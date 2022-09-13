Read full article on original website
owegopennysaver.com
Schoolhouse Market opens in Newark Valley
On Saturday, Sept. 3, Peggy and Ken VanVorce welcomed the public to help them celebrate the opening of their new venture, the Schoolhouse Market. After renovating the schoolhouse, the couple moved their product in and prepared for the Labor Day Weekend opening. Built in 1821, the old school house now...
whcuradio.com
Newfield to host Fall Festival this weekend
NEWFIELD, N.Y. (WHCU) — A Tompkins County town is celebrating the upcoming fall season. Newfield is hosting its Fall Festival this weekend. There’ll be face painting, a silent auction, and a bake sale. The event happens on Saturday from 9 AM to 2 PM at the Newfield United...
Batch Coffee by Beer Tree opening soon
A local company known for brewing popular craft beers is now expanding its efforts into brewing coffee.
Local Teen Buys Bakery
CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – After graduating high school, Paige Fleet made the decision not to follow the stereotypical route and head straight to college. Instead, she used her college savings to buy a bakery. Poppleton Bakery and Café located in Corning, N.Y., was purchased by Fleet when she was just 18 years old. Fleet began […]
Street closures for Corning’s HARVEST Festival
CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – Corning’s Gaffer District is reminding drivers of street closures downtown for this weekend’s annual HARVEST Festival. The festival kicks off on September 16 and goes through Sunday, September 19. The Gaffer District said four blocks of Market Street and some side streets in downtown Corning will be closed at two different […]
Upstate NY fall festival ensures a bunches of fun in the ‘Grape Pie Capital of the World’
It’s almost fall in the Finger Lakes which means colorful foliage, cool sunny days, and the Historic Naples Grape Festival. Neighbor to Italy (yes, seriously), lies the quaint Upstate New York village of Naples, otherwise known as the ‘Grape Pie Capital of the World’ and home to the annual Historic Naples Grape Festival.
chronicle-express.com
Two great events coming up on the Keuka Outlet Trail
PENN YAN – As demolition crews continue their important work of removing the old, derelict manufacturing and milling facilities that have hugged Cascade Falls for nearly two centuries, Friends of the Outlet, Inc. (FOTO) is busy finalizing plans for the second annual Celebrate Cascade on Sept. 18 and also introducing a new Octoberfest Volksmarch, a German-themed community walk on Oct. 23. Both events are free, family-friendly, and will give trail users the chance to appreciate the fall foliage while enjoying live music, an assortment of refreshments and other activities.
Chemung County Dept. of Aging hosts drive-thru picnic
HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) — The Chemung County Department of Aging is hosting a Harvest Drive-Thru picnic for Chemung County residents 60+. The event will be hosted at the Chemung County Fairgrounds in Horseheads on September 23, 2022, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. To reserve a lunch, Chemung County residents are required to call the […]
ithaca.com
Flying Circles Around Cayuga
Cayuga Lake is a birding mecca for those in the know. Visitors with an interest in all things avian may make the Cornell Lab of Ornithology (159 Sapsucker Woods Road, https://www.birds.cornell.edu/home) their first stop—with good reason since it is a world-renowned facility and a great day trip on its own—but local birders know there are a dozen other incredible sites circling Cayuga that offer opportunities to see a large variety of migratory, breeding, and nesting birds, every season. Here are the twelve must-go spots, for birding around Cayuga Lake this fall. We’ll start in Ithaca and make our way up the east side of the lake and then down the west side. One quick note before we start off: many of these sites have information kiosks where you can obtain more birding information than we’re able to provide here.
WETM
Tennis & Table Tennis
News for the Twin Tiers, including Chemung, Schuyler, Steuben and Tioga Counties. Covering Elmira, Corning, Watkins Glen.
Street Under I-81 Bridge in Binghamton May Reopen by Year’s End
A roadway linking two Binghamton neighborhoods that's been closed for more than a year could be back in operation for limited use within several weeks. Chenango Street between Bevier and Frederick streets has been out of service for through traffic since September 2021 because of an an Interstate 81 bridge repair project.
whcuradio.com
Experts say autumn could look different this year
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) -Experts are predicting a shorter season to see the colors of fall. Arthur DeGaetano is a Professor of Earth and Atmospheric Sciences at Cornell and an expert on climate data . He’s also the director of the Northeast Regional Climate Center. He says the dry summer will take a toll.
Hollerhorn Distilling buys historical building in Naples
In May, Hollerhorn's main building in Naples was mostly destroyed by a fire. Not long after, rebuilding and restoration efforts were underway.
Binghamton Restaurant Takes Home The Hardware At The Buffalo Wing Festival
How did we miss this earlier this month? The National Buffalo Wing Festival took place over Labor Day weekend, September 3-4 at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park (where the Buffalo Bills roam) and it celebrated the Buffalo-style chicken wing. The festival ends with the IFOCE sanctioned Buffalo Wing eating contest...
Bad News For The Fall Colors In The Binghamton, New York Area
Now that it's the end of summer and fall is just days away, thoughts turn to the fall foliage season. Those of us who live in the Northeastern part of the country are fortunate that our area is one of the best in the country to marvel at the colors of leaves all around us.
Murder at the Howard Johnson’s at Cider Mill
A local theater company is inviting the community to sit back, relax and have a BLAST.
wellsvillesun.com
Hornell’s Tim Horton’s location set, popular coffee spot investing in the Southern Tier
The news on the Hornell Sun on Sunday that a Tim Horton’s was coming was a surprise to many residents, and it’s another feather in the cap to economic development in the Maple City. Hornell Mayor John Buckley confirmed the Tim Horton’s will be built on Seneca Street...
Smoke Prompts Evacuation of Binghamton Boscov’s Store
Dozens of shoppers and employees were directed to leave the Boscov's department store in downtown Binghamton due to a smoke condition. City firefighters responded to the four-story building at Court and Water streets shortly before 12:15 p.m. Tuesday. A Boscov's worker said he detected the odor of something electrical that...
ithaca.com
When Ithaca Rode Shotguns
For many years, if anyone outside the region had heard of Ithaca, it was very likely because of either Cornell University or the guns of the Ithaca Gun Company. Now, except for its reputation among gun owners and collectors, Ithaca Gun has mostly receded into local history. Only the smokestack remains as a physical reminder of the factory, and issues surrounding redeveloping the site have swirled for years, but the story of the company’s rise and decline are an important part of Ithaca’s heritage.
No Bull! Bradford County, Pennsylvania Store Gets Visit From MASSIVE Customer
Stop me if you heard this before - "It's like a bull in a Tractor Supply." Yea, I know, it's supposed to be "Like a bull in a china shop." But that's not the case here, and it's a true story. Have you ever stood in a check-out line while a bull is in front of you paying for purchases? Well, I have, and I've got pictures to prove it.
