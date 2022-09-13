Read full article on original website
cbs7.com
Rep. Brooks Landgraf fights for West Texas oil and gas
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The EPA announced its intention to consider redesignating the Texas portion of the Permian Basin as a “non-attainment” area meaning an area that does not meet the standards of the 2015 ozone national ambient air quality standards. If finalized, this proposal would require the...
Texas Is Home to the Deadliest Natural Disaster in U.S. History
Texas may be known for great breakfast burritos, country music, and crazy politics, but you might be surprised to learn that it's quite famous for something else, too: the worst natural disaster in United States history. The Galveston hurricane of 1900 still ranks as the number one deadliest natural disaster...
These 2 Texas Cities Are Considered The Friendliest In The Nation!
What makes a city friendly? We come in contact with people every day whom we may deem friendly but how on earth could an entire city be considered friendly? Is it the people that live there? The atmosphere? The look of the place? Who knows but I will tell you that two cities in Texas actually made the list of 'friendliest cities in the country.'
oilmanmagazine.com
Over $30m in Trucks and Oilfield Equipment Sold at Auction
Bidders From All 50 States and 17 Foreign Countries. Odessa, TX saw two competitive auction companies, Machinery Auctioneers and Superior Energy Auctioneers, come together for a common goal. On Tuesday, September 13, 2022, oilfield equipment, trucks, heavy equipment, and other items were auctioned in person and online. The auction saw nearly 2,000 registered bidders from all 50 states and 17 foreign countries.
Texans May Agree or Disagree with This Funny Texas Graphic
Tons of people in and outside of El Paso know quite a few places with some great Mexican food. There are so many places to name that El Pasoans hit up for some great Mexican food. Hell, sometimes some of us will even cross the border for it too. There...
ECISD leader reflects on coming to America at 3 and the impact of education on his life
ODESSA, Texas — Before you can appreciate where Mauricio Marquez is and what he does, you have to understand where he came from and what he had to go through to get here. “My story is kind of one of humble beginnings. My parents came to the states searching for the American dream. Just like every parent wants the best for their own kids. So, my parents came here wanting to make sure that me and my two older brothers had to opportunities that, unfortunately, back in their home country, they were not able to have,” said Mauricio Marquez, Exec. Dir. Of Leadership for ECISD.
Multi-million award to benefit border highway connector
SANTA TERESA, New Mexico (KTSM) – On Thursday, the Biden-Harris Administration awarded $45 million to the New Mexico Department of Transportation (NMDOT) from the popular Infrastructure for Rebuilding America (INFRA) competitive grant program. NMDOT’s award will help develop an approximately six-mile, four-lane, directionally-separated highway connecting the Santa Teresa Port of Entry with State Road 273 […]
cbs7.com
Odessan gets invited to the one of the largest food truck events in Michigan
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -Last month, as a part of small business summer, Mary Kate Hamilton introduced Yvette Hernandez who’s the owner of Mi Cocinita food truck. She overcame drug addiction to start her own small business. Now, Hernandez has been invited to Michigan to the worlds largest food truck...
cbs7.com
West Texas Food Bank explains the health benefits of peanut butter
Residents say the flooding wasn't an issue until about a year ago. 8th ranked Odessa College volleyball defeated Western Texas College in four sets on Wednesday night at the OC Sports Center.
cbs7.com
Demolition begins on Water Wonderland
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Water Wonderland off Business 20 in Midland is being demolished. CBS7 was there to see crews in action as they tore down parts of the park. The waterpark has been abandoned for over a decade. Most West Texans remember it as a waterpark back in the 80′s.
Date Night Tonight? Hit Up Any Of These 5 Restaurants In Odessa Perfect For The Occasion
00Date nights are the best nights! A chance to get all dolled up for a night on the town with your better half. Even if a night on the town is only dinner. Any chance for the 2 of you to spend an evening together, no distractions, is enough to recharge your relationship batteries. But what is the one thing that could ruin such an evening? A crappy restaurant. True story. You don't want to have high expectations and then be let down because you both decided on a place that wasn't up to par.
Basin Bites: Donut shop in business since 50s
ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar) – If you live in Odessa or even any neighboring town, there’s no doubt you’ve heard of Southern Maid Donuts. The shop originally opened in 1955 and has remained pretty much the exact same ever since. “I love donuts and I could eat a pan right now if they let me. If […]
cbs7.com
The Odessa YMCA first ever White Out Party is September 16
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Friday, September 16, the Odessa YMCA is having their first ever white out party, a fundraiser for the Y’s learning centers. Community Relations Director for Odessa YMCA, Desirea Brito, said this is a fun way for people to give. “We really believe that this event...
Howard County Fair keeps growing
BIG SPRING, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – There’s no shortage of classic fair fun to be had in Big Spring, Texas. This year’s Howard County Fair features plenty of staples like a rollercoaster and other fair rides. And once the fair officially opens on Friday, the estimated 6 to 8 thousand visitors will be able to enjoy […]
cbs7.com
87th St. residents blame new intersection for increased flooding
ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - Curious things are happening on Carlos Samaniego’s property. “When we were standing here, water was coming up to about three-quarters of the way,” Samaniego said, walking up his driveway. “That’s when I started panicking a little bit.”. His neighborhood in north...
cbs7.com
The Averi foundation hosts 5k fundraiser
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Quinonez family and the West Texas Gazelles hosted a 5k run to raise money for families dealing with a child who is struggling with cancer. On August 17th, 2021 the Quinonez family lost their 5-year-old daughter Averi to cancer. They started the Averi foundation, whose...
kcrw.com
Tortilla-washing in action: The case of GRUMA and its Albuquerque Tortilla brand
This past summer, my wife and I went to Albuquerque for our first vacation since the pandemic. We’ve spent time in New Mexico every year since 2007, although the pandemic put a two-year hiatus on our usual plans. We go because the state is magnificent, and because the food...
See Video Of Permian High School From Odessa Texas Featured On The Today Show!
Heck yeah! One of our local High Schools from here in the Permian Basin was featured on the Today Show on NBC this morning! The school that put Friday Night Lights on the map was featured on a football section of the nationally televised morning show on NBC this morning.
57-Year-Old Tony Ray Vance Killed In A Pedestrian Accident (Midland, TX)
According to the Midland Police Department, a pedestrian accident was reported on Tuesday. The officials stated that a pedestrian crash occurred at the [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Texas Drivers.
cbs7.com
The 87th Street River
Recording of the CBS7 Early Morning Newscasts. 8th ranked Odessa College volleyball defeated Western Texas College in four sets on Wednesday night at the OC Sports Center. CBS7 Morning Weather Wed. 9/14/22 - clipped version. Updated: Sep. 14, 2022 at 7:16 AM CDT. Recording of the CBS7 Early Morning Newscasts.
