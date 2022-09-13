Read full article on original website
The Zelda-Like PS1 Game You Probably Never Played
"The Legend of Zelda" has long been a staple franchise for Nintendo. It dates back to the NES in the 80s, and it's been incredibly popular ever since. However, it's firmly stayed on Nintendo consoles, and considering it's one of the company's biggest IPs, it's easy to see why. However, for anyone without a Nintendo console, playing the games just isn't an option.
ComicBook
Nintendo Switch Online Subscribers Surprised With 3 Free Sega Genesis Games
Nintendo Switch Online subscribers have today found themselves surprised with the addition of three new titles from the Sega Genesis. When Nintendo started its new Expansion Pack tier of Switch Online, it began slowly adding new games from both the Nintendo 64 and Sega Genesis to the expansive catalog of retro titles that are available to play. Now, that Genesis offering has been beefed up just a bit more, with one classic game from the console now being accessible.
League of Legends Fright Night Skins Bring the Nightmares
At the beginning of the year, the Riot Games skins team for League of Legends allowed for the fans to vote again. This time though, it was to bring back an older skin line. One that had essentially been forgotten about and one that they felt could have some big changes. The one that won was the Gothic skin line. Now though, the League of Legends Skin team decided to change things and have them be the Fright Night skins. Here is what was shown so far.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Marvel News: Heartbreaking new ‘Spider-Man’ post-credits scene revealed as ‘Wonder Man’ casting leaves fans laughing
It’s time for another roundup of the biggest Marvel news of the day. This Wednesday offered up details on the never-before-seen post-credits scene that will accompany the Spider-Man: No Way Home re-release this weekend, not to mention fans reacted with glee after Disney Plus’ Wonder Man TV series added its first cast member. Plus, Doctor Strange 2‘s screenwriter spilled on his original plans for Mr. Fantastic’s introduction.
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 4 "Thunder" Rumored Release Date Revealed
Fans of the Air Jordan 4 have received some amazing colorways over the last few years. When the shoe celebrated its 30th anniversary back in 2019, Jordan Brand came through with a ton of amazing offerings. Since that time, they have continued that trend, and at the same time, they have also come through with some retros. In 2023, it appears as though yet another retro is on the way, and it's for an Air Jordan 4 colorway that has remained beloved by fans both young and old.
TFT 12.17 Patch Notes: Uncharted Realms Arrive
With patches every couple of weeks, TFT players need to make sure that they are keeping up with all of the changes. Some are extremely important and can change the Meta immensely, while others likely won’t. In this case, the TFT 12.17 Patch Notes will definitely be bringing changes. It is important for players to stay up to date on what changes are coming and how they could affect them. With that, here are the TFT Patch 12.17 Notes.
Zelda fans baffled as somebody made the Tears of the Kingdom subreddit a week ago
Eight days ago, a Reddit user founded r/tearsofthekingdom (opens in new tab), well ahead of today's reveal that The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom would be the title of the sequel to Breath of the Wild. The subreddit was created on September 4, 2022 by a user named...
Overwatch 2 Kiriko Release Date
The next Overwatch 2 Hero will be coming soon. Until recently all that was known about the next hero was that they were likely female and had something to do with the Kanezaka Fox. Now after a potential leak of the name Kiriko, an unfinished trailer for the hero may have just leaked. Here is the latest on the potential leak of the new Overwatch 2 Support, Kiriko including her release date.
ComicBook
Xbox Live Games With Gold Releases Final Free Xbox 360 Game
The final game from the Xbox 360 era that will be made available as part of Microsoft's Xbox Live Games with Gold program is now able to be downloaded. Earlier this year, Microsoft preemptively informed fans that its Games with Gold service would be discontinuing new additions from the Xbox 360 beginning in October 2022. And while many Xbox Live Gold subscribers weren't thrilled to hear about this change, Microsoft is at least sending the Xbox 360 out on a high note with the addition of one of the console's best games.
ComicBook
Nintendo GameCube Fan-Favorite RPG Returning With New Remaster
A fan-favorite RPG that initially launched on the Nintendo GameCube all the way back in 2004 is finally making a comeback in the form of a new remaster. In recent years, it seems like numerous games from the early portion of the millennium have been returning on current-generation hardware. Now, that trend is continuing once again with a title that went on to spawn numerous follow-up entries.
IGN
Breath of the Wild 2 FINALLY Gets Release Date, Official Title - IGN Games Fix
On today’s IGN The Fix: Games,The sequel to Breath of the Wild has been officially announced. The title was revealed as part of a new trailer at Nintendo Direct today, which also showed off exploration, new stasis powers, and lots of the sequel's still-unexplained shattered Hyrule. A press release for the sequel to Breath of the Wild included a description that confirms the floating islands above Hyrule will offer a new vertical space to explore in the open world.Nintendo has announced that its beloved GoldenEye 007 for Nintendo 64 is coming to Nintendo Switch Online "soon" with official online functionality for the first time ever. Rare has confirmed that GoldenEye 007 is also coming to Xbox alongside Nintendo Switch following months of rumors.Following years of half-baked announcements, Nintendo has finally confirmed that Pikmin 4 is in fact real and officially coming in 2023.Narz has it all on today’s Daily Fix!
Pikmin 4 Release Date
After a five-year hiatus, The Pikmin 4 release date was finally brought to gamers during the Nintendo 2023 Official Direct. While it was only a 34-second trailer it’s a relief to see that the title is seeing progress made on its development. The official Pikmin 4 release date is set to be somewhere in 2023.
Polygon
Pikmin 4 comes to Nintendo Switch next year
Pikmin 4 is launching in 2023, Nintendo and designer Shigeru Miyamoto announced during Tuesday’s Nintendo Direct. The game only got a brief teaser and one still frame, with no gameplay shown. But the video shows players viewing the world of Pikmin 4 from the Pikimin’s ground-level perspective. “Nintendo Switch...
League of Legends 12.17 Patch Notes: More Worlds Changes
The new League of Legends 12.17 Patch Notes start getting things ready for Worlds in the competitive scene. There’s a good amount in these League of Legends 12.17 Patch Notes, so buckle up. Here are all the League of Legends 12.17 Patch Notes. League of Legends 12.17 Patch Notes...
Apex Legends Beast Of Prey Collection Announced
Respawn Entertainment just announced the Apex Legends Beast Of Prey Collection. This newest in-game event for Apex Legends includes a whole new collection of cosmetics, new game modes, and so much more. Here is a look at what is coming in the brand new event when it hits live servers September 20.
Fire Emblem Engage Different Editions
Not only was the story and gameplay of the title shown at the recent Nintendo Direct, but also showcased were the different editions of Fire Emblem Engage. Fire Emblem Engage Divine Edition is currently the only version of Engage available besides the traditional digital and physical copy. Here’s everything included in the Fire Emblem Engage Divine Edition:
Digital Trends
Hollow Knight: Silksong is also coming to PS4 and PS5
Team Cherry confirmed that the highly anticipated Hollow Knight: Silksong will be on two more platforms at launch: PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. The official PlayStation Twitter account revealed the news this morning, adding PS4 and PS5 to a list of Hollow Knight: Silksong platforms that include PC, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.
Modern Warfare 2 Killstreaks: Full List
UAV (4 Kills/500 Score): UAV recon ship that reveals enemy locations on the minimap. Bomb Drone (4 Kills/500 Score): A remote-controlled drone with an attached C4 charge. Counter UAV (5 Kills/625 Score): A drone that scrambles all enemy minimaps. Has a limited range for larger maps. Cluster Mine (5 Kills/625...
ComicBook
Former PS3 Exclusive JRPG Finally Comes to Xbox
A former exclusive JRPG that first launched on PlayStation 3 all the way back in 2013 is finally coming to Xbox after nearly a decade of requests from fans. Because of Sony's ties to Japan, PlayStation as a platform has always been synonymous with role-playing games that are developed within the country. And while Xbox has seen an influx of these games over the years (Final Fantasy, Persona, Dragon Quest, etc.), one of the most popular RPGs from the PS3 is now finally making the jump to Microsoft's console.
protocol.com
Nintendo escaped the console war. Now Microsoft and Sony want out, too.
Hello, and welcome to Protocol Entertainment, your guide to the business of the gaming and media industries. This Tuesday, we’re taking a look at the stunning launch of Nintendo’s Splatoon 3 in Japan and what it says about the console market. Also: another mea culpa from Ubisoft’s CEO and a leak of what may be the final name of Meta’s Project Cambria headset.
