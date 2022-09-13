TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (NSF) - Florida’s unemployment rate might be about as low as it can go as it remained at 2.7 percent in August. The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity on Friday released a report showing the rate unchanged from July. The agency estimated 293,000 Floridians were out of work in mid-August, an increase of 10,000 from July, while the labor force grew by 49,000 to 10.706 million.

