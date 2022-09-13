Second tax distribution starts Thursday

false

The second distribution of tax revenues will be available to local tax bodies beginning Thursday, Sept. 15.

Crawford County Treasurer Twyla Bailey said her office is istributing $13 million. Checks are not picked up will be mailed.

In a related matter, Bailey’s office will be sending reminder letters to those that have not paid their taxes starting Monday, Sept. 19.

Persons wanting to keep their names off the list of unpaid taxes schedueled to appear in the Daily News will need to pay in in full by noon Oct. 19.