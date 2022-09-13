ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas Tech dental students provide affordable, even free care

By Dave Burge
KTSM
KTSM
 3 days ago

EL PASO, Texas ( KTSM) – Students at the dental school at the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso are offering affordable dental treatment for all patients and free care for some.

This includes people who need new or replacement dentures, thanks to some cutting-edge technology that students and faculty are using.

At the clinic, patients will receive care from faculty-supervised students at the dental clinic at the Hunt School of Dental Medicine.

Potential patients will receive a free dental screening and X-rays on their first visit to determine if they’re a good candidate to receive new or replacement dentures. Dental care from students and faculty at the clinic is provided at an affordable costs and people living in the 79905 and 79901 zip codes may also qualify for financial assistance from a grant provided by Marathon Petroleum Corp.

“The clinic is equipped with the latest technology allowing our students to provide efficient care at a reduced cost,” said Fady F. Faddoul, D.D.S., M.S.D., professor and associate dean of clinical affairs. “Typically, dentures require multiple appointments over a span of many weeks to fit and produce.  At our clinic, the number of visits is almost cut in half compared to the traditional methods of denture fabrication thanks to digital technology. Since the dentures can be manufactured on-site, this cuts down the cost and time spent in our clinic.”

Technology also allows the oral health clinic to produce replacements quickly without having to repeat the process of making a denture if they become damaged or lost.

Historically, residents throughout West Texas have had little to no access to affordable dental care, leading to poor dental health and conditions that can quickly become serious. In El Paso in particular, only 50 percent of residents visited a dentist in 2017 and 14 percent of seniors over the age of 65 in El Paso County have total tooth loss.

