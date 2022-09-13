ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calhoun Journal

Most Wanted in Calhoun County – September 13, 2022

Calhoun County, AL – Each week the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office released their current “Most Wanted” list. An “FTA” means that a person failed to appear for a court date and does not necessarily mean guilty of a criminal charge. A “Probation Violation” means that a person has been found guilty of a charge and […]
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL
Calhoun Journal

UPDATED: Missing Woman in Alexandria

Alexandria, AL -On 9/7/22, Summer Shears left her residence in Alexandria, AL, and has not returned. Her whereabouts are unknown at this time. Her 1 month old daughter is with her. If anyone knows her location, please contact the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office at 256-236-6600.
ALEXANDRIA, AL
WAFF

Months-long roundabout construction almost complete

Two people were rescued during a flash flood in Guntersville Sunday. Essential Church in Huntsville held a substance abuse recovery event Monday. Huntsville Police working scenes of two overnight crashes. Updated: 22 hours ago. WAFF's Megan Plotka reporting. Limestone County addressing need for Special Education teachers. Updated: 22 hours ago.
WAFF

New school superintendent appointed in Jackson County

Birmingham woman charged with identity theft in Decatur. Birmingham woman charged with identity theft in Decatur. Court of Appeals denies former Limestone Co. Sheriff’s request for judge dismissal. Updated: 17 hours ago. Court of Appeals denies former Limestone Co. Sheriff’s request for judge dismissal.
JACKSON COUNTY, AL

