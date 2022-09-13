ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davenport, FL

Bloody man accused of stabbing 2 people walks into Publix with knife, Florida cops say

By Madeleine List
Miami Herald
Miami Herald
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1j5nLO_0hu9NFWq00

A bloodied man walked into a Publix store holding a knife after he was accused of stabbing two people, according to a Florida sheriff’s office.

The victims told deputies that they were at a birthday party with the man, later identified as Derrick Emery, 32, on Sept. 12 when he got drunk and the host kicked him out, according to a report from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

They agreed to walk Emery home, and while walking along a parkway in Davenport, a city about 35 miles southwest of Orlando, he pulled a pocket knife out of a fanny pack, the report says.

Emery then “began stabbing both victims in an unprovoked attack,” the report says. Afterward, he ran away and shouted an expletive at them as he ran.

One of the victims had stab wounds to the neck, chest and left forearm. He was in stable condition, according to the sheriff’s office. The second victim had been stabbed in the chest and arm and was also in stable condition.

When deputies spoke to Emery, he told them that while he was walking with the two people, he became paranoid that they were going to kill him and started stabbing them. He told officials that “everything was a ‘blur,’” and that when it was over, he ran to a parking lot and walked into a Publix, “still holding the knife and with blood on his shirt, asking management for help.” the report says.

Emery faces two counts of second-degree attempted murder, according to the sheriff’s office. He is being held in the Polk County Jail, according to jail records.

4-year-old killed in hit-and-run in Florida Publix parking lot, police say

Out-of-control pickup truck smashes all the way through Illinois home, photos show

‘Extremely impaired’ woman leaves friend’s baby in hot car, South Carolina police say

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orlando, FL
State
Illinois State
City
Davenport, FL
Polk County, FL
Crime & Safety
County
Polk County, FL
State
Florida State
Davenport, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
State
South Carolina State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blood#Violent Crime
villages-news.com

Ohio woman arrested after turning in front of police officer in The Villages

An Ohio woman driving a sport utility vehicle was arrested after turning in front of a police officer’s squad car in The Villages. Allie Danielle Wagner, 36, of Wheelersburg, Ohio, was driving a white Chevrolet SUV with a Florida license plate at 11:42 p.m. Wednesday when she was at the intersection of U.S. Hwy. 27/441 and Griffin Avenue and turned into the lane of travel of a squad car in the left turn lane, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.
THE VILLAGES, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Publix
cw34.com

Armed robbery at Circle K in Volusia County

DEBARY, Fla. (CBS12) — Detectives are looking for a man after an armed robbery at the Circle K in DeBary. The robbery took place Saturday morning when the man entered the store with his face and head covered, flashed the gun at the clerk, and demanded money. Before he...
DEBARY, FL
Miami Herald

Miami Herald

Miami-Dade County, FL
29K+
Followers
1K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

The Miami Herald, part of The McClatchy Company, LLC, is dedicated to serving the diverse and growing South Florida region and its people as the community's most credible and dynamic source of news, information, and advertising solutions.

 https://www.miamiherald.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy