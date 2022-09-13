ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peoria man indicted on murder charge in Fourth of July homicide

By Andy Kravetz, Journal Star
PEORIA − An East Bluff man faces up to life in prison for allegedly shooting another man on July 4.

Raekwon R. Pickett , 22, of East Wilcox Avenue, was indicted by a Peoria County grand jury in the death of Quinton Scott., Jr. , who died July 4 after being shot in the chest and leg.

Pickett faces charges of first-degree murder, aggravated battery with a firearm and aggravated discharge of a firearm. He remains in the Peoria County jail on a $2 million bond. He is scheduled to be arraigned on the charges on Sept. 22.

Little information has been released about the shooting. Police at the time said it occurred about 3:22 a.m. July 4. Officers first went to the 800 block of Northeast Madison Avenue on a ShotSpotter alert of seven rounds fired. They learned that shooting victims were taken to a hospital by a private vehicle.

One was a juvenile, who was shot in the leg. The other was Scott, who had been shot in the chest and leg. A crime scene was found in the 600 block of Northeast Adams Street. The charges, however, state he was shot in the 600 block of Northeast Washington Street, which is just around the corner and within the Taft Homes complex.

The charges allege Pickett was the triggerman and thus, he could face at least 45 years behind bars and possibly up to life in prison.

Scott was the city's 12th homicide of the year.

This article originally appeared on Journal Star: Peoria man indicted on murder charge in Fourth of July homicide

