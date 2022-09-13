Prices to increase for La Crosse’s 23rd annual YMCA Maple Leaf Walk Run

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — Registration prices for the 23rd annual YMCA Maple Leaf Walk Run will be increase by $5 at midnight on Wednesday.

The walk run will consists of half marathon, 5 mile, 5K, and kids mile events.

To make sure the walk run goes through smoothly, the YMCA is encouraging people to purchase their tickets as soon as they can.

“As we get closer to the race we want to encourage people to sign up early to so that we can guarantee their shirt size and all the give away prizes we have for the race,” said donor experience director KJ Newkirk. “As well as pretzels that will be there and all of the fun things we want to be able to include for the participants.”

The Maple Leaf Walk Run begins on Saturday, October 1.

Click here to register for the event.

