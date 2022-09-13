Read full article on original website
Martin Jarmond: A career of firsts, launched by a life-changing phone call (“1on1 with Jon Evans” podcast)
LOS ANGELES, CA (WECT) - Martin Jarmond’s career in college athletics began when he arrived on the campus of UNC Wilmington in 1997. It continues today, a quarter of a century later, with Jarmond named in 2020 as Athletic Director at UCLA, leading a program that has won 119 NCAA team championships in its’ storied history.
BuzzFeed series “Worth It” to film at restaurants in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - BuzzFeed’s reality food series “Worth It” is going to film at multiple restaurants in Wilmington in October, according to filming permit applications. The series stars Andrew Ilnyckyj and Adam Bianchi on their trips to various restaurants to compare foods at three different price...
“Wheel of Fortune Live!” spins into Wilmington Thursday, September 15
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Would you like to solve the puzzle? Now is your chance as “Wheel of Fortune Live!” rolls into the Port City at Cape Fear Community College’s Wilson Center this Thursday, September 15. Much like the TV show, members of the audience will have...
UNCW’s Veterans Hall officially opens with celebration for all veterans
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The grand opening and dedication of Veterans Hall on UNC Wilmington’s campus Thursday opened with a flyover by the Bandit Flight Team to honor veterans from near and far. “I remember saying, ‘what if?’, then the what if question turned into a vision and that...
NHC Arboretum to host Cape Fear Latino Festival on Sunday, September 18
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Cape Fear Latino Festival will be held at the New Hanover County Arboretum on Sunday, September 18 from Noon to 7 p.m. Cape Fear Latinos is organizing the event, which was established by the Friends of the Arboretum as the Hispanic Heritage Festival in 2020.
Cape Fear Foodie: El Mariscal
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - If you have stuck around and read Cape Fear Foodie for a while, first, I want to thank you for your continued support and your ability to stomach my writing (no pun intended). Secondly, you probably understand that my taste in food swings wildly from day to day. A friend of mine recently asked if my varied food taste was something that was instilled in me as a child, or something that I developed through the years.
Three appointments made to NHC Tourism Development Authority Board of Directors
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Three men have been appointed to the New Hanover County Tourism Development Authority Board of Directors by the NHC Commissioners. Per an announcement from TDA CEO Kim Hufham, James Kitts owns Carolina Beach Realty and will represent Vacation Rental Properties. Ross Pittman owns Dreamer’s Welcome Inn and will represent Wilmington Bed and Breakfast Inns. Eric Credle is the Chief Financial Officer of New Hanover County and will act as the treasurer of the TDA.
YMCA to host annual Pier-2-Pier Race & Wrightsville Beach Spring Triathlon Races
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - YMCA of Southeastern Carolina is hosting its annual Pier-2-Pier Race this Saturday, Sept. 17 and the Wrightsville Beach Sprint Triathlon next Saturday, Sept. 24. Both events will be in Wrightsville Beach. More than 1,200 athletes have registered to participate in these open water swim and triathlon...
Riverfest returns to Downtown Wilmington
NCDHHS announces action plan to reduce suicide in N.C. The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released a new action plan intended to reduce the rate of injury and death associated with suicide.
Wilmington announces departure of city attorney
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The City of Wilmington announced Friday that City Attorney John Joye will leave in October for an opportunity in Charlotte. Joye has served as the city attorney since 2017. His last day with Wilmington will be Oct. 21. “I am immensely proud of my colleagues at...
State, local leaders hope for resiliency as Hurricane Florence recovery continues four years after storm
SOUTHEASTERN NORTH CAROLINA, N.C. (WECT) - Four years after Hurricane Florence ripped through the Cape Fear region, cities like Boiling Spring Lakes are still trying to rebuild. “This, to me, is a quality of life,” said Boiling Spring Lakes Mayor Jeff Winecoff. “We’re Boiling Spring Lakes [with] no lakes, so...
New Hanover County offers COVID vaccines and updated booster shots to the public
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County is offering free COVID vaccines, and updated booster and flu shots, to the public, at the Pandemic Operations Center. The county’s COVID metrics continue to stride in the right direction, resulting in a low CDC level for another week. “Over the summer,...
“See you Saturday for a nutty time”: Dublin Peanut Festival set for this weekend
DUBLIN, N.C. (WECT) - The annual Peanut Festival in Dublin will take place this weekend. This is the 30th anniversary of the event that includes a parade Saturday at 10 a.m. WECT’s Frances Weller will serve as the Grand Marshal. “This Saturday, September 17th at 10:00 the parade will...
New Hanover County Board of Education votes to send meeting notes, calendar options to committee for review
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Only a month into the 2022-2023 school year, leaders in New Hanover County are discussing possible changes to the academic calendar. “Going all the way until almost the end of January to take exams after leaving for a whole two weeks for Christmas break -- it’s just going to be very damaging for the students in multiple ways,” said board member Judy Justice.
Friday Night Football: Week 5
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - WECT’s Zach Solon takes a look at this week’s area high school football games in his Friday Night Football Pregame show. Topsail at South Brunswick, 6:30 p.m. Ashley at Laney, 6:30 p.m. White Oak at Trask, 7 p.m. Hoggard at West Brunswick, 6:30 p.m.
Brunswick Co. completes installation of parking signs for veterans
BOLIVIA, N.C. (WECT) - Brunswick County has announced that they have completed the installation of 30 reserved parking signs at the government center in Bolivia. These signs, marked “Veteran Parking Only,” are intended to honor local veterans for their service to the county and country. Per the release,...
New Hanover County Schools addresses bus route issues
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County Schools took to Facebook on Sept. 13 to address some of the issues that have been raised concerning bus routes. In their statement, NHCS explained that bus assignments currently outweigh the number of students actually riding the bus. They added that route capacities and times are being evaluated as of this time.
PFAS chemicals found in ENC river directly linked to cancer
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Environmental Protection Agency says chemicals such as PFAS, which can be found in the Cape Fear River and the New River in New Hanover and Onslow counties, have been linked to various forms of cancer. WITN joined groups Thursday as they went out to collect...
NCDOT looking for feedback on 10-year transportation plan for Southeastern North Carolina
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation is holding several events for people to look at and provide input on planned projects for Brunswick, New Hanover, Pender, Duplin, Onslow and Sampson counties. New roads and extra lanes aim to ease traffic issues but would also destroy the businesses and homes in their paths.
Wilmington man arrested, charged with death for distribution
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - After a year-long investigation into an overdose on July 7, 2021, the Wilmington Police Department said they have arrested and charged a man with death by distribution on Friday, September 9. “The investigation concluded that 50-year-old Michael Robinson from Wilmington had given the victim in this...
