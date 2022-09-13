Staff shortages hit veterans home, hospital; Colvin family comes down with COVID-19

It didn’t come until the last speaker on the last item of Tuesday’s St. Mary’s County commissioners’ meeting, but Commissioner President Randy Guy (R) spoke about health care-related staff shortages that have affected two local providers.

Guy said that while attending a recent meeting the Tri-County Council of Maryland’s veterans committee, he found out that the Charlotte Hall Veterans Home is only 63% occupied due to staff shortages. Guy said the shortages included registered nurses, maintenance and food preparatory workers. He said people are not applying for jobs, especially in the latter two categories.