OU vs. Nebraska football: Brent Venables 'hated it' when Casey Thompson picked Cornhuskers

NORMAN — OU football coach Brent Venables has always rooted for Casey Thompson.

But this week is an exception.

When OU plays Nebraska on the road at 11 a.m. Saturday, it'll be pitted against a familiar face in Thompson. The Oklahoma City native and son of former Sooners quarterback Charles Thompson spent the past four seasons as a quarterback at Texas before transferring to Nebraska in January.

It was a decision Venables hoped would go a different way. He said Tuesday that he tried to get Thompson to transfer to OU.

"I hated it," Venables said. "We tried to get him here in the offseason and thought we might have an opportunity. I know he considered us. But I think he saw a great opportunity (at Nebraska), a unique opportunity. Happy for him.

"Wonderful family. Casey’s an amazing young man. Just a great family. So really pulling for him, except this week."

Thompson's decision to enter the transfer portal on Dec. 17 came during a hectic time for the Sooners.

Lincoln Riley left OU to become USC's head coach on Nov. 28, and quarterback Spencer Rattler entered the transfer portal the following day before ultimately landing at South Carolina.

That left OU waiting to see if quarterback Caleb Williams would follow suit. And when he entered the transfer portal on Jan. 3, the Sooners responded that same day by bringing in UCF transfer Dillon Gabriel.

Thompson then committed to Nebraska on Jan. 7, where he immediately became the favorite to start following the departure of Adrian Martinez.

"I was looking for an opportunity at the quarterback spot," Thompson said during a press conference on March 9. "I was looking for a great offense, a good offensive line in the research that I did. Honestly, it was just film study just kind of trying to watch and see what teams around the country have potential and where the good receivers are."

Nebraska is 1-2 this season and is now led by interim head coach Mickey Joseph following the firing of Scott Frost on Sunday, but Thompson's play shouldn't get lost in the chaos.

The junior has gone 62 of 97 through the air for 866 yards and four passing touchdowns through three games. He's also ran for four TDs.

Thompson threw for 388 yards and five touchdowns for the Longhorns in last season's Red River Rivalry loss to the Sooners.

"He’s always been great," OU senior cornerback Jaden Davis said of Thompson. "He’s been consistent. He looks comfortable. So I just like that about him, and I really give him props for what he’s been doing at his time at Nebraska. I’m just excited for the challenge."

No complaints from Daniel Parker

Missouri transfer Daniel Parker had a mission when he arrived at OU this past offseason.

Follow Brayden Willis.

Parker had experience from his previous four seasons at Missouri. The senior tight end was fresh off a campaign in which he caught 12 passes for 97 yards and a career-high three touchdowns.

But he wanted to learn all he could from Willis, a fifth-year tight end who has spent his entire college career at OU.

"For me, I'm brand new here and everything is new to me," Parker said. "Wherever (Willis) goes, I go. He took me under his wing."

Parker's willingness to learn isn't always shared by senior transfers.

It can be hard for some veterans to go back to the role of the student after climbing the depth chart the past four years, which was a concern for Venables when Parker joined the team in December.

"I don't want guys coming in here thinking that they're entitled to something," Venables said. "I don't want any entitlement anywhere in this program. And we're gonna guard against complacency and entitlement."

But Venables quickly realized he had nothing to be concerned about when Parker arrived on campus.

The 6-foot-2, 239-pounder had no problem embracing his role behind Willis on the depth chart.

"One of the attractive things about him was his humility," Venables said of Parker. "He's a tough guy. Great teammate. Very competitive. And again, it takes a lot of maturity for a guy (Willis) that's just like him, you know, virtually the same age.

"To look up to his teammate he just met several months ago and now he's got to be his quote, unquote, backup. So I got a great thankfulness for DP and what he's brought to the team."

Parker hoped his dedication would pay off during OU's season opener against UTEP, but he was unable to make his Sooner debut due to an illness.

Even then, the senior found a way to look at the setback from a positive angle.

"It was hard," Parker said. "I wanted to be out there with my brothers. But watching it and just observing it from a fan's point of view was actually fun because I know every single person on the field. It was just a fun perspective."

Parker was treated to a show that day by his mentor. Willis caught three passes for 40 yards and two touchdowns, which matched his touchdown total from all of last season.

Parker also watched in awe as Willis made an impact with his blocking, which is something the two tight ends take pride in.

"It was amazing," Parker said. "We talked about the great two touchdowns, but he threw some crazy blocks. If you go back and watch the film, he was blocking unreal. I haven't seen a lot of people block like that, not even myself. I give him kudos on that right there."

Parker finally got his chance to contribute during OU's Week 2 home game against Kent State. He finished with two catches for 21 yards in front of a home crowd that blew him away with its intensity.

"It was exciting," Parker said. "The Palace is like a place I've never been in. I love it here, and I'm thankful."

Parker figures to have a consistent role with OU moving forward, although it might not translate to the stat sheet. While a few balls will get thrown his way, he'll mostly be asked to do things such as block and set a a good example for freshmen tight ends Kaden Helms and Jason Llewellyn.

It isn't the most glamorous gig, but it's one Parker has embraced.

"I'm here to do one thing and one thing only, and that's the job that Coach (Jeff) Lebby wants me to. Whether that be him wanting to get me the ball more or me getting involved in the blocking schemes, whatever it is, I'm 10 toes and I'm behind him."

Availability update

Venables said Tuesday that Wanya Morris will be available against Nebraska. The senior offensive lineman missed OU's first two games of the season due to what Venables described as off-the-field issues.

The Sooners will have junior safety Key Lawrence and redshirt fifth-year offensive lineman Robert Congel back in the mix as well. Lawrence missed last week's contest against Kent State due to a tweaked hamstring.

Venables also hopes to see Nic Anderson make his OU debut. The 6-4, 200-pound freshman wide receiver was rated by ESPN as a four-star prospect.