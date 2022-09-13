ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corning, NY

Comments / 0

Related
owegopennysaver.com

Schoolhouse Market opens in Newark Valley

On Saturday, Sept. 3, Peggy and Ken VanVorce welcomed the public to help them celebrate the opening of their new venture, the Schoolhouse Market. After renovating the schoolhouse, the couple moved their product in and prepared for the Labor Day Weekend opening. Built in 1821, the old school house now...
NEWARK VALLEY, NY
whcuradio.com

Newfield to host Fall Festival this weekend

NEWFIELD, N.Y. (WHCU) — A Tompkins County town is celebrating the upcoming fall season. Newfield is hosting its Fall Festival this weekend. There’ll be face painting, a silent auction, and a bake sale. The event happens on Saturday from 9 AM to 2 PM at the Newfield United...
NEWFIELD, NY
WETM 18 News

Local Teen Buys Bakery

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – After graduating high school, Paige Fleet made the decision not to follow the stereotypical route and head straight to college. Instead, she used her college savings to buy a bakery. Poppleton Bakery and Café located in Corning, N.Y., was purchased by Fleet when she was just 18 years old. Fleet began […]
CORNING, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Corning, NY
Corning, NY
Government
Corning, NY
Business
WETM 18 News

Street closures for Corning’s HARVEST Festival

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – Corning’s Gaffer District is reminding drivers of street closures downtown for this weekend’s annual HARVEST Festival. The festival kicks off on September 16 and goes through Sunday, September 19. The Gaffer District said four blocks of Market Street and some side streets in downtown Corning will be closed at two different […]
CORNING, NY
chronicle-express.com

Two great events coming up on the Keuka Outlet Trail

PENN YAN – As demolition crews continue their important work of removing the old, derelict manufacturing and milling facilities that have hugged Cascade Falls for nearly two centuries, Friends of the Outlet, Inc. (FOTO) is busy finalizing plans for the second annual Celebrate Cascade on Sept. 18 and also introducing a new Octoberfest Volksmarch, a German-themed community walk on Oct. 23. Both events are free, family-friendly, and will give trail users the chance to appreciate the fall foliage while enjoying live music, an assortment of refreshments and other activities.
YATES COUNTY, NY
WETM 18 News

Chemung County Dept. of Aging hosts drive-thru picnic

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) — The Chemung County Department of Aging is hosting a Harvest Drive-Thru picnic for Chemung County residents 60+. The event will be hosted at the Chemung County Fairgrounds in Horseheads on September 23, 2022, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. To reserve a lunch, Chemung County residents are required to call the […]
CHEMUNG COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Harvest Festival#Local Life#Gaffer#Localevent#Connor S Mercantile#Connors Mercantile
ithaca.com

Flying Circles Around Cayuga

Cayuga Lake is a birding mecca for those in the know. Visitors with an interest in all things avian may make the Cornell Lab of Ornithology (159 Sapsucker Woods Road, https://www.birds.cornell.edu/home) their first stop—with good reason since it is a world-renowned facility and a great day trip on its own—but local birders know there are a dozen other incredible sites circling Cayuga that offer opportunities to see a large variety of migratory, breeding, and nesting birds, every season. Here are the twelve must-go spots, for birding around Cayuga Lake this fall. We’ll start in Ithaca and make our way up the east side of the lake and then down the west side. One quick note before we start off: many of these sites have information kiosks where you can obtain more birding information than we’re able to provide here.
ITHACA, NY
WETM

Tennis & Table Tennis

News for the Twin Tiers, including Chemung, Schuyler, Steuben and Tioga Counties. Covering Elmira, Corning, Watkins Glen.
CHEMUNG, NY
whcuradio.com

Experts say autumn could look different this year

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) -Experts are predicting a shorter season to see the colors of fall. Arthur DeGaetano is a Professor of Earth and Atmospheric Sciences at Cornell and an expert on climate data . He’s also the director of the Northeast Regional Climate Center. He says the dry summer will take a toll.
ITHACA, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
ithaca.com

When Ithaca Rode Shotguns

For many years, if anyone outside the region had heard of Ithaca, it was very likely because of either Cornell University or the guns of the Ithaca Gun Company. Now, except for its reputation among gun owners and collectors, Ithaca Gun has mostly receded into local history. Only the smokestack remains as a physical reminder of the factory, and issues surrounding redeveloping the site have swirled for years, but the story of the company’s rise and decline are an important part of Ithaca’s heritage.
ITHACA, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy