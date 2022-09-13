Read full article on original website
California governor signs sweeping climate legislation
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) - Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a sweeping package of bills Friday to expand California’s reliance on clean energy and reduce carbon emissions, moves he said further establish the state as a global climate leader. The new laws include proposals aimed at reducing exposure to gas and...
All of California avoids list of cities for cheaters in US
LOS ANGELES - If you're looking to link up with someone who apparently will never cheat on you, pack your bags and head to Southern California if you aren't here already!. A new study from MyDatingAdviser.com used its Infidelity Index to make the list, studying 200 major U.S. cities over a variety of factors including marriage, divorce, and separation rates. It also factored into the mix the number of places to meet for an affair, as well as number of Google searches for the word "affair" and hookup website "Ashley Madison."
Newsom touts California abortions with billboards in red states
LOS ANGELES - Gov. Gavin Newsom on Thursday launched a billboard campaign in several red states promoting access to abortion in California. "Just launched billboards in 7 of the most restrictive anti-abortion states that explain how women can access care–no matter where they live," Newsom said in a tweet. "To any woman seeking an abortion in these anti-freedom states: CA will defend your right to make decisions about your own health."
DeSantis: Newsom's hair gel is 'interfering with his brain function' over immigration stance
The public feud between governors Gavin Newsom, of California, and Florida's Ron DeSantis continues to make headlines. This time, the issue stems from their two conflicting stances on immigration.
Sierra Nevada 'Mosquito Fire' is now California's largest fire of 2022
SACRAMENTO, Calif. - The Mosquito Fire burning in the Sierra Nevada is now California's largest fire of 2022. The fire, burning northeast of Sacramento has burned more than 63,000 acres. And as of Thursday, containment is just 20%. New evacuation orders were issued on Tuesday and Wednesday in El Dorado...
Former Typhoon Merbok to blast western Alaska with historic storm surge, 90 mph wind and 50-foot seas
ADAK, Alaska - A historic storm is bringing hurricane-force winds, 40-50-foot seas and coastal flooding not seen in decades to parts of western Alaska on Friday and Saturday. What used to be Typhoon Merbok has morphed into a powerful northern Pacific storm as it races nearly due north and pushes through the Aleutian Islands and into the Bering Sea, bringing a dangerous storm surge that threatens to inundate coastal villages and towns under several feet of water for hours.
California kidnapping hoax suspect could go to prison for 8 months
REDDING, Calif. - A woman from Redding who pleaded guilty to faking her own kidnapping could be going to prison. Sherri Papini pleaded guilty in April to falsifying details about her alleged kidnapping in 2016. Papini told investigators that two women held her captive in a closet, when, in actuality,...
Major freeway closures in effect in the Inland Empire through the weekend
Residents are bracing for heavy delays as one side of two major freeways will be closed through the weekend in the Inland Empire– a section of the eastbound side of the 91 Freeway in Corona and the westbound side of the 60 Freeway in Chino. The stretch of the...
Suspect wanted in murder of passenger at Willowbrook Metro station arrested
LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Homicide Detectives arrested a man suspected of attacking and killing another passenger at a Metro station in the Willowbrook area. The suspect was arrested on Wednesday. His name has not been publicly released, LASD said in a statement to FOX 11.
