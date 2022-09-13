ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Crosse, WI

American Duchess Paddlewheel Boat stops at La Crosse’s Riverside Park

By Aaron Xiong
 3 days ago
LA CROSSE (WKBT) — The American Duchess Paddlewheel Boat made an appearance at Riverside Park on Tuesday morning.

The largest ship in the fleet of boats, the American Queen, will be stopping at Riverside Park on Wednesday from 7:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

The Viking River Cruise Ship is also scheduled for a stop on Thursday morning.

