Following a national trend by other Republican governors, former Gov. Paul LePage on Monday unveiled the outline of a parents bill of rights. The sweeping initiative includes a full expansion of Maine's school voucher program to include all students, as well as proposals that he said would fix a school system mismanaged by Democratic Gov. Janet Mills. Democrats say the proposal would allow the state to dictate curricula to local school districts and gut funding for public education.

MAINE STATE ・ 22 HOURS AGO