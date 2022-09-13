Read full article on original website
Related
MyWabashValley.com
Very warm weekend
Tropical Atlantic getting busy again. New system has developed and will move toward the islands over the weekend. Space station visible tonight. High of 83 and low of 58 today. No rain again today. Terre Haute right now is mild and a south breeze. Temps are mild. Dew points still not too bad. Heat index not a big factor. Water vapor satellite has more moisture west of here. Satellite and radar are all clear. Next two days are looking good for the weekend. Some rain Monday and again later on Thursday. Temps will warm even more next week and then cooler later next week. Tonight, partly cloudy and 63. Tomorrow, partly sunny and 86. Few showers Monday and hot after that, cooler later next week.
MyWabashValley.com
Stays warm
Tropical storm has formed in the Atlantic. Forecast to move over the islands in the coming days. Smoke in our air here. High of 82 and low of 58 today. No rain again today. Terre Haute right now is mild and a SE wind. Temps are mild. Dew points are up some today. But the heat index still not a major factor. Water vapor satellite has more moisture west of here. Satellite and radar are all clear here. We stay dry the next two days. Few showers possible Sunday night and Monday but otherwise dry the next several days. Could be some increased rain chances beyond 7 days. Temps will stay warm the next several days. Tonight, mostly clear and 57. Tomorrow, partly sunny and 86. Dry and very warm for the weekend and we stay warm well into next week.
MyWabashValley.com
Warm temps here to stay a while
New tropical system in the Atlantic. It will form into a storm and move closer to land over the next few days. High of 82 and low of 55 today. No rain today. Terre Haute right now is warm and a light wind. Temps are mild. Dew points up some. Satellite and radar are all clear here. We stay clear and dry the next two days. One small rain chance Sunday night and early Monday. Overall, looks pretty dry for several days. Temps stay warm for many days yet. Tonight, fair and 55. Tomorrow, sunny and 85. Dry and warm into the weekend. Small rain chance Sunday night and early Monday and hot and dry after that.
MyWabashValley.com
Fall festivities begin in Marshall
MARSHALL, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) — Marshall’s Autumn Festival is underway at the Courthouse Square. Festivities will continue through Sunday. This year, there are many activities including a 5k, fish fry, beer garden, cakewalk and a parade with over 100 entries. WTWO along with several staff members are participating in the parade that is set for Saturday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Indiana’s Haunted Purple Head Bridge Legend Will Make You Shiver with Fear
Old bridges just have a kind of creep factor that sends chills down your spine. Maybe, it's because of the way they look, rusty worn out, abandoned, and decayed. Or, maybe it's the things that happened to those on the bridge that gives it a dark, ominous aura. When I think about it, it's probably a little bit of both. I get chills just thing about it.
WTHI
Fork in the Road: Ambro's OMG Bar and Grill
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Ambrosini's was once a staple in Terre Haute. It could be found at the corner of 14th and Wabash. Over the years, this piece of real estate has gone through some changes. In fact, it's now the home to a brand new bar and grill.
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Vermilion River Fall Festival Adds Live Music; Don’t Forget Saturday’s Clean Up Day
Danville’s 47th Annual Vermilion River Fall Festival begins at 5 PM Friday in Ellsworth Park. One of the new items this year is live music will be featured, after not being able to last year due to COVID. There will also be a beer tent 5 to 9 Friday while the live music is going on. Community Relations Administrator Ashton Greer says that as always; we’re talking loads of food and craft vendors, and loads of fun events for the kids like bounce houses and face painting.
MyWabashValley.com
First night of Corn Festival sees record crowd
SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTWO/WAVW) – The Sullivan square was starting to get packed Wednesday evening for the first day of the annual Corn Festival. Visitors will be able to enjoy carnival rides, live entertainment, and delicious food. The event is organized yearly by the Sullivan Rotary Club and will continue through Saturday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
MyWabashValley.com
Community members spend a relaxing night along the Wabash River
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAVW) – Community members and residents gathered along side the Wabash River for the 2nd annual Moonlight on the Wabash. Riverscape hosted the annual event at Fairbanks Park. Those who attended enjoyed a relaxing evening with jazz music and food. This event was held to transform the riverfront into an active place for local communities.
Train vs car wreck stops traffic in Vigo County
VIGO CO, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Drivers are asked to avoid the area of Doberman Street and Gross Road for a train vs car accident. According to Vigo County Dispatch, the call came in at 6:52 p.m. This is a developing story, we will provide updates as more information becomes available.
More changes coming to downtown Danville
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Downtown Danville could be getting three new restaurants as part of a re-development plan for the area. Vermilion Advantage officials said they’ve been working on bringing life back to the city for seven years, but they said the recent growth has been organic. They credit this to the excitement people have […]
MyWabashValley.com
Goin’ 2 the Endzone scoreboard
WABASH VALLEY (WTWO/WAWV) — Goin’ 2 The Endzone has got you covered on several football games across the Wabash Valley. Owen Valley remains undefeated, THS is on the road and much more. Below are the final scores from games in Indiana and Illinois. Bloomington North 55 – Terre...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MyWabashValley.com
A taste of Germany coming to Terre Haute
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — If you’re looking to enjoy authentic German food and beer in Terre Haute this weekend, you’re in luck. The 49th annual Oktoberfest is back. It’s taking place Sept. 16-17 from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. each night at the Wabash Valley Fairgrounds...
Propane leak causes evacuations in Paris
PARIS, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) — Residents near Horizon Health in Paris were temporarily evacuated after a propane leak was detected nearby. According to Horizon Health, the leak was found just after 3 p.m. Thursday on the north edge of Horizon Health’s main campus in Paris, Illinois. Once reported, the Edgar County Emergency Services and Disaster Agency […]
MyWabashValley.com
9/11 remembrance blood drive sees high turnout
TERRE HAUTE, VINCENNES, Ind./ ROBINSON, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) — With Sunday marking the 21st anniversary of the September 11th terrorist attacks, WTWO along with several community partners teamed up to honor the lives lost on that tragic day. A blood drive was held at several different sites across the Wabash...
Charleston Fire: ‘Do not paint hydrants’
CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — The Charleston Fire Department said on Tuesday that while it can appreciate artistry, it asked people not to paint fire hydrants adjacent to their properties. This request comes as firefighters conduct hydrant testing this month. Officials said hydrants in town are supposed to be painted yellow and blue and are color-coordinated […]
2 injured in two-vehicle crash in Daviess County
DAVIESS COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A rollover crash in Daviess County sent two people to the hospital. According to the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office, the two-vehicle crash occurred near North Daviess High School at approximately 4:30 p.m. Thursday afternoon. The crash was located at the intersection of County Roads 800 E and 1400 N. Deputies […]
ISU student who survived deadly crash talks recovery, recalls moments that led up to tragedy
LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Omarion Dixon is resting at home after an 18-day stay at IU Health Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis. “I try to keep things positive, so I just play my game with my friends," said Dixon while playing PlayStation. Keeping his chin up hasn’t been easy. “I...
MyWabashValley.com
Drive through flu shots available during Sullivan clinic
The Sullivan County Community Hospital is going to hold a drive-through flu shot clinic on September 22 at the Sullivan County Civic Center. No appointment is needed. Must bring Photo ID and Insurance Cards. No cash, checks, or credit cards are accepted. High dose available for 65 and over. Parent/Guardian...
Vincennes car vs pedestrian crash sends teen to hospital
KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A 16-year-old Vincennes boy was flown to a hospital following a car vs pedestrian incident Thursday. According to the Knox County Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred at 4:45 p.m. Thursday about 100 feet north of the Hart Street overpass on US 41 on the southeast side of Vincennes. The Sheriff […]
Comments / 0