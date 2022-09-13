Read full article on original website
Broken Soul
2d ago
😆 and after they do this, the realization hits hard that it didn't work. so they will tear up the roads and make it a 3 lane, with their 2 lane turn. do it right the first time and not waste taxpayers money.
3
Rebecca Gowan
2d ago
worst ever intersection. everyone that knows try to avoid but even tourist know back roads thanks to welcome/tourism sending out maps.
3
J. C. Higgins
2d ago
Sevier county is becoming another Vegas cesspool quickly. I miss the Sevier county of yesteryear.
6
