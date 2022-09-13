ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland, TX

cbs7.com

Rep. Brooks Landgraf fights for West Texas oil and gas

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The EPA announced its intention to consider redesignating the Texas portion of the Permian Basin as a “non-attainment” area meaning an area that does not meet the standards of the 2015 ozone national ambient air quality standards. If finalized, this proposal would require the...
TEXAS STATE
Talk 1340

Texas Is Home to the Deadliest Natural Disaster in U.S. History

Texas may be known for great breakfast burritos, country music, and crazy politics, but you might be surprised to learn that it's quite famous for something else, too: the worst natural disaster in United States history. The Galveston hurricane of 1900 still ranks as the number one deadliest natural disaster...
TEXAS STATE
B93

These 2 Texas Cities Are Considered The Friendliest In The Nation!

What makes a city friendly? We come in contact with people every day whom we may deem friendly but how on earth could an entire city be considered friendly? Is it the people that live there? The atmosphere? The look of the place? Who knows but I will tell you that two cities in Texas actually made the list of 'friendliest cities in the country.'
SAN ANTONIO, TX
oilmanmagazine.com

Over $30m in Trucks and Oilfield Equipment Sold at Auction

Bidders From All 50 States and 17 Foreign Countries. Odessa, TX saw two competitive auction companies, Machinery Auctioneers and Superior Energy Auctioneers, come together for a common goal. On Tuesday, September 13, 2022, oilfield equipment, trucks, heavy equipment, and other items were auctioned in person and online. The auction saw nearly 2,000 registered bidders from all 50 states and 17 foreign countries.
ODESSA, TX
NewsWest 9

ECISD leader reflects on coming to America at 3 and the impact of education on his life

ODESSA, Texas — Before you can appreciate where Mauricio Marquez is and what he does, you have to understand where he came from and what he had to go through to get here. “My story is kind of one of humble beginnings. My parents came to the states searching for the American dream. Just like every parent wants the best for their own kids. So, my parents came here wanting to make sure that me and my two older brothers had to opportunities that, unfortunately, back in their home country, they were not able to have,” said Mauricio Marquez, Exec. Dir. Of Leadership for ECISD.
ODESSA, TX
KTSM

Multi-million award to benefit border highway connector

SANTA TERESA, New Mexico (KTSM) – On Thursday, the Biden-Harris Administration awarded $45 million to the New Mexico Department of Transportation (NMDOT) from the popular Infrastructure for Rebuilding America (INFRA) competitive grant program. NMDOT’s award will help develop an approximately six-mile, four-lane, directionally-separated highway connecting the Santa Teresa Port of Entry with State Road 273 […]
SANTA TERESA, NM
cbs7.com

Demolition begins on Water Wonderland

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Water Wonderland off Business 20 in Midland is being demolished. CBS7 was there to see crews in action as they tore down parts of the park. The waterpark has been abandoned for over a decade. Most West Texans remember it as a waterpark back in the 80′s.
MIDLAND, TX
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Date Night Tonight? Hit Up Any Of These 5 Restaurants In Odessa Perfect For The Occasion

00Date nights are the best nights! A chance to get all dolled up for a night on the town with your better half. Even if a night on the town is only dinner. Any chance for the 2 of you to spend an evening together, no distractions, is enough to recharge your relationship batteries. But what is the one thing that could ruin such an evening? A crappy restaurant. True story. You don't want to have high expectations and then be let down because you both decided on a place that wasn't up to par.
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Basin Bites: Donut shop in business since 50s

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar) – If you live in Odessa or even any neighboring town, there’s no doubt you’ve heard of Southern Maid Donuts. The shop originally opened in 1955 and has remained pretty much the exact same ever since. “I love donuts and I could eat a pan right now if they let me. If […]
ODESSA, TX
cbs7.com

The Odessa YMCA first ever White Out Party is September 16

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Friday, September 16, the Odessa YMCA is having their first ever white out party, a fundraiser for the Y’s learning centers. Community Relations Director for Odessa YMCA, Desirea Brito, said this is a fun way for people to give. “We really believe that this event...
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Howard County Fair keeps growing

BIG SPRING, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – There’s no shortage of classic fair fun to be had in Big Spring, Texas. This year’s Howard County Fair features plenty of staples like a rollercoaster and other fair rides. And once the fair officially opens on Friday, the estimated 6 to 8 thousand visitors will be able to enjoy […]
BIG SPRING, TX
cbs7.com

87th St. residents blame new intersection for increased flooding

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - Curious things are happening on Carlos Samaniego’s property. “When we were standing here, water was coming up to about three-quarters of the way,” Samaniego said, walking up his driveway. “That’s when I started panicking a little bit.”. His neighborhood in north...
ECTOR COUNTY, TX
cbs7.com

The Averi foundation hosts 5k fundraiser

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Quinonez family and the West Texas Gazelles hosted a 5k run to raise money for families dealing with a child who is struggling with cancer. On August 17th, 2021 the Quinonez family lost their 5-year-old daughter Averi to cancer. They started the Averi foundation, whose...
ODESSA, TX
cbs7.com

The 87th Street River

Recording of the CBS7 Early Morning Newscasts. 8th ranked Odessa College volleyball defeated Western Texas College in four sets on Wednesday night at the OC Sports Center. CBS7 Morning Weather Wed. 9/14/22 - clipped version. Updated: Sep. 14, 2022 at 7:16 AM CDT. Recording of the CBS7 Early Morning Newscasts.
ODESSA, TX

