutive sentence of five years, four months.
kingcityrustler.com
Closure of highway offramp at Jolon Road in King City postponed
KING CITY — A closure of the northbound Highway 101 offramp at Jolon Road, originally scheduled to take place this Thursday, has been postponed. “An update will be provided when a new date for this closure has been confirmed,” Caltrans said in a news release Tuesday afternoon. In...
Monterey County now hiring 911 dispatchers amid a nationwide shortage
Across the country, we're seeking staffing shortages, especially for 911 calls. These are the people who are answering the phone and on the front line to help in the case of an emergency. But Monterey County is also experiencing these same staffing shortages. The post Monterey County now hiring 911 dispatchers amid a nationwide shortage appeared first on KION546.
kingcityrustler.com
Greenfield man arrested for deadly stabbing in King City
KING CITY — A Greenfield resident has been arrested in connection with a stabbing that killed a man Wednesday night in King City. King City Police Department responded to a stabbing report at about 7:28 p.m. on Sept. 14 at a motel in the 0 block of Broadway Circle in King City. Officers found a 27-year-old Hispanic male victim laying on the ground, suffering from multiple stab wounds.
Comments / 0