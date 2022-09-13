ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ingham County, MI

Bird flu discovered in backyard poultry flock in Ingham County

By Ken Palmer, Lansing State Journal
Bird flu has been found in an Ingham County backyard poultry flock, the first such infection in Michigan domestic poultry in about four months.

The state Department of Agriculture and Urban Development said the mixed-species flock of about 20 birds has been quarantined and will be "depopulated" to limit the spread of highly pathogenic avian influenza. The agency has said it cannot legally disclose the specific location of affected flocks.

Even though the case is the first in a domestic flock since May, the disease was still being found in wild birds, demonstrating HPAI is still present in the environment, MDARD said Tuesday in a news release.

"While the newest detection is unfortunate, it is not unexpected," state Veterinarian Nora Wineland said in the release. "As wild birds migrate and spread the virus this fall, it is vital for bird owners to take every step they can to protect their birds from being exposed to wild birds."

Millions of birds at commercial farms across have been killed this year because of the virus, which can easily spread on the droppings of ducks, geese and other wild birds.

Ingham is the 11th Michigan county where the disease been detected in noncommercial backyard poultry, following Branch, Kalamazoo, Livingston, Macomb, Menominee, Muskegon, Oakland, Saginaw, Washtenaw and Wexford counties.

No human cases of bird flu have been reported, and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the public health risk is low.

MDARD said it won't reinstate a ban on poultry and waterfowl exhibitions but noted fair boards are free to use their own discretion.

Wild birds are a major vector for HPAI, but the highly contagious virus can also be spread through contact with equipment, clothing or people who have handled birds, MDARD said. Common-sense precautions include hand-washing, disinfecting equipment and clothing and keeping poultry isolated from wild birds, officials said.

Bird owners and caretakers should watch for a sudden increase in bird deaths or illness, a drop in egg production or a sudden decrease in water consumption, MDARD said.

Contact Ken Palmer atkpalmer@lsj.com. Follow him on Twitter @KBPalm_lsj.

