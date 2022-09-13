ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WECT

BuzzFeed series “Worth It” to film at restaurants in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - BuzzFeed’s reality food series “Worth It” is going to film at multiple restaurants in Wilmington in October, according to filming permit applications. The series stars Andrew Ilnyckyj and Adam Bianchi on their trips to various restaurants to compare foods at three different price...
WILMINGTON, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wilmington, NC
Wilmington, NC
Entertainment
WECT

Cape Fear Foodie: El Mariscal

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - If you have stuck around and read Cape Fear Foodie for a while, first, I want to thank you for your continued support and your ability to stomach my writing (no pun intended). Secondly, you probably understand that my taste in food swings wildly from day to day. A friend of mine recently asked if my varied food taste was something that was instilled in me as a child, or something that I developed through the years.
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Three appointments made to NHC Tourism Development Authority Board of Directors

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Three men have been appointed to the New Hanover County Tourism Development Authority Board of Directors by the NHC Commissioners. Per an announcement from TDA CEO Kim Hufham, James Kitts owns Carolina Beach Realty and will represent Vacation Rental Properties. Ross Pittman owns Dreamer’s Welcome Inn and will represent Wilmington Bed and Breakfast Inns. Eric Credle is the Chief Financial Officer of New Hanover County and will act as the treasurer of the TDA.
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Rock Music#Uncw#Music Production#Record Label#Unc Wilmington#Music Technology Program#Beckwith Recital Hall
WECT

Riverfest returns to Downtown Wilmington

NCDHHS announces action plan to reduce suicide in N.C. The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released a new action plan intended to reduce the rate of injury and death associated with suicide.
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Wilmington announces departure of city attorney

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The City of Wilmington announced Friday that City Attorney John Joye will leave in October for an opportunity in Charlotte. Joye has served as the city attorney since 2017. His last day with Wilmington will be Oct. 21. “I am immensely proud of my colleagues at...
WILMINGTON, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
WECT

New Hanover County Board of Education votes to send meeting notes, calendar options to committee for review

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Only a month into the 2022-2023 school year, leaders in New Hanover County are discussing possible changes to the academic calendar. “Going all the way until almost the end of January to take exams after leaving for a whole two weeks for Christmas break -- it’s just going to be very damaging for the students in multiple ways,” said board member Judy Justice.
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
WECT

Friday Night Football: Week 5

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - WECT’s Zach Solon takes a look at this week’s area high school football games in his Friday Night Football Pregame show. Topsail at South Brunswick, 6:30 p.m. Ashley at Laney, 6:30 p.m. White Oak at Trask, 7 p.m. Hoggard at West Brunswick, 6:30 p.m.
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

New Hanover County Schools addresses bus route issues

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County Schools took to Facebook on Sept. 13 to address some of the issues that have been raised concerning bus routes. In their statement, NHCS explained that bus assignments currently outweigh the number of students actually riding the bus. They added that route capacities and times are being evaluated as of this time.
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
WECT

PFAS chemicals found in ENC river directly linked to cancer

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Environmental Protection Agency says chemicals such as PFAS, which can be found in the Cape Fear River and the New River in New Hanover and Onslow counties, have been linked to various forms of cancer. WITN joined groups Thursday as they went out to collect...
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
WECT

Wilmington man arrested, charged with death for distribution

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - After a year-long investigation into an overdose on July 7, 2021, the Wilmington Police Department said they have arrested and charged a man with death by distribution on Friday, September 9. “The investigation concluded that 50-year-old Michael Robinson from Wilmington had given the victim in this...
WILMINGTON, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy