Raleigh, NC

Raleigh considers annexing 11,000 acres of land for development

By Elaina Athans
ABC11 Eyewitness News
 3 days ago

The City of Raleigh is considering rezoning 11,000 acres in southeast Wake County and approximately 1,800 new homes could be built in the area by 2032.

Raleigh Senior Planner Donald Belk said affordable housing will be a priority and some incentives could be offered, but it's not possible at this time to say how many of these units will be built.

Robby Cross' home sits on 5 acres and it's located less than half a mile away from the City of Raleigh border.

He's not in favor of his property being folded into the City.

"Certainly not," said Cross. "I'd paid a bunch of taxes."

He worries about property taxes shooting up and his quality of life shifting. Cross enjoys the quiet, bucolic setting.

"This is one of the last places in Raleigh you got this farm, wide-open spaces," said Cross.

Other people worry about traffic increasing.

Raleigh will be looking at that in its
study

The area being considered is southeast Raleigh along the border of Johnston County, by Poole and Smithfield Roads.

It's 11,000 acres, which is about the same size as the Town of Chapel Hill.

Leaders will be deciding how they want this area to grow with Wake County's booming population.

An average of 62 people move to the county every day.

According to Wake's comprehensive plan , it will need up to an extra 175,000 new housing units in the next decade or so to keep up with demand.

Tom Jackson bought his small business 25 years ago and supports continued growth.

"It's inevitable. It's been snowball rolling this way for a long time," he said. "There's a lot of business potential in Raleigh, there always has been. That's why I moved here from Maryland. I wanted to live in North Carolina, in Raleigh specifically, and enjoy the life here."

The final report is being prepared and it's expected to be presented to the Raleigh City Council in the first week of October.

Comments / 3

T Smoth
2d ago

Not enough property taxes coming into the city and county? They just can’t stop overdeveloping and doing ABSOLUTELY NOTHING about the incapable transportation infrastructure. Fix and widen the roads! Traffic has gotten OUT OF CONTROL!

Reply
2
 

ABC11 Eyewitness News

