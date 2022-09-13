Las Vegas-area mother who ‘intentionally’ hit 2 children with car sentenced to probation

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas judge sentenced a woman to probation for striking two high school students with her SUV in what police called an intentional act following allegations of bullying in school.

The incident happened near Basic High School in Henderson in March. Fatima Mitchell, 36, blamed the two schoolgirls for fighting with her daughter and struck them with her SUV, police said.

According to Henderson police, one of the teenagers was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, while the second juvenile reportedly sustained minor injuries, but was treated at the scene.

Mitchell was initially charged with attempted murder but the charge was reduced to reckless driving in a plea deal.

In court Monday, a judge sentenced Mitchell to a suspended sentence of 2-6 years. She will be on probation for three years.

As part of her probation, Mitchell will have a curfew and allow parole officers to access her phone. She must also comply with a program at Seven Hills Hospital, a court spokesperson said.

