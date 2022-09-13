Read full article on original website
72 members of Congress have violated a law designed to prevent insider trading and stop conflicts-of-interest
Insider has identified numerous members of Congress who've violated the STOCK Act. Congress is now considering banning lawmakers from trading stocks.
Restaurant patrons overhear Schumer saying Pelosi's is 'in trouble,' report says
A new report says diners at a restaurant on Capitol Hill overheard Schumer loudly saying Pelosi is "in trouble."
Gavin Newsom is basically untouchable, California poll says
No non-Democrat is going to win statewide office in California without garnering significant support from Democratic voters.
The Daily 09-13-22 California will send you hundreds of dollars next month
Six months after it was initially proposed by Gov. Gavin Newsom as relief over high gas prices, the state of California announced when it will be sending all eligible residents “inflation relief” tax refund payments. Here's who's eligible to receive up to $350 next month. • NYT says Bay Area representative has most conflicts of interest • Polls show Kamala Harris' favorability rating is trending upward
Ron DeSantis may have kidnapped migrants, Gavin Newsom writes to DOJ
If the migrants were lured onto the planes under false pretenses, Newsom believes it would amount to state-sanctioned kidnapping.
Gov. Kristi Noem silent on possible appeal to ethics board
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem faced a Friday deadline to appeal a state ethics board's finding that there was evidence she improperly intervened in her daughter's application for a real estate appraiser license. The Government Accountability Board voted unanimously last month that there was...
The Gavin Newsom-Ron DeSantis feud is turning nasty
Friday was a notable escalation in the Newsom vs. DeSantis feud.
California governor signs sweeping climate legislation
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a sweeping package of bills Friday to expand California's reliance on clean energy and reduce carbon emissions, moves he said further establish the state as a global climate leader. The new laws include proposals aimed at reducing exposure to gas and...
