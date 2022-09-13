Read full article on original website
Related
Missoula Man Steals Tools and Vandalizes Construction Site
51-year-old Michael Young is in the Missoula County Jail facing felony charges for theft and criminal mischief after allegedly stealing tools and vandalizing a local construction job site. Missoula Police Department Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold provided details about the incident that occurred on Wednesday, September 14. “Officers responded to...
Missoula Police Arrest Man for the Fourth Time in 12 Days
On September 15, 2022, at approximately 12:42 a.m., Missoula Police Department officers were dispatched to the Poverello Center for a report of a rock thrown through a window. About five minutes before the window broke, 41-year-old Virinder Brar had been told he would not be allowed to stay at the center that night.
Fairfield Sun Times
Montana men plead guilty to poaching bull elk
Press release from Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks. BILLINGS– A Missoula man and a Ballantine man were recently sentenced on separate felony cases for illegally killing trophy elk. Alex St. Marie, 37, from Missoula, was sentenced in Fergus County District Court after pleading guilty to a felony for poaching...
NBCMontana
Missoula fugitive commits suicide prior to traffic stop
MISSOULA, Mont. — The search for a Missoula fugitive ended in Ronan late Tuesday. Patrick Cork, 50, shot himself prior to yielding to a Ronan Police officer, who was attempting to stop Cork's vehicle on Round Butte Road. The officer gave first aid to Cork, who was hospitalized but...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Missoula Fugitive Takes Own Life During Attempted Traffic Stop
On September 13, 2022, at around 11:15 a.m., the Missoula Police Department announced they were searching for fugitive Patrick Cork who was armed and dangerous. He had a $50,000 warrant for his arrest and was actively attempting to elude law enforcement. It was also reported that Cork was in possession of a handgun.
montanarightnow.com
Missoula fugitive located, deceased in Lake County
UPDATE: SEPT. 14 AT 8:31 A.M. The following is a press release from the Lake County Sheriff's Office:. RONAN, Mont. - "On September 13, 2022, at approximately 11:55 pm, Ronan Police attempted to stop a vehicle on Round Butte Road. Preliminary investigation shows that prior to yielding to the officer, the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle shot himself. The driver was identified as 50-year-old, Patrick Cork, who had warrants for his arrest out of Missoula, and who was the subject of a recent alert broadcasted by Missoula Police. The officer rendered first aid to Cork, who was hospitalized but died hours later. The Lake County Coroner’s Office is investigating the death and the decedent has been transported to the Montana State Crime Lab for autopsy."
Montana U.S. Attorney on Prosecuting for Drugs and Trafficking
U.S. Attorney for the State of Montana Jesse Laslovich sat down with us on Thursday at the Missoula Federal Department of Justice office to discuss a number of issues important to our listeners. Laslovich briefly described the role the U.S. Attorney for Montana fills in the hierarchy of law enforcement.
Suspect Shot by Law Enforcement Near Missoula Airport Identified
The Lake County Sheriff’s Office has released the identity of the suspect involved in an officer-involved shooting that occurred near the Smokejumper Center in the 5700 block of West Broadway as 34-year-old Vance Ledeau. Missoula Police Department spokesperson Lydia Arnold provided limited details of the incident that day. One...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBCMontana
Missoula police attempt to identify man in photos
MISSOULA, MT — The Missoula Police Department needs your help identifying the man in the following photos. If you know this man, contact Detective Mattix at 406-552-6296. The City of Missoula Police Department released the following information:
Missoula Man Discovers and Follows His Stolen Car, Notifies Police
On September 11, 2022, Missoula Police Department officers responded to an apartment complex in the Miller Creek area after receiving a report of a theft in progress. The complainant reported that he located his stolen 2015 Ford Taurus while he was driving another vehicle with several of his friends. After...
NBCMontana
Multiple fatalities reported in Missoula head-on crash
MISSOULA, Mont. — Three people died and two are in critical condition at St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula after a head-on collision west of the airport, according to Montana Highway Patrol Trooper TJ Templeton. On Tuesday morning, a vehicle traveling westbound for an unknown reason drifted into the eastbound...
Three Deaths and Multiple Injuries Due to Crash on Highway 10
Two vehicles collided on Highway 10 near Roller Coaster Road at about 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday which caused multiple fatalities. We spoke with Montana Highway Patrol Public Information Officer Jay nelson on Monday afternoon who provided more information about the deadly crash. “This morning at approximately 9:10 a.m. on Highway...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Governor Gives ‘Spirit of Montana’ Award to Missoula Firefighters
Montana Governor Greg Gianforte was in Missoula on Thursday afternoon to present the ‘Spirit of Montana’ Award to members of the Missoula City Fire Department for a dramatic rescue that occurred on July 16 when a paraglider crashed 80 feet up in a tree coming off Mount Sentinel.
Missoula Weekly Crime Report: Molotov Cocktail and Drugs
The Missoula County Attorney’s Office charged 18 new criminal complaints this week, which is the same as last week and slightly above the weekly average. On Friday morning, County Attorney Kirsten Pabst appeared on our Talk Back show and provided her report. She said four of the cases this week involved interpersonal violence.
NBCMontana
Man faces charges for killing grizzly bear near Charlo
MISSOULA, Mont. — Charges were filed against a man accused of firing two shots and killing a grizzly bear near Charlo. The charging documents state Kevin Moll told Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks he willingly and knowingly shot and killed the grizzly sow from his truck on Sept. 26, 2018.
Twice Arrested and Released, Man Arrested Again for Assault
41-year-old Virinder Brar is in the Missoula County Jail on $5,000 bond after an altercation that occurred on September 7 at a local motel in which he allegedly threatened to ‘shoot a man and kill him’. Court documents indicate that Brar illegally occupied a room at a motel...
Woman Dies After Jumping Out of a Moving Vehicle Near Lolo
A woman is dead after reportedly jumping out of a moving vehicle early Sunday morning on Highway 93 South just outside Lolo. Missoula County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Jeannette Smith provides details of the tragic incident. “At 4:16 a.m. on Sunday, September 11, Missoula County Sheriff's deputies responded...
The New Mayor of Missoula is City Councilor Jordan Hess
In a dramatic final vote that occurred at 11:15 p.m. on Monday night, Mike Nugent nobly stepped aside after several locked votes and Jordan Hess was elected by the Missoula City Council to be the City of Missoula’s mayor until the next election. The council wrapped up a process...
Black bears deaths investigated at Flathead cherry orchard
The death of two black bears at a Flathead cherry orchard remains under investigation by CSKT game warden
makeitmissoula.com
Lucrative Business Ideas To Start in Missoula
Missoula is a city that takes pride in its alluring scenery, rich agricultural soil, and fishing grounds for westslope cutthroat trout and bull trout. Population-wise, the municipality is the third largest among the State of Montana’s counties, with a population of 119,533 but ranks 25th in land area size. The economy of this city rests on five main sectors. These include agriculture, education, healthcare, manufacturing, technology, and tourism.
AM 1450 KMMS
Bozeman, MT
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
410K+
Views
ABOUT
AM 1450 KMMS has the best news coverage for Bozeman, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0