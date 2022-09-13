Read full article on original website
Netflix Announces ‘The Vince Staples Show’
Vince Staples is taking his talents to a television in your home very soon. Netflix has announced that the California native will work alongside Black-ish creator Kenya Barris to develop a comedy series that is inspired by his life. “I am excited to partner with Netflix and Kenya Barris on...
Reggie Becton Announces ‘HOM3’ Tour
There will be no shortage of R&B live shows this fall. India Shawn is heading out on tour with Zyah Belle, Remey Williams and Brik.Liam. Meanwhile, Giveon is set to hit the road with Jenevieve, Fana Hues, Saleka and Rimon. Not to be forgotten, Brent Faiyaz and Ari Lennox have not yet unveiled their touring plans following the releases of Wasteland and age/sex/location. This afternoon, Reggie Becton added his name to the growing list of artists getting ready to hit the road.
Lil Kim’s ‘Plan B’ Remix Removed From Streaming Services
It appears that Lil’ Kim’s “Plan B” remix is no longer available on streaming services. Hours after the song was posted online and promoted by Hot 97’s Funkmaster Flex, a message appeared on YouTube. “This video is no longer available due to a copyright claim...
Zyah Belle Delivers ‘Yam Grier’
Debut albums can be scary and downright frightening at times for both fans and listeners. Fans may wonder if their favorite artists can carry the momentum of their classic mixtapes and successful singles to a full-length project. Meanwhile, artists may have a sense of anxiety after working their entire career for this moment in the sun. With her debut album, Zyah Belle seemingly left all of those fears out of the recording studio. In the opening second of her debut, full-length album, Yam Grier, she sings “Baby, I told you before. You ain’t got nothing to be scared of.”
Naomi Ackie Stars As Whitney Houston In The First ‘I Wanna Dance With Somebody’ Trailer
As Sony Pictures rolls out The Woman King starring Viola Davis, the studio has delivered the first trailer for the highly-anticipated film, I Wanna Dance With Somebody. Starring Naomi Ackie, the film will highlight the highs and the lows of the legendary vocalist Whitney Houston. “I Wanna Dance with Somebody...
Big Sean Puts ‘Detroit’ Mixtape On Streaming Services
Celebrating the 10th anniversary of its release, Big Sean has placed his critically-acclaimed project, Detroit, on streaming services. Adding to the special-edition release, Big Sean has unveiled a new track called “More Thoughts” and released the project in CD format. “Ten years [have passed] since I dropped this...
Alexia Jayy Puts Her Soul Into ‘I Need A Man’
A lot can be said in just a few words. At the end of July, rising vocalist Alexia Jayy posted a quick video on TikTok. In the short clip, she said, “I need a man.” The emotion behind those four simple words was enough to trigger a response from her fans and amass more than 100,000 likes.
Lil’ Kim Drops Remix To Megan Thee Stallion’s ‘Plan B’
Lil’ Kim has officially dropped a remix to Megan Thee Stallion’s “Plan B.”. The Queen Bee teased her link up with Megan in August by sharing a photo of the pair toasting glasses. Buzz of an impending collaboration between the two had begun, but there wasn’t any confirmation until Funkmaster Flex premiered the track on Hot 97.
John Legend Releases ‘Legend’
More than a decade into his career, John Legend is still finding new ways to challenge himself. This time around, he tested his musical ability by crafting the first double album of his career. Complete with a diverse set of co-stars like Jada Kingdom, Rapsody, Ledisi, Saweetie, Jazmine Sullivan and many others, he has built up a new project called Legend.
JID Wants To Make Another Revenge Of The Dreamers Album
JID is preparing to take the stage at Made In America this afternoon in Philadelphia. Before doing so, he made his way out west and chopped it up with Bootleg Kev. During their entertaining conversation, the Atlanta native discussed the possibility of bringing back the Revenge of the Dreamers series.
38 Spesh Releases ‘7 Shots’
Tonight, the state of New York is making its presence felt with a number of big releases. Leading the way, Benny The Butcher and the Black Soprano Family are gearing up to release a new project. Meanwhile, Lil’ Kim is hopping on Megan Thee Stallion’s “Plan B” and King Combs is teasing the “Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop” remix. Not to mention, Jay Critch and Marlon Craft have new records rolling out. With all of that going on, 38 Spesh is back again with yet another set of new tracks.
Tory Lanez Added To Rolling Loud Lineup
Rolling Loud has revealed that Tory Lanez will perform at its upcoming festival in Toronto, Ontario. The Toronto native has not officially appeared on the festival’s lineup in nearly four years. However, he did make a guest appearance during DaBaby’s Rolling Loud set in 2021. He joins a lineup that includes Dave, Future and Wizkid along with performances from Migos, Roddy Ricch and Lil’ Uzi Vert.
Ari Lennox Shares ‘age/sex/location’ Tracklist
Ari Lennox is just a few days away from sharing her highly-anticipated sophomore album, age/sex/location. In preparation for the project’s release, Ari Lennox has revealed the age/sex/location tracklist. The 12-track project from the Dreamville star will include contributions from Summer Walker, Chlöe and Lucky Daye. Shortly after sharing the track list, the Washington, D.C. thanked all those who worked on her latest studio LP.
DJ Khaled’s ‘God Did’ Debuts Atop Billboard 200 Chart
Billboard did! DJ Khaled’s latest studio album, God Did, has debuted atop the Billboard 200 chart. The project reportedly moved 107,500 units in its first week. It joins Khaled Khaled, Grateful and Major Key as his fourth studio album to top the charts. Elsewhere, Bad Bunny’s Un Verano Sin...
Young Devyn Teases ‘Outside’ Single With Fivio Foreign
Young Devyn is ready to hop back “Outside” with her new single featuring Fivio Foreign. The rising New York artist teased the artwork and single earlier this week via Instagram. “It’s time,” Young Devyn wrote. “Outside” is set to arrive just in time for the rising...
Nick And Vanessa Lachey Set Release Date For ‘Love Is Blind’ Season Three
Love Is Blind is back for a third trip down the aisle. Earlier today, Nick and Vanessa Lachey announced that the show would return for a third season on October 19, 2022. The first four episodes will arrive on the 19th. One week later, episodes five through seven will debut. Lastly, episodes eight through ten along with the reunion will premiere on November 9, 2022.
Charlamagne Tha God Teases ‘Breakfast Club’ Changes
This fall, a major change will be made at Power 105.1 in New York, New York. After more than a decade of memorable interviews, Angela Yee will say goodbye to The Breakfast Club. Yee has revealed that she will be leaving the popular morning and hosting her own show at Power 105.1.
Coi Leray Goes Off On ‘Fly Sh!t’
Coi Leray is back! Weeks after delivering a snippet on Instagram that had everyone talking, the New Jersey native has returned with the full version of “Fly Sh!t.” As the snippet showed, the rising artist has hit a stride when it comes to her flows and confident style. Whether its referencing NBA superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo or gloating about the luxury lifestyle she lives, every line from her latest single either feels quotable or aspirational.
PartyNextDoor Has Fans Believing New Music Is Coming
We all know the old saying. There are three things promised in this life. Life, death and waiting around for new music from Rihanna, Frank Ocean or PartyNextDoor. It’s unclear when or if Frank Ocean or Rihanna will release solo projects in the future, but it does appear that PartyNextDoor may have new music on the way. In a somewhat cryptic fashion, he hinted at new music via Twitter earlier today.
