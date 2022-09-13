ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apple Valley, CA

Two Apple Valley men arrested on suspicion of child pornography charges

By Rene Ray De La Cruz, Victorville Daily Press
Victorville Daily Press
Victorville Daily Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iUyNf_0hu9RXss00

Two 34-year-old men from Apple Valley were arrested on suspicion of manufacturing, possessing and distributing child pornography. A 14-year-old girl was also a victim in the incident, sheriff’s officials said.

On May 23, Apple Valley Sheriff’s Station detectives and San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department's Specialized Investigation Division - Crimes Against Children began an investigation into an Internet Crimes Against Children cyber tip.

On Thursday, detectives served a search warrant at a residence on Tacony Road in the Desert Knolls area of Apple Valley, sheriff’s officials said.

Through investigation, detectives identified Gregory Paul and Joseph Paul as the suspects and discovered evidence of the crime of possession, distribution, and manufacturing of child pornography.

Both men were arrested and booked at the High Desert Detention Center in Adelanto. They were released the following day on an unspecified bail amount.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked by the Sheriff’s Department to contact Detective T. Gagne at the Apple Valley Sheriff’s Station at 760-240-7400 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at 760-956-5001.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 800-78CRIME (27463) or you may leave the information on the We-Tip website at wetip.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Adelanto, CA
Apple Valley, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Apple Valley, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Pornography#Detention Center#Violent Crime#The Sheriff S Department#Sheriff S Dispatch
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Victorville Daily Press

Victorville Daily Press

7K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Victorville, CA from Victorville Daily Press.

 http://vvdailypress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy