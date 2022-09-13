Suicide is the 10th leading cause of death in the United States, yet suicide can be prevented. Volunteers from Telluride are joining the nearly 250,000 people who are walking in towns across the United States to draw attention to the fight for suicide prevention. The annual Southwest Colorado Out of the Darkness Walk will be held at 10 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 25, starting at Telluride Town Park. Registration and pre-walk fun will begin at 9 a.m. The annual walk supports the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention’s education and support programs, as well as its bold goal to reduce the annual U.S. rate of suicide 20 percent by the year 2025.

TELLURIDE, CO ・ 10 HOURS AGO