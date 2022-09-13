ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bradenton, FL

Independent investigation clears Bradenton police chief of wrongdoing

By Allyson Henning
WFLA
WFLA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gLXQf_0hu9OSnG00

BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) — An independent investigation cleared the City of Bradenton’s top cop of any wrongdoing during an arrest warrant that took place earlier this summer.

A now-former officer accused Chief Melanie Bevan of conducting an illegal search of an individual and a residence, all while not wearing her agency-issued body armor.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

8 on Your Side

The initial incident took place in July but the allegations of wrongdoing and the officer’s complaint didn’t become public until August when the Southwest Florida Police Benevolent Association issued a media release calling for the chief’s suspension pending the results of an independent investigation.

Last month, Chief Bevan said the evidence in the case would ‘speak for itself’ and exonerate her of any misconduct.

That evidence included footage from other officers’ body-worn cameras, which captured the actions in question.

One video clip showed the police chief checking a bystander’s pocket. During an interview Tuesday, the chief explained her actions.

Police union calls for suspension of Bradenton Police chief

“If you look at the body cameras, you don’t see any patting down, you don’t see me looking all over, you see me zero in on one thing and one thing only which was what I thought was a weapon in his pocket,” Chief Bevan said. “That is 101 of policing. When you encounter people, you better be giving them the once over to make sure that there are no bulges or objects that appear to be weapons and that is what that was and obviously, we are able to do that and should do that,” she continued.

The independent investigation found ‘no Fourth Amendment concerns or violations’ and the chief’s ‘actions that day were taken to ensure the safety of all involved, both officers and citizens.

The SWFL PBA did not send 8 On Your Side a comment on the findings Tuesday. The presidents said they will not comment until they have an opportunity to review the investigation.

There are other allegations involving the department that have been raised by the PBA, however, those remain under investigation by the independent investigators contracted by the city.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bradenton, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Bradenton, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Union
fox13news.com

Tampa police: 13-year-old arrested after setting classmate's clothes on fire

TAMPA, Fla. - A Tampa teen is facing charges after purposely lighting his classmate's sweatshirt on fire at school, police said. On Wednesday, Tampa firefighters and officers responded to the North Tampa Success Center around 1 p.m. According to investigators, the 13-year-old suspect and victim were in class together. The...
TAMPA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Police warn of license plate thieves

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Bradenton Police Department are warning drivers to be mindful of their license plates. This past weekend two men were caught on camera stealing a license plate from a Tesla in the Wheat + Water parking lot. The owner of the car, Carol Burdelik, said she was out to dinner with some friends when two men in a Dodge S.U.V. pulled up alongside the Tesla and went to work.
BRADENTON, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
wild941.com

Woman Going To Jail For Altercation On Plane

A woman on an American Airlines flight from Dallas to L.A., was sentence to jail for four months. According to federal prosecutors, Kelly Pichardo and another passenger, Leeza Rodriguez were engaged in intimidating behavior on the flight, which caused the flight to be diverted to Phoenix. The women assaulted a...
TAMPA, FL
floridapolitics.com

SPLC sues Pasco Sheriff for public records on predictive policing program

The predictive policing program places students on a secret list, identifying those who they believe are most likely to commit future crimes. A coalition of civil rights organizations is suing the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office for its refusal to provide public records relating to its controversial predictive policing program.
PASCO COUNTY, FL
wild941.com

Skeletal Remains Found In Pasco County

If you were in Hudson driving on US-19 and Hudson Ave yesterday you were probably wondering why dozens of police cars were out there. According to the Pasco County Sheriff’s office, they were investigating reports of skeletal remains in the area. A Sheriff’s office spokeswoman confirmed that the heavy police presence was due to the investigation. Investigators were collecting evidence from a wooded area about 20 yards off the highway. They were surrounded by blue tarps, evidence markers and caution tape. The Sheriff’s Office confirmed they were investigating what appeared to be decaying remains, but did not give any further information. Story is still developing, check WFLA News Channel 8 for updates.
PASCO COUNTY, FL
WFLA

WFLA

94K+
Followers
20K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy