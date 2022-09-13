ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey mulling return of paper bags for online grocery delivery services

ABCNY
 3 days ago

Officials in New Jersey are considering bringing back paper bags just months after a single-use bag ban took effect .

Right now, stores are barred from using any kind of bag, plastic or paper, if they are not reusable.

An amendment would allow grocery delivery services to use paper bags or cardboard boxes for online orders.

It comes after the state's department of environmental protection said it's aware that some businesses and customers have a surplus of reusable bags.

New Jersey's plastic bag ban causing new problem: too many reusable bags

CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) -- New Jersey's new plastic bag ban is causing a new problem: too many reusable bags. People who buy their groceries online say they're getting overwhelmed with reusable grocery bags and they don't know what to do with them.Stores switched to the new bags after the Garden State banned single-use plastic bags in May.Now, state lawmakers are looking at possible solutions, including letting shoppers return the bags for a refund or allowing stores to use paper bags for grocery deliveries.The Community Food Bank of New Jersey says it will accept extra bags.You can donate reusable bags here.
People in New Jersey are losing their homes, and they can't afford rent. They need relief. | Opinion

Assembly representatives Britnee Timberlake and Verlina Reynolds-Jackson have co-authored the “Community Wealth Preservation Program Bill” (A793/S1427) to expand access for certain buyers – people who can prove they’ve experienced hardship – to purchase property from sheriff’s sales. Despite wide support from the community, the bill is in jeopardy of a conditional veto by Gov. Murphy.
9 N.J. schools just got a big national honor. Here's the list.

Nine New Jersey public schools have been named National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2022, U.S. Secretary for Education Miguel Cardona announced Friday. The schools are among 297 in the U.S. receiving what is considered one of the top education honors given by the federal government. The designation is based on...
LACEY: WALMART SHOPPER MISSED SELF CHECK OUT ON A FEW ITEMS

On Sunday, September 11, 2022, at 12:13 p.m., Officers Tamburro and Carver responded to Walmart, 580 Route 9, for a reported shoplifting. The store employee advised officers that they had observed a female fail to ring up a number of items while at the self-checkout, then attempt to leave the store without paying for them. The stolen items were valued at $38.94. Officers met with the suspect, Dana Pearse, 35, of Barnegat, and placed her under arrest. Dana was transported to police headquarters, charged with Shoplifting, and released on a summons pending a future court appearance.
NJ Tax Rebate: The ANCHOR Program (formerly Homestead Rebates)

The new ANCHOR program (Affordable New Jersey Communities for Homeowners and Renters), formerly the Homestead Rebate Program, provides tax rebates to NJ residents who owned or rented their home as of October 1, 2019, filed state income taxes and meet income requirements. Those who qualify may receive rebates of $450 to $1,500 depending on whether they rent or own and their income. While the rebates won’t show up as a check or direct deposit until the spring of 2023, applications must be received by December 30, 2022. Here’s complete info on how to apply.
