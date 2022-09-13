ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Texas Tech football statistics

By Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4G7xOR_0hu9RowL00

Texas Tech statistical leaders through two games.

RUSHING

Tahj Brooks, RB — 24 attempts, 130 yards, 4 touchdowns

SaRodorick Thompson, RB — 12 attempts, 59 yards, 0 TDs

Donovan Smith, QB — 22 attempts, 37 yards, TD

Bryson Donnell, RB — 8 attempts, 23 yards, 0 TDs

Tyler Shough, QB — 1 attempt, 17 yards, 0 TDs

PASSING

Donovan Smith — 50 of 74, 3 interceptions, 572 yards, 6 touchdowns

Tyler Shough — 6 of 10, 0 interceptions, 154 yards, TD

Behren Morton — 7 of 10, interception, 97 yards, TD

RECEIVING

Jerand Bradley, WR — 12 catches, 158 yards, 2 TDs

Myles Price, IR — 8 catches, 117 yards, TD

Loic Fouonji, WR — 7 catches, 140 yards, 2 TDs

Nehemiah Martinez, IR — 7 catches, 119 yards, TD

Tahj Brooks, RB — 6 catches, 35 yards, 0 TDs

SaRodorick Thompson, RB — 5 catches, 46 yards, TD

Trey Cleveland, WR — 5 catches, 45 yards, 0 TDs

Xavier White, IR — 3 catches, 39 yards, 0 TDs

J.J. Sparkman, WR — 3 catches, 30 yards, 0 TDs

Baylor Cupp, TE — 2 catches, 26 yards, 0 TDs

TACKLES

Krishon Merriweather, FLB — 15 tackles, 0.5 tackles for loss

Tyree Wilson, FDE — 10 tackles, 2 TFL

Dadrion Taylor-Demerson, FS — 9 tackles

Jaylon Hutchings, NT — 8 tackles, 1.5 TFL

Marquis Waters, NB — 8 tackles

Kosi Eldridge, BLB — 8 tackles, 2 TFL

Philip Blidi, DT — 7 tackles, 4.5 TFL

Rayshad Williams, BCB — 6 tackles, TFL

Malik Dunlap, FCB — 5 tackles

Reggie Pearson, BS — 5 tackles

Tony Bradford, DT — 4 tackles, 1.5 TFL

Jacob Rodriguez, FLB — 4 tackles, TFL

Dimitri Moore, LB — 4 tackles, TFL

Myles Cole, DT — 3 tackles, 0.5 TFL

Bryce Ramirez, BDE — 3 tackles

Jesiah Pierre, BDE — 3 tackles

Tyrique Matthews, FLB — 2 tackles, 1.5 TFL

Kobee Minor, BCB — 2 tackles

Isaac Smith, DE — 2 tackles

SACKS

Philip Blidi, DT — 2 for 7 yards

Kosi Eldridge, BLB — 1 for 15 yards

Tony Bradford, DT — 1 for 8 yards

Dimitri Moore, LB — 1 for 0 yards

Krishon Merriweather, FLB — 0.5 for 3 yards

Tyree Wilson, FDE — 0.5 for 3 yards

PASS DEFENSE

Reggie Pearson, BS — 1 interception, 1 pass breakup

Malik Dunlap, CB — 2 pass breakups

Three players — 1 pass breakup each

FIELD GOALS

Trey Wolff — 2 for 3, long of 47 yards

Gino Garcia — 0 for 1

PUNTING

Austin McNamara — 8 for 45.1-yard average, long of 56 yards, 5 inside 20

PUNT RETURNS

Adrian Frye — 3 for 2.7-yard average

Drew Hocutt — 2 for 9.5-yard average

KICKOFF RETURNS

Xavier White — 2 for 35.5-yard average, long of 36 yards

RESULTS/SCHEDULE

Sept. 3 MURRAY STATE, W 63-10

Sept. 10 HOUSTON, W 33-30 (2OT)

Saturday at NC State, 6 p.m.

Sept. 24 TEXAS*, 2:30 p.m.

Oct. 1 at Kansas State, TBD

Oct. 8 at Oklahoma State, TBD

Oct. 22 WEST VIRGINIA*, TBD

Oct. 29 BAYLOR*, TBD

Nov. 5 at TCU*, TBD

Nov. 12 KANSAS*, TBD

Nov. 19 at Iowa State*, TBD

Nov. 26 OKLAHOMA*, TBD

Comments / 0

Related
FMX 94.5

Lubbock Sophomore Called the Best Point Guard in Women’s High School Basketball

This can't be taken lightly. A Lubbock high school basketball player is going viral after being called "the best point guard of all women's high school basketball." Some of you probably already know who I am talking about, but 15-year-old Aaliyah Chavez plays basketball at Monterey High School. She earned freshman All-American honors in her debut high school season and it was definitely well deserved.
LUBBOCK, TX
ESPN

Texas high school football and the rise of Texas Tech's Joey McGuire and UTSA's Jeff Traylor

In July, among the 16,452 attendees at the annual Texas High School Coaches' Association convention in San Antonio, two college coaches drew a crowd wherever they went. Sure, Georgia coach Kirby Smart, continuing a tradition among national championship coaches, flew in for a few hours just to speak to the largest and most powerful coaching organization of its kind in the country. Texas' Steve Sarkisian and Texas A&M's Jimbo Fisher drew plenty of attention. All 12 Division I coaches in Texas spoke on a panel together, which packed a crowd into a huge ballroom at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center downtown.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
247Sports

Tim Beck on Texas Tech: 'We gotta certainly protect our house'

RALEIGH, N.C. -- After a bounce-back performance on offense where Devin Leary and the offense totaled seven touchdowns against Charleston Southern, Tim Beck is looking for his unit to continue production. This time around, the Wolfpack will face a notable Power 5 team in Texas Tech, making the challenge that much tougher this week.
LUBBOCK, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
State
Kansas State
Lubbock, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas College Sports
Local
Texas Football
Lubbock, TX
Football
State
Texas State
State
Virginia State
Lubbock, TX
College Sports
City
Tyler, TX
City
Austin, TX
City
Cleveland, TX
City
Lubbock, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Lady Raiders announce Basketball 101 event

LUBBOCK, Texas – Head coach Krista Gerlich has announced the second annual Lady Raider Basketball 101 and Then Some event. Scheduled for Saturday, October 1, the event runs from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. and will allow female fans to experience a day in the life of the Lady Raiders.
LUBBOCK, TX
KENS 5

Texas programs mourn two-sport athlete, father and husband

SAN ANTONIO — Members of the Texas athletic community continue to mourn the death of Cody Fuller, a former two-sport star athlete for Texas Tech, following his battle with pancreatic cancer. Fuller played football and baseball for the Red Raiders before he was diagnosed in March of this year;...
SAN MARCOS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Tech Football#American Football#College Football#Td Behren Morton#Wr#Ir#Td Loic Fouonji#Flb#Fde#Nb#Blb#Tfl#Bcb#Fcb#Bs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Texas Tech University
NewsBreak
Texas Christian University
Talk 1340

3 Lubbock City Pools to Be Turned Into Splash Pads

Getting splash pads has been something people in Lubbock have been asking about for years. Now, it's finally been passed. These Lubbock pools have been opened for decade, but now will be turned into something new. During the Lubbock City Council meeting, a 4-3 vote approved turning three city pools into splash pads.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Join several Lubbock Food Trucks in one spot

LUBBOCK, Texas- Food Truck Alley is an effort by the City of Lubbock to streamline the food truck permitting process by conducting both environmental health and fire prevention inspections the same day. You can also come out and enjoy great food. Admission and parking is free. Food Truck Alley will take place Tuesday, September 20 from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. in the Civic Center parking lot.
LUBBOCK, TX
Talk 1340

Texas Is Home to the Deadliest Natural Disaster in U.S. History

Texas may be known for great breakfast burritos, country music, and crazy politics, but you might be surprised to learn that it's quite famous for something else, too: the worst natural disaster in United States history. The Galveston hurricane of 1900 still ranks as the number one deadliest natural disaster...
TEXAS STATE
Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
428K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Lubbock, TX from Lubbock Avalanche-Journal.

 http://lubbockonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy