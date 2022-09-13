ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State

WHYY

Ruling nixing vote-by-mail in Delaware on hold during appeal

Vice Chancellor Nathan Cook on Monday granted a motion by elections officials to stay his ruling pending an expedited appeal to the Delaware Supreme Court. The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear arguments in the case on Oct. 5. Cook says his stay will allow elections officials to process mail-in...
DELAWARE STATE
WHYY

Philly DA Krasner continues defense against impeachment effort

Last week, Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner hosted a rally at Mother Bethel AME Church with supporters backing him in his fight against Pennsylvania lawmakers hoping to impeach the DA and force him from office. Krasner repeated the show of support Monday morning, gathering more elected, civic, and religious leaders to speak out at his weekly news conference typically used to discuss criminal cases being handled by his office.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WHYY

Cracking down on gun trafficking, or impeaching public officials? Shapiro and Mastriano on stopping crime

In recent months, the specter of crime has been a central talking point in Republican state Sen. Doug Mastriano’s campaign for governor. At a recent campaign stop in the Lehigh Valley, Mastriano claimed crime across the commonwealth had risen 37% since his opponent, Democrat Josh Shapiro, took office as attorney general in 2017. Criminals, he said, “walk free.”
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
State
Delaware State
Local
Delaware Government
City
Glasgow, DE
City
Rehoboth Beach, DE
City
Pike Creek, DE
WHYY

Judge says Delaware vote-by-mail law is unconstitutional

A Delaware judge has declared that a new vote-by-mail law enacted earlier this year is unconstitutional and cannot be used in the upcoming November election. Vice Chancellor Nathan Cook ruled Wednesday that the law violates a provision in Delaware’s constitution that spells out the circumstances under which a person is allowed to cast an absentee ballot.
DELAWARE STATE
WHYY

Krasner supporters pack Philly church after Pa. House contempt vote: ‘We are supporting democracy’

Philadelphia political and religious leaders gathered Wednesday night at Mother Bethel AME Church in a show of support for District Attorney Larry Krasner. The rally came a day after the Pennsylvania state House voted to hold him in contempt for failing to comply with the subpoena of the House Committee on Restoring Law and Order. The committee is operating in tandem with a Republican-led effort to impeach Krasner.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WHYY

A Texas sheriff will investigate DeSantis’ flight of migrants to Martha’s Vineyard

Authorities in Texas have opened a criminal investigation into Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ flight last week that took roughly 50 Venezuelan migrants to Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts. Javier Salazar, the sheriff of Bexar County, where San Antonio is located, said in a news release Monday that his office is investigating whether the migrants were victims of crimes:
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
WHYY

Migrants sent to Martha’s Vineyard are being rehoused on a base in Cape Cod

Authorities in Massachusetts are moving the dozens of migrants who arrived earlier this week in Martha’s Vineyard to Cape Cod. The office for Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker announced Friday that the state’s emergency management agency relocated the migrants to Joint Base Cape Cod. There, the state will provide shelter, food and other essential services, Baker said.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WHYY

Veteran NY judge named as arbiter in Trump Mar-a-Lago probe

A federal judge on Thursday appointed a veteran New York jurist to serve as an independent arbiter and review records seized during an FBI search of former President Donald Trump’s Florida home last month. In her order, U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon refused a Justice Department request to lift...
POTUS
WHYY

Drexel reduces tuition for community college transfers

Beginning in fall 2023, Drexel University will make its bachelor’s degree programs more affordable by cutting the tuition cost in half for community college graduates from Pennsylvania and New Jersey. The initiative is through a new program called Drexel Promise, which aims to attract community college student transfers and...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WHYY

New report finds a coordinated rise in attempted book bans

Throughout the 2021-22 school year, more than 1,600 book titles were banned, according to a new report by the group PEN America, which advocates for freedom of expression. According to the report, the surge in book bans is a result of a network of local political and advocacy groups targeting books with LGBTQ+ characters and storylines, and books involving characters of color.
MADISON COUNTY, MS
WHYY

WHYY

Philadelphia, PA
