OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An Oak Ridge elementary school teacher died in a car crash Monday, according to an incident report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol. Aimee Dixon, 57, was killed on State Highway 62 near Big Mountain Church Road. A car was traveling westbound on Highway 62 while Dixon drove east, the report said. The car going west reportedly hit a guardrail, causing it to cross to the other side of the road, hitting Dixon’s car. A third car traveling behind Dixon was also involved in the crash.

OAK RIDGE, TN ・ 5 HOURS AGO