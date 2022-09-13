ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Co-defendant in 1997 deadly shooting pleads guilty to tampering charge

By Gabriel Monte, Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wOtqH_0hu9Rn3c00

A 43-year-old man was placed on probation for 10 years after admitting to his role in a deadly shooting 25 years ago in East Lubbock.

Fabian Madrid pleaded guilty on Friday to a count of tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony that carries a punishment of two to 10 years in prison.

He was initially indicted on a count of murder in the Sept. 8, 1997 shooting death of 26-year-old Steven Earl Johnson.

He was indicted on the lesser charge on Sept. 7, and pleaded guilty on Friday.

As part of his plea bargain agreement with the Lubbock County District Attorney's Office, he was placed on probation for 10 years and the murder charge was dismissed.

He faces up to 10 years in prison if he violates the conditions of his probation.

He was one of two men charged in connection with the case. Pedro Erevia, 44, was sentenced in February to 25 years in prison after a five-day trial in the 364th District Court.

The men's charges stems from a Lubbock police investigation that began after police responding to a shots-fired call about 12:45 a.m. in the 2700 block of East Colgate Street found Johnson lying in front of his residence.

Investigators learned that Johnson was outside his home when a vehicle occupied by two people drove up, according to a police news release. Witnesses said Johnson approached the vehicle but quickly ran away when he saw one of the men was armed with a handgun.

Johnson's girlfriend, Eurasha Thurman, told jurors in February that she took their infant son into the house as Johnson approached the vehicle, leaning into the passenger side of the vehicle. Moments later, she said she heard Johnson yell that the people in the vehicle had a gun, followed by the sound of a gunshot.

Thurman said that as Johnson, who was shot in the back, lay bleeding, he told her that he loved her and asked her to "take care of my son."

The case of Johnson's shooting would remain unsolved until 2020, when police spoke with Hector Ruiz Jr, who said he supplied the weapon used in the shooting.

Madrid, who was 17 at the time of the shooting but had been selling drugs since he was in seventh grade, testified without a plea deal or an immunity agreement during Erevia's trial. He told jurors that he and Erevia were driving on the East side of Lubbock looking for a quick way to find drugs, particularly crack cocaine, after his stash of drugs, cash and a gun was stolen earlier in the day.

Madrid told the jurors he and Erevia's plan that night was to either buy or rob someone of drugs.

He said he drove was driving down Colgate Street hoping to find someone to get drugs from when he heard a whistle that he thought was someone flagging him down. He made a U-turn and was putting the vehicle in park when he was pushed forward and felt the pressure of a gunshot behind him.

He said Erevia began yelling at him to drive away. He told jurors that at the time, he believed Erevia shot in the air and didn't hit anyone. However, the next day Erevia told him about Johnson's shooting.

"He was nervous and looking around," Madrid said. "He said, 'He's dead, he's dead.' I didn't understand what he said. In my mind that night nobody was shot."

He said news reports confirmed the shooting and he felt sick and scared.

He said he told his mother what happened and she hired a pastor named Bishop, who practiced Santeria, which he described as a blending of Catholicism and Voodoo, to perform a cleansing ritual that would protect him from being arrested in the shooting.

He said he got rid of the weapon Ruiz supplied, but couldn't remember what happened to it and someone else got rid of the vehicle.

Since the shooting, Madrid had been in and out of the prison system for unrelated drug offenses and was raising a family. He had also been approached by police detectives about the case and denied any involvement.

In 2013, he was arrested for possession of cocaine and was being held at the Lubbock County Detention Center, where he began an earnest attempt to change his life with the help of volunteers from a jail ministry.

When he was released in 2016, Madrid said he began volunteering with a church who sponsored the jail ministry to help other people turn their lives around.

In 2020, detectives approached him again about Johnson's shooting. However, he told jurors he continued to deny his involvement because he wanted to see his family one more time and believed he would have been arrested on the spot if he confessed.

"I was afraid," he said. "I knew eventually this was going to come out at that moment in time I wanted to get home to see my wife and son."

A few months later, in January 2021, Lubbock police arrested Madrid and Erevia for murder.

In February 2021, Madrid was released on bond. A month later, accompanied by his attorney, David Guinn, Madrid gave a statement confessing to his role in the shooting.

Meanwhile, Erevia was released in March 2021 on bond. However, District Judge William Eichman revoked his bond a month later after a hearing during which the court learned Erevia cut off his GPS monitor and threw it away less than a week after he was ordered to wear one.

A probation officer told the court that Erevia was fitted with a court-ordered GPS ankle monitor on March 30, 2021. Then at 5:20 p.m. on April 2, pre-trial service officials were alerted that Erevia's ankle monitor had been tampered with. Records showed the ankle monitor last registered in the 5400 block of 44th Street.

The probation officer told the court that on April 5, 2021, he received a call from a blocked phone number by a man identifying himself as Erevia, who said he cut off his ankle monitor and threw it away because he was frustrated that the monitor was not charging properly.

Madrid told jurors that after he had given the statement to police Erevia visited him at his home. He said Erevia told him that he didn't have to worry about the case, saying he knew who informed on them and said he was looking for one of the informants at a game room.

"(Erevia) said that god would forgive me, just don't say nothing, that god would forgive me," Madrid said.

Madrid said Erevia left his home from the back fence and he called Guinn the next day.

Erevia surrendered to police after Eichman issued the bond surrender warrant.

Guinn said the plea deal offered by the district attorney's office was an example of justice tempered with mercy. He said Madrid's transformation was genuine and was demonstrated by his testimony during Erevia's trial.

"I'll just say that I want to offer my highest respect to the district attorneys office for truly pursuing justice and doing the right thing," he said. "This is what Fabian actually did and they've looked at the whole of his life and also the extreme merciful forgiving kindness of the remainder of the Johnson family, I think, led to this."

Comments / 1

Related
everythinglubbock.com

Child found in Lubbock parking lot, parents arrested after several CPS incidents, report says

LUBBOCK, Texas— A Lubbock couple was arrested on Thursday after they left their small child at their apartment unsupervised, according to the Lubbock Police Department. According to the police report, the child was seen in the parking lot of an apartment complex by a resident and noticed the child trying to open the front door. The resident called authorities when the child said her parents went to get food.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Lubbock man, age 64, admits indecency with young girl

LUBBOCK, Texas — Thomas Cornell, 64, accepted a plea deal Thursday for indecency with a child. He was sentenced to two years of prison time, but having been in jail since June 2020, he already served more than 800 days in jail. Effectively he already served his sentence. Cornell...
LUBBOCK, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Suspect airlifted to Lubbock hospital after stabbing in Hereford, victim to Amarillo

LUBBOCK and HEREFORD, Texas – Police in Hereford provided details on a stabbing Thursday in the 700 block of South Avenue K. “Officers discovered a male victim with multiple stab wounds to the head, back and leg,” police said. He was airlifted to Northwest Texas Hospital in Amarillo with serious injuries. Officers found someone identified […]
HEREFORD, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Lubbock, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Lubbock, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Murder#District Attorneys#Violent Crime
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Second man arrested in Central Lubbock death investigation, LPD says

LUBBOCK, Texas — A second man was arrested Tuesday in connection to the death of 59-year-old Rodolfo Zuniga, according to the Lubbock Police Department. LPD said Garrardo Delossantos II, 35, was taken into custody and charged with “Failing to Report a Felony where Serious Bodily Injury or Death Results.” According to police, Delossantos was “involved […]
LUBBOCK, TX
102.5 KISS FM

Calm Tuesday Results in Only 19 People Arrested in Lubbock

Since Monday seemed to be pretty wild then it only makes sense for Tuesday to be calm and a somewhat peaceful. There wasn't too much going on in Lubbock aside from the weekly City Council meeting that passed a new ordinance that would allow contractors to be fined for cutting gas lines, which has happened like 78 times this year. An apartment complex also caught on fire, displacing 21 people. Luckily, no one was injured. Also, the Lubbock Texas Anti-Gang Center arrested a 19-year-old and seized multiple guns and $2,000 in cash, which I could use right about now. We don't have that teen's mugshot to share with you all.
LUBBOCK, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
everythinglubbock.com

LPD update on two Wednesday shootings, ambulance crash

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Wednesday, the Lubbock Police Department responded to an ‘accidental shooting’ in the 3900 block of 110th Street at 4:56 p.m., as well as another shooting at 5:45 p.m. in the 5600 block of Brownfield Drive. In the first incident, a 66-year-old man, Robert...
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Man Runs Out of Lubbock Shop With Ring, Employee Rammed by Vehicle

The Lubbock Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in regards to a robbery on Saturday, September 3rd, 2022 that left someone with injuries. A press release from the police department says a man walked into a store in the 1800 block of Clovis Road at around 1:30 p.m. The suspect walked up to the counter and asked an employee if he could try on a ring.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Illegal guns, drugs and cash seized by Lubbock TAG; 1 arrested

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — On 09-13-2022 Investigators with the Lubbock Texas Anti-Gang Center (TAG) conducted a residential search warrant in the 5000 block of 40th Street directly related to illicit narcotic sales, weapons, and gang activity. During the execution of the search warrant, one male was taken in...
LUBBOCK, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Quick response to shooting near Overton Elementary comes from years of training together, authorities said

LUBBOCK, Texas – Law enforcement agencies across Lubbock responded to calls of shots fired near Overton Elementary last Friday.  They said their quick thinking and response to the situation results from years of training together. “We received a 911 call about an incident at the school, we received information that shots had been fired and […]
LUBBOCK, TX
Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
428K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Lubbock, TX from Lubbock Avalanche-Journal.

 http://lubbockonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy