Two Apple Valley men arrested on suspicion of child pornography charges

Two 34-year-old men from Apple Valley were arrested on suspicion of manufacturing, possessing and distributing child pornography. A 14-year-old girl was also a victim in the incident, sheriff’s officials said.

On May 23, Apple Valley Sheriff’s Station detectives and San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department's Specialized Investigation Division - Crimes Against Children began an investigation into an Internet Crimes Against Children cyber tip.

On Thursday, detectives served a search warrant at a residence on Tacony Road in the Desert Knolls area of Apple Valley, sheriff’s officials said.

Through investigation, detectives identified Gregory Paul and Joseph Paul as the suspects and discovered evidence of the crime of possession, distribution, and manufacturing of child pornography.

Both men were arrested and booked at the High Desert Detention Center in Adelanto. They were released the following day on an unspecified bail amount.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked by the Sheriff’s Department to contact Detective T. Gagne at the Apple Valley Sheriff’s Station at 760-240-7400 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at 760-956-5001.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 800-78CRIME (27463) or you may leave the information on the We-Tip website at wetip.com.