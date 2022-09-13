Read full article on original website
LePage’s education plan calls for public funding for private schools and criticizes "woke agenda"
Following a national trend by other Republican governors, former Gov. Paul LePage on Monday unveiled the outline of a parents bill of rights. The sweeping initiative includes a full expansion of Maine's school voucher program to include all students, as well as proposals that he said would fix a school system mismanaged by Democratic Gov. Janet Mills. Democrats say the proposal would allow the state to dictate curricula to local school districts and gut funding for public education.
Maine sees largest decline of any state in uninsured rate, but trails New England states overall
New data from the U.S. Census Bureau show that from 2019 to 2021, Maine experienced the largest decline in the uninsured rate in the U.S. In 2019, 8% of Mainers were uninsured. By 2021, that number dipped to 5.7%. That's a drop of more than two percentage points, and was the largest decline of any state.
Maine farmers hope that breeding a better potato can help the industry deal with a warming climate
From his pickup truck, Robbie Irving points to a wide irrigation system providing water to hundreds of acres of plants on the Caribou potato farm that his family has harvested since 1936. Irving's grandfather started on the system decades ago, and Irving said it's proved to be vital as Aroostook...
A tribe is restoring a northern Maine river so that it'll be cooler and more hospitable to salmon
There are eight Maine rivers that are federally recognized as having distinct populations of Atlantic salmon, from the Sheepscot River in the Midcoast, to the Denny's River Down East. But salmon also once spawned further north, in Aroostook County, and the Houlton Band of Maliseet Indians is trying to bring...
What is known about the adverse effects of PFAS on health
A recent report from the National Academies of Science, Engineering and Medicine finds that PFAS—known as “forever chemicals”—are linked to a number of adverse health effects. We’ll talk with medical experts about the health risks posed by PFAS, and what work is being done in Maine to learn more.
