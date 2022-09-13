Chicago developer Fred Latsko unveiled a rendering of the apartment tower on tap to accompany the nation’s second Guinness brewery planned for Fulton Market. The project at 375 North Morgan Street is on the west portion of the site where the brewery, announced in September 2021, is under construction. Latsko said he has been working with the city’s Committee on Design on a plan for the building to rise nearly 40 stories. It will include more than 500 apartment units “with loads of green space,” Latsko said.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 6 HOURS AGO