Voice of America
The Speech That Launched NASA to the Moon
The 60th anniversary of President John F. Kennedy’s “moonshot” speech, which rallied a nation behind NASA. Plus, President Biden calls for a moonshot of his own, and a private spaceflight company suffers its first failure. VOA’s Arash Arabasadi brings us The Week in Space.
Voice of America
Kenyan-Made Device Helps Save Premature Babies Born Amid Ukraine War
Russia's war on Ukraine has seen scores of hospitals and clinics bombed, and frequent power cuts that can turn off lifesaving machines. Medical aid groups are using a Kenyan-manufactured breathing device for premature babies that works without electricity, helping save vulnerable newborns in countries affected by conflict. Victoria Amunga reports from Nairobi, Kenya. Camera - Jimmy Makhulo.
Voice of America
Report: Filipino Workers Unable to Leave US Military Base Amid Pay Dispute
The Washington Post reported Wednesday that hundreds of Filipino workers at a U.S. military base on the Indian Ocean island of Diego Garcia are unable to leave due to a pay dispute between a U.S. contractor and the Philippine government. The Post said the Philippines demanded in 2020 that wages...
Voice of America
Survey Shows Over Half of South Africa's Graduates Considering Emigration
CAPE TOWN — A survey in South Africa shows more than half of graduates are considering moving to another country because of few opportunities at home. Business Unity South Africa, which represents the private sector, says they are seeing the lowest levels of confidence in the country's future since World War II.
Voice of America
With $19.5 Billion Investment, India Joins Global Race to Make Semiconductors
NEW DELHI — India’s ambitions to create a domestic semiconductor manufacturing capability got a boost with this week's announcement of a $ 19.5 billion investment by Taiwanese electronic company Foxconn and local conglomerate Vedanta. The companies will set up manufacturing facilities for producing the chips in Prime Minister...
Voice of America
US Senate Panel Advances Bill to Boost US Ties with Taiwan
WASHINGTON — A U.S. Senate committee on Wednesday approved legislation that would significantly enhance U.S. military support for Taiwan, including provisions for billions of dollars in additional security assistance, as China increases military pressure on the democratically governed island. The Senate Foreign Relations Committee backed the Taiwan Policy Act...
Voice of America
Japan Reengaging With Africa in Face of Rising China
Johannesburg, South Africa — Japan is the latest country to try to increase engagement with Africa in the face of China’s massive influence on the continent and amid perceived threats to the international order. There has been a flurry of visits to the continent by top officials this...
Voice of America
South Korea Angry Over New U.S. Trade Policy
South Korea says a new American tax law discriminates against South Korean electric vehicle (EV) makers. The issue may be a threat to relations between the long-time allies. The United States Inflation Reduction Act passed last month. It offers tax credits worth as much as $7,500 to buyers of electric vehicles assembled in North America.
Voice of America
Global Legislators Sound Alarm About China
Washington — As capitals in Central Asia roll out the red carpet for China’s top official this week, a growing network of key lawmakers from 28 nations and the European Union, major powers among them, believe the treatment for President Xi Jinping should be anything but. “The already...
Voice of America
Businesses Stop Selling Lobster Because of Whale Concerns
Some American businesses have stopped selling lobster because of concerns that fishing methods could harm endangered whales. Several food companies announced they had removed lobster offerings to the public. The removals came after a conservation group said it had added the American and Canadian lobster fisheries to its “red list.”...
Voice of America
Chinese and Russian Leaders Meet in Uzbekistan
Xi Jinping of China and Vladimir Putin of Russia met Thursday in Uzbekistan. The two leaders are in the country to attend a meeting of eight Asian leaders. The trip was Xi’s first since the COVID-19 crisis began in early 2020. Many Chinese are not able to travel because of the country’s zero-COVID policy.
Is Silicon Valley’s golden era coming to an end?
Huge layoffs at Snapchat, dramatic valuation drops at Meta and Apple, and hiring freezes at other Big Tech firms have given new fuel to an increasingly common question: Is Silicon Valley’s golden era coming to an end?. The answer is complicated, experts say. The tech industry has been on...
