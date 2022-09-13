Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Governor Pritzker Declares a Disaster Proclamation for IllinoisTom HandyTexas State
Governor Abbott Sent Migrants to the home of Vice President HarrisTom HandyTexas State
Best Places to Eat in Washington D.C.Terry MansfieldWashington, DC
This Massive Marketplace is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in MarylandTravel MavenElkridge, MD
MCPS continues recruitment after start of new school yearHeather JauquetRockville, MD
Related
Michael Kay: If Yankees don't up Aaron Judge offer by at least $100M, he 'won't be here'
Aaron Judge may be on the verge of not only becoming the first New York Yankees player to capture the AL MVP award in 15 years, but breaking the franchise (and AL) single-season home run record of 61, set by Roger Maris in 1961 as well. Despite some bumps in the second half, the Yankees appear to be a good bet to capture their first AL East crown in three years (and only second the last decade), as they enter Wednesday with a six-game lead over the second-place Toronto Blue Jays.
NBC Sports
Tomase: The numbers suggest that Bogaerts is getting PAID this winter
The Red Sox live by the numbers, and in the case of Xander Bogaerts, they may die by them, too. Anyone paying attention knows that Bogaerts hasn't had a great year by his standards. He might only hit 15 homers, he's batting just .182 with two outs and runners in scoring position, and his disappearing act for about a month between July and August coincided with the Red Sox falling hopelessly out of contention.
Yardbarker
Mets' Jacob deGrom on track to earn more than Max Scherzer in free agency?
The two-time National League Cy Young Award winner missed the second half of the 2021 season because of lingering elbow issues and was then sidelined through July of this year due to a stress reaction in the scapula of his pitching shoulder. Thus far, deGrom has mostly looked like his old self during his latest return from the injured list, and he began Wednesday holding a 5-2 record with a 2.01 ERA and 73 strikeouts over 49.1 innings of work on the campaign.
New York Yankees schedule, TV info
The New York Yankees schedule will carry this team through a 2022 MLB season with expectations set upon this team
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBC Sports
Report: Rodón interested in signing with Cubs in free agency
San Francisco Giants pitcher Carlos Rodón reportedly is "interested" in returning to Chicago to pitch for the Cubs, NBC Sports Chicago's David Kaplan reported. "And guess who else is interested in the Cubs? Carlos Rodón. Yes. Loved pitching in Chicago. Knows that the Cubs are a team with some players coming out of the system, and they need a top-of-the-rotation arm," Kaplan said on his YouTube show "reKap."
NBC Sports
What we learned as Giants' offense goes quiet in loss to LA
SAN FRANCISCO -- Before the bottom of the sixth inning Friday at Oracle Park, a man in a Brandon Crawford Giants jersey proposed to a woman in a Los Angeles Dodgers hat. That was about the only good thing that happened for someone in orange and black. The Giants managed...
Yardbarker
MLB insider projects what Yankees, Mets must pay to keep Aaron Judge, Jacob deGrom
The New York Yankees and New York Mets will have to pay up in a major way this winter to keep homegrown superstars Aaron Judge and Jacob deGrom. One MLB insider recently gave some insight on what the final bill might be for the impending free agents. The Yankees and...
NBC Sports
Olney believes Giants ownership could push to sign Judge
The Giants are playing out the final games of their 2022 MLB season and then will turn the page toward 2023. San Francisco could not replicate last season's success of 107 wins, a franchise record, and an NL West division title. As a result, the lack of a franchise player this year has been more evident in the Giants lineup, which could lead to ownership saying they've had enough of platoon players or waiting on certain prospects to develop.
RELATED PEOPLE
NBC Sports
Belt offers update on Giants future: 'I love the Bay Area'
SAN FRANCISCO — The uncertainty about Brandon Belt’s future seems to have dissipated since his latest knee surgery, and on Wednesday, Belt made it clear he wants to play again. He hopes it’s in San Francisco, too. Belt joined Mike Krukow and Duane Kuiper on the NBC...
Yardbarker
Yankees slugger Aaron Judge on the verge of rare 10-WAR season
Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge hit his 56th and 57th home runs of the season on Tuesday night, bringing him two steps closer to Roger Maris' season American League record — and closer to another rare milestone. Judge has a 9.7 WAR (wins above replacement), according to FanGraphs, which not...
Comments / 0