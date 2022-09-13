New Jersey mulling return of paper bags for online grocery delivery services

Officials in New Jersey are considering bringing back paper bags just months after a single-use bag ban took effect

Right now, stores are barred from using any kind of bag, plastic or paper, if they are not reusable.

An amendment would allow grocery delivery services to use paper bags or cardboard boxes for online orders.

It comes after the state's department of environmental protection said it's aware that some businesses and customers have a surplus of reusable bags.

----------

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News