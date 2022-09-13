Tropical storm has formed in the Atlantic. Forecast to move over the islands in the coming days. Smoke in our air here. High of 82 and low of 58 today. No rain again today. Terre Haute right now is mild and a SE wind. Temps are mild. Dew points are up some today. But the heat index still not a major factor. Water vapor satellite has more moisture west of here. Satellite and radar are all clear here. We stay dry the next two days. Few showers possible Sunday night and Monday but otherwise dry the next several days. Could be some increased rain chances beyond 7 days. Temps will stay warm the next several days. Tonight, mostly clear and 57. Tomorrow, partly sunny and 86. Dry and very warm for the weekend and we stay warm well into next week.

TERRE HAUTE, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO