Read full article on original website
Related
Ruling nixing vote-by-mail in Delaware on hold during appeal
Vice Chancellor Nathan Cook on Monday granted a motion by elections officials to stay his ruling pending an expedited appeal to the Delaware Supreme Court. The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear arguments in the case on Oct. 5. Cook says his stay will allow elections officials to process mail-in...
Philly DA Krasner continues defense against impeachment effort
Last week, Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner hosted a rally at Mother Bethel AME Church with supporters backing him in his fight against Pennsylvania lawmakers hoping to impeach the DA and force him from office. Krasner repeated the show of support Monday morning, gathering more elected, civic, and religious leaders to speak out at his weekly news conference typically used to discuss criminal cases being handled by his office.
Cracking down on gun trafficking, or impeaching public officials? Shapiro and Mastriano on stopping crime
In recent months, the specter of crime has been a central talking point in Republican state Sen. Doug Mastriano’s campaign for governor. At a recent campaign stop in the Lehigh Valley, Mastriano claimed crime across the commonwealth had risen 37% since his opponent, Democrat Josh Shapiro, took office as attorney general in 2017. Criminals, he said, “walk free.”
Primary voters send two prominent Delaware lawmakers into involuntary retirement
Delaware primary voters sent two longtime prominent state legislators — Republican Sen. Colin Bonini and Democratic Rep. Larry Mitchell — into involuntary retirement Tuesday. Bonini, who had represented the Dover area since 1995 and was the GOP’s nominee for governor in 2016, finished third in a three-way primary....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fracking ban in Delaware River Basin survives Pa. GOP lawmakers’ challenge in federal court
Republican state lawmakers lost their bid to overturn a fracking ban in Northeast Pennsylvania enacted by the regulatory agency that oversees drinking water quality for about 15 million residents in four states. The 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals issued a ruling Friday that the lawmakers, led by state Sens....
Judge says Delaware vote-by-mail law is unconstitutional
A Delaware judge has declared that a new vote-by-mail law enacted earlier this year is unconstitutional and cannot be used in the upcoming November election. Vice Chancellor Nathan Cook ruled Wednesday that the law violates a provision in Delaware’s constitution that spells out the circumstances under which a person is allowed to cast an absentee ballot.
Oz, Fetterman both target Philly suburbs in key Pa. Senate race
In a community college gymnasium in an affluent Philadelphia suburb, John Fetterman strode on to a makeshift stage to cheers and stood at a podium beneath a massive “Women for Fetterman” banner. As the crowd of mostly women looked on, Fetterman unfurled a pink T-shirt emblazoned with his...
Krasner supporters pack Philly church after Pa. House contempt vote: ‘We are supporting democracy’
Philadelphia political and religious leaders gathered Wednesday night at Mother Bethel AME Church in a show of support for District Attorney Larry Krasner. The rally came a day after the Pennsylvania state House voted to hold him in contempt for failing to comply with the subpoena of the House Committee on Restoring Law and Order. The committee is operating in tandem with a Republican-led effort to impeach Krasner.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Clandestine plan to force a vote on Pa. legislative gift ban fails, lawmakers shrug
This story originally appeared on Spotlight PA. Activists who want the Pennsylvania General Assembly to ban lobbyists from giving gifts to legislators thought they had a way around the institutional blockade: recruit a lawmaker on the inside. Heading into this week, they said one unidentified state House lawmaker would stand...
A Texas sheriff will investigate DeSantis’ flight of migrants to Martha’s Vineyard
Authorities in Texas have opened a criminal investigation into Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ flight last week that took roughly 50 Venezuelan migrants to Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts. Javier Salazar, the sheriff of Bexar County, where San Antonio is located, said in a news release Monday that his office is investigating whether the migrants were victims of crimes:
Pa. election 2022: Where governor candidates Mastriano, Shapiro stand on LGBTQ rights
This story originally appeared on Spotlight PA. Over the past two years, Pennsylvania’s Republican-controlled legislature has advanced bills that would ban LGBTQ curricula in schools and limit what teams transgender athletes can play on. Without substantial Democratic support, neither piece of legislation has any chance of becoming law because...
Efforts to ban, restrict LGBTQ curriculum in Pa. schools hinge on who becomes the next governor
As a closeted gay child growing up in Lancaster in the 1990s, J Eric Fisher didn’t feel safe. He said the existence of LGBTQIA+ people wasn’t discussed in the schools he attended. It was a taboo topic, and because of the stigma, he and other queer people he...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
5 years on, failures from Hurricane Maria loom large as Puerto Rico responds to Fiona
Exactly five years after Hurricane Maria devastated Puerto Rico, killing at least 3,000 residents and causing the collapse of the island’s electricity system, the U.S. territory is again facing the aftermath of a massive storm for which it is not fully prepared. In the wake of Fiona, which made...
Pa.’s ChildLine Registry does more harm than good for children of color
As a former elementary school teacher, co-founder of the Youth Justice Project at Community Legal Services (CLS), and parent of two small children, I care deeply about the well-being of children, youth, and families. During my 10 years representing youth as an attorney at CLS, I have become convinced that...
Averted railway strike underscores fragile state of supply chains in Pennsylvania
A tentative labor agreement between freight rail operators and unions brought relief to Pennsylvania industries Thursday. Tens of thousands of rail workers had threatened to walk off the job Friday, but they avoided that outcome following talks that dragged through the night Wednesday. “We’re definitely very thankful … that at...
Migrants sent to Martha’s Vineyard are being rehoused on a base in Cape Cod
Authorities in Massachusetts are moving the dozens of migrants who arrived earlier this week in Martha’s Vineyard to Cape Cod. The office for Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker announced Friday that the state’s emergency management agency relocated the migrants to Joint Base Cape Cod. There, the state will provide shelter, food and other essential services, Baker said.
Veteran NY judge named as arbiter in Trump Mar-a-Lago probe
A federal judge on Thursday appointed a veteran New York jurist to serve as an independent arbiter and review records seized during an FBI search of former President Donald Trump’s Florida home last month. In her order, U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon refused a Justice Department request to lift...
Drexel reduces tuition for community college transfers
Beginning in fall 2023, Drexel University will make its bachelor’s degree programs more affordable by cutting the tuition cost in half for community college graduates from Pennsylvania and New Jersey. The initiative is through a new program called Drexel Promise, which aims to attract community college student transfers and...
New report finds a coordinated rise in attempted book bans
Throughout the 2021-22 school year, more than 1,600 book titles were banned, according to a new report by the group PEN America, which advocates for freedom of expression. According to the report, the surge in book bans is a result of a network of local political and advocacy groups targeting books with LGBTQ+ characters and storylines, and books involving characters of color.
Climate change in Pa.: More storm-driven power outages possible, analysis says
This story originally appeared on StateImpact Pennsylvania. A new report shows extreme weather is responsible for most power outages across the country in the last two decades. As climate change increases the chance of severe storms, outages could become more frequent if utilities don’t act to harden the electric grid....
WHYY
Philadelphia, PA
17K+
Followers
16K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
WHYY connects you to your community and the world by delivering reliable information and worthwhile entertainment.https://whyy.org/
Comments / 0