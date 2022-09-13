Read full article on original website
A local ‘colla-beer-ation'
For those who love quaffing the unique craft beers that proliferate, not only in Colorado, the industry’s epicenter, but in the Telluride valley, the brewer reigns supreme. This town’s three local brewers don’t work to knock each other’s crowns off, but rather have joined forces to create a new beverage just in time to be debuted at this weekend’s Telluride Blues & Brews Festival. Box Canyon Braggot will be served in the park for festival attendees as part of the new Brewers Showcase, at the State of Craft Beer bar.
The magic of Carolyn Wonderland
After 30 years as a blues musician, Carolyn Wonderland is still going to class, as she put it, and learning about the craft. The Texas guitarist was most recently on the road with the legendary John Mayall, who she played with for the past five years before the British bluesman announced his retirement from touring at the age of 88 last year. The experience, she said, was a master class in entertainment and road-warrior work ethic.
Art in the outdoors
An alpine setting is ideal for artistic expression. The Telluride Blues & Brews Festival — justly famous for its rich mix of live blues, funk, jam-band and other musical acts on the Town Park stage — even employs the San Juans in its advertising, describing itself as “one of the most scenic” fests in the country, “with breathtaking mountain peaks for a backdrop.”
Mountain Village Wine Merchant finds home in Village Core
Mountain Village Wine Merchant, which opened on the ground floor of the Westermere building in early July, is an expertly curated bottle shop, featuring wines from France, Italy, Australia, California and Spain, along with a complete selection of beers and spirits. Owned and operated by certified sommelier Bryan Thames and his fiancé Felicity Twort, the store launched a wine club, hosts monthly wine tastings, shares weekly recommendations and discounts via a newsletter, and offers consultations to customers stocking their wine cellars.
An Astro feast
Telluride is a setting for festivals, with appearances by luminaries from the worlds of music and film. But another kind of festival is coming up where stars are literal, and the setting is the universe. Call it an Astro feast: over the next several days, there are more astronomical events for night-sky enthusiasts than there have been all year. Here’s a rundown.
One night in Rico
Sometimes the seeds of the underground take root and sprout in the most unlikely places. Rico, Colorado, isn’t the most punk rock place on Earth, at least at first glance. But the town planted at 8,825 feet above sea level without central sewage and a proper police force hosted one of the rowdiest punk rock shows in the Rockies recently when Telluride trio Punk Sux and ska vets Warsaw Poland Bros. played the Enterprise Bar & Grill one damp and dark summer night.
Cynthia Wyszynski named next Colorado Elks’ president
Cynthia Wyszynski will take on a new role as the State of Colorado president for the Elks Club. Wyszynski has held officer positions with the Telluride Elks lodge ever since she joined. Wyszynski said the step felt like a "natural leadership progression." Her interest in pursuing a role within state leadership began when she attended her first Colorado state meeting.
Gov't Mule
Warren Haynes may just be the hardest working musician in the business. Like many music make…
Southwest Colorado Out of the Darkness Walk set for Sunday, Sept. 25
Suicide is the 10th leading cause of death in the United States, yet suicide can be prevented. Volunteers from Telluride are joining the nearly 250,000 people who are walking in towns across the United States to draw attention to the fight for suicide prevention. The annual Southwest Colorado Out of the Darkness Walk will be held at 10 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 25, starting at Telluride Town Park. Registration and pre-walk fun will begin at 9 a.m. The annual walk supports the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention’s education and support programs, as well as its bold goal to reduce the annual U.S. rate of suicide 20 percent by the year 2025.
Colorado town named 1 of best places for fall colors in US
Shades of yellow, orange, and red are starting to pop up on trees across the state. As temperatures dip lower and lower overnight, more vibrant foliage will appear.
Remote Colorado enclave dubbed one of 'best towns for fall colors' in US
According to a list recently released by Travel website 'Trips to Discover,' there's a small mountain town in Colorado that should be considered one of the 'best small towns for fall foliage' in the United States. The website lists 15 spots around the country, focused on including towns that are...
Montrose Colorado Bucket List: 7 Things Everyone Should Do At Least Once
Ever since that movie The Bucket List came out back in '07, I swear that I haven't been able to go an entire day without hearing someone talk about their own bucket list. Which is really morbid when you stop and think about it, but whatever. I'm not here to judge.
Telski assures council Lift 9 will be ready for season
Telski co-owner Chad Horning appeared before Telluride Town Council during a Tuesday work session with good news — Lift 9 will be ready by the holidays for the 2022-23 ski season. The aged lift shuddered to a halt for the last time in April at the conclusion of the...
Hispanic Heritage Month
Today (Thursday) marks the start of National Hispanic Heritage Month. The month-long celebration is held from Sept. 15 through Oct. 15. The purpose of the month is to recognize and celebrate the contributions Hispanic Americans have made throughout the history of the United States. To commence the festivities, the Wilkinson...
Three killed after Jeep falls several hundred feet off cliff in Colorado
Three people have died following a crash that took place on a mountain road in the area of Ouray, Colorado on Monday. According to Colorado State Patrol Trooper Joshua Lewis, the crash occurred on Monday between 11 a.m. and 12 p.m. on Ouray County Road 361, roughly at mile post 3. This is an unpaved road flanked, at times, by a steep drop that is often used to access Yankee Boy Basin and several other recreation areas. It is often referred to as Camp Bird Road.
durangodowntown.com
Airport work nears completion
The Runway 3/21 repaving project remains on schedule to finish within the planned 10 day closure. Runway surface paving is 100% complete, with crews finalizing work on runway entry/exit surface paving, runway markings, and runway electrical over the next two days. Flights remain scheduled to resume on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022.
westernslopenow.com
Search leads to bust of Delta marijuana cultivations
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — Two illegal marijuana farms in Delta County were searched, leading to the seizure of 680 mature marijuana plants and more. A press release given to KREX reveals that on Wednesday, September 14, the Colorado Bureau of Investigations’ Marijuana Enforcement division investigated two properties on search warrants outside Crawford, Colorado in rural Delta county.
Comments / 0