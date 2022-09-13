ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toms River cops: Unlicensed Seaside Heights driver hit Lacey woman

By Erik Larsen, Asbury Park Press
App.com | Asbury Park Press
 3 days ago

TOMS RIVER - A Lacey woman is hospitalized in critical but stable condition after she was struck by a car Monday while crossing Hooper Avenue just north of Washington Street, according to township police.

Jessica Descafano, 33, was airlifted to Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune after the 2:20 p.m. accident downtown, said Jillian Messina, a spokeswoman for the Toms River Police Department .

The motorist who struck Descafano has been identified as Roseann Macchiarelli, 52, of Seaside Heights — an unlicensed driver, Messina said.

Macchiarelli was issued summonses for being an unlicensed driver and for causing injury while driving without a license. She also was taken into custody after police discovered there was an active warrant out for her arrest, Messina said. The reason for the warrant was not specified.

The circumstances that led to the accident remain under investigation by Toms River Traffic Safety Officers Bob Westfall and Ryan Fitzgerald.

Messina said Descafano had entered traffic on foot while attempting to cross Hooper Avenue in the middle of the block. Macchiarelli was driving north on the road at the time of the crash. The road there cuts through the heart of Ocean County’s government campus and is heavily trafficked by pedestrians and motorists alike.

Officers from the Ocean County Sheriff’s Department and the Prosecutor’s Office, which are both headquartered on opposite sides of the road, assisted at the scene, Messina said.

Contact Asbury Park Press reporter Erik Larsen at elarsen@gannettnj.com.

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Toms River cops: Unlicensed Seaside Heights driver hit Lacey woman

