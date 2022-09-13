ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Comments / 0

Related
mainepublic.org

LePage’s education plan calls for public funding for private schools and criticizes "woke agenda"

Following a national trend by other Republican governors, former Gov. Paul LePage on Monday unveiled the outline of a parents bill of rights. The sweeping initiative includes a full expansion of Maine's school voucher program to include all students, as well as proposals that he said would fix a school system mismanaged by Democratic Gov. Janet Mills. Democrats say the proposal would allow the state to dictate curricula to local school districts and gut funding for public education.
MAINE STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
Maine State
Maine Real Estate
Local
Maine Government
Local
Maine Business
mainepublic.org

What is known about the adverse effects of PFAS on health

A recent report from the National Academies of Science, Engineering and Medicine finds that PFAS—known as “forever chemicals”—are linked to a number of adverse health effects. We’ll talk with medical experts about the health risks posed by PFAS, and what work is being done in Maine to learn more.
MAINE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy