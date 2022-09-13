ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

WCTV

Immigration debate takes spotlight in Florida governor's race

Immigration is suddenly at the center of the Florida governor's race after Ron Desantis sends dozens of immigrants to Massachusetts. Stephens was a Marianna firefighter, a volunteer with the Mt. Pleasant Fire Department and worked as a TMH EMS.
Marianna firefighter laid to rest

Recording of WCTV's 6 p.m. show. 'Tallahassee's Black History...
Florida jobless rate remains very low

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (NSF) - Florida’s unemployment rate might be about as low as it can go as it remained at 2.7 percent in August. The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity on Friday released a report showing the rate unchanged from July. The agency estimated 293,000 Floridians were out of work in mid-August, an increase of 10,000 from July, while the labor force grew by 49,000 to 10.706 million.
Law enforcement agencies throughout the country train in North Florida for annual Bloodhound Scent Tracking Seminar

HAVANA, Fla. (WCTV) - Law enforcement agencies from 28 agencies throughout six states are in North Florida for the 15th annual Bloodhound Scent Tracking Seminar. “To get training they wouldn’t normally get any other place,” said Florida Public Safety Institute Executive Director, Steve Outlaw. “In fact, we have teams here who have dogs less than a year old, so this is their first exposure to training.”
HAVANA, FL

