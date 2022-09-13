ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington, VT

Jack Hanson resigns Burlington City Council seat to pursue job with electric department

By Maggie Cassidy
VTDigger
VTDigger
 3 days ago
Burlington City Councilor Jack Hanson in April 2019. Photo by Glenn Russell/VTDigger

Burlington City Councilor Jack Hanson, P-East District, announced Tuesday evening that he had resigned his seat as he applies for a job with the city’s electric department.

The position, a “net zero project & equity analyst,” was created by the City Council in June. It will report to the council’s Transportation, Energy and Utilities Committee, which Hanson chairs.

“It’s important to me to avoid any real or perceived conflict of interest in the hiring process,” Hanson said in a press release announcing his resignation.

Hanson has served on the council since 2019. His current two-year term runs through March 2023. The city charter requires the mayor to call a special election within 90 days to fill the seat.

The energy analyst position will help the city transition away from fossil fuels in an equitable way, including through project management and community engagement, according to an online job description .

The pay range is about $63,000 to $103,000 annually, according to the post.

“I’ve been contemplating this decision for weeks, and I’m confident this is the right step forward for me in my work to address the climate crisis and support our community,” Hanson said in the release. “This is a dream job for me, and I know I would regret it if I didn’t apply.”

Read the story on VTDigger here: Jack Hanson resigns Burlington City Council seat to pursue job with electric department .

VTDigger

VTDigger

Montpelier, VT
ABOUT

VTDigger.org is a statewide news website that publishes watchdog reports on state government, politics, consumer affairs, business and public policy.

 http://vtdigger.org/

