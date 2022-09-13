Read full article on original website
Wanda Lois Mobley, 82, of Brownwood
Wanda Lois (Teague) Mobley, 82, of Brownwood, Texas completed God’s mission on earth, September 12, 2022 and is reunited with her loving husband, Bill Mobley and our Lord, Jesus Christ. A graveside service will be held at 10:00 A.M., Saturday, September, 17, 2022 in the Rocky Creek Cemetery, Brownwood,...
Ray Shepard
Ray Shepard passed away September 12,2022 in Brownwood, Texas. Ray was born July 15, 1942, to RV and Estelle Shepard. Ray served in the Navy. He was employed in the oilfield for twenty-five years but the job he enjoyed the most was working as a lake keeper. He worked as a lake keeper at Lake Abilene for 16 years prior to retirement in 2006. He also enjoyed restoring antique tractors.
Amon Benson, 94, of Brownwood
Amon Owen Benson, 94 of Brownwood passed away peacefully at his home on September 13, 2022, to rejoin the love of his life Joyce Benson who passed away July 15th, 2018. He was born March 15, 1928, to James Benson and Cora Rogers Benson in Gustine. Amon and Joyce met and fell in love then married on December 23,1948. Amon worked in road construction all over the state of Texas and at the Brick Yard in Brownwood until 1964 when he started his job as a heavy equipment operator at Whites Mines (now known as Vulcan Materials) for 30 years until he retired in April of 1994.
Cynthia “Cindy” Yarborogh
Cynthia “Cindy” Yarborogh passed away September 12,2022 in Brownwood, Texas. She was born in 1955 in Kingsville, Texas to Andrew Benson and Annette Inglet Milam of Bishop, Texas. Cindy was a loving daughter, sister, aunt, and mommy to Pepper, a salt and pepper Schnauzer and Rascal, a Wheatin Schnauzer.
Texas Ag Commissioner Sid Miller to Speak in Brownwood
The Pecan Valley Republican Women cordially extends an invitation to members of the community to attend their upcoming monthly meeting featuring Texas Agriculture Commissioner, Sid Miller, as guest speaker. The meeting is Thursday September 22, 6:00 PM. at the Brownwood Country Club. PLEASE RSVP TO REBECCA, 325-998-3880 no later than...
HPU to host Community Leadership Lunch and Learn event on campus
Howard Payne University invites the public to the latest installment of the Community Leadership Lunch and Learn series, featuring a meal catered by Sodexo and a presentation by HPU personnel. The event will be held Thursday, September 22, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Bullion Suites of HPU’s...
Brownwood to Host Glen Rose Tonight at Gordon Wood Stadium
With a pair of road victories under their belt, the Class 4A Division I No. 12 Brownwood Lions return to Gordon Wood Stadium Friday night seeking their first home win of the season, but another stellar challenge awaits in the form of the 4A Division II No. 6 Glen Rose Tigers.
Brian Geeslin, 49, of Goldthwaite
Brian Geeslin, 49 of Goldthwaite, passed away Tuesday, September 13, 2022. There is no set time for visitation. A graveside service will be held Saturday, September 17, at 1:00 pm at Goldthwaite Memorial Cemetery. Arrangements are by Stacy-Wilkins Funeral Home.
Queen Candidates Announced by Brown County Fair Association
(Pictured left to right are Mylea Williams, Sharon Beth Bradley, Bailey Mendieta, Henslie Hohertz, and Jensyn Evans.) The Brown County Fair Association has announced candidates for 2023 Miss Brown County Youth Fair Queen. Candidates are Mylea Williams, Sharon Beth Bradley, Bailey Mendieta, Henslie Hohertz, and Jensyn Evans. The candidates will...
Citizens National Bank Brownwood Announces Grand Reopening Celebration
Citizens National Bank will host a Grand Reopening Celebration on Thursday, September 15th, 2022, from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm. A ribbon cutting will occur at 10:00 am in front of the bank building in downtown Brownwood, at 1 Carnegie Street. There will be live radio broadcasts, cash prize giveaways,...
SALSA Observes Mexican Independence
SALSA, a local non-profit organization, founded in 2019, will join with thousands of local community-based organizations in hundreds of cities and communities throughout the nation to observe and celebrate Mexican Independence. Out of a population of 62 million Hispanics in the United States, over 40 million are of Mexican ancestry.
Two Sentenced in District Court
District Attorney, Micheal Murray says that two felony cases were recently heard in Brown/Mills County District Court, Judge Mike Smith, presiding. Clark R. Perry pled guilty to the felony offense of Possession of a Controlled Substance and was sentenced to Fifteen (15) years, Texas Department of Criminal Justice, Institutional Division.
Brownwood Airport Board to Meet Wednesday, Sept. 21
The Brownwood Regional Airport Board will meet Wednesday, September 21, at 2:00 pm at Brownwood City Hall, 501 Center Avenue, in the City Council meeting room. The agenda is below. 1. Call to order. 2. Pledge of Allegiance. 3. Invocation. 4. Approve the minutes from June 16, 2022. 5. Manager...
Brown County Commissioners Meeting and Budget Workshop Monday Morning
2. Prayer- 3. Recognition of Special Guests and Presentations. 4. Citizen Comments (All speakers will be required to adhere to the rules of procedure, conduct and decorum adopted by the Court on August 12, 2019. Any disruptive, abusive, obscene, or disrespectful behavior will be terminated immediately.) All Presentations are subject to a five (5) minute time limit. Multiple person groups will be limited to one speaker.
