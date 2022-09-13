Read full article on original website
Sterling Bay eyes apartment tower next to Lincoln Yards
Sterling Bay wants to pick its own neighbors on the edge of its Lincoln Yards megadevelopment on Chicago’s North Side. The development firm, led by CEO Andy Gloor, is seeking city zoning approval for a 15-story, 359-unit residential project at 2301 North Kingsbury Street, Urbanize reported. It would also include 205 parking spots for cars and 72 for bicycles.
After tax appeal, Goldman Sachs venture lists Oak Park’s tallest tower
Coming off a win that secured a big tax break and raised the eyebrows of Cook County Assessor Fritz Kaegi, a venture of Goldman Sachs and Chicago’s Magnolia Capital is ready to make a sale. A partnership of the financial institution and Magnolia, which is led by CEO Maxwell...
Latsko offers first look at Fulton Market resi tower on Guinness taproom site
Chicago developer Fred Latsko unveiled a rendering of the apartment tower on tap to accompany the nation’s second Guinness brewery planned for Fulton Market. The project at 375 North Morgan Street is on the west portion of the site where the brewery, announced in September 2021, is under construction. Latsko said he has been working with the city’s Committee on Design on a plan for the building to rise nearly 40 stories. It will include more than 500 apartment units “with loads of green space,” Latsko said.
Emerging developer files for Fulton Market high rise
A 17-story mixed-use tower may soon rise on Sangamon Street in Near West Side. New Chicago-based developer, Joy Jordan of Fortem Voluntas Partners plans to erect an L-shaped building with office and retail space in the Fulton Market District, Urbanize Chicago reported. The building will run from West Kinzie Street to the south, up to the rail lines just south of Hubbard Street.
