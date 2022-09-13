American Duchess Paddlewheel Boat stops at La Crosse’s Riverside Park

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — The American Duchess Paddlewheel Boat made an appearance at Riverside Park on Tuesday morning.

The largest ship in the fleet of boats, the American Queen, will be stopping at Riverside Park on Wednesday from 7:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

The Viking River Cruise Ship is also scheduled for a stop on Thursday morning.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.