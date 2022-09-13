ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Hill

House swears in three new lawmakers, including Alaska’s Mary Peltola

By Mychael Schnell
The Hill
The Hill
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ROWVE_0hu9NCsf00
Greg Nash Rep. Mary Peltola (D-Alaska) participates in a ceremonial photo op with Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) after being sworn-in on the House Floor on Tuesday, September 13, 2022.

Three new lawmakers were sworn into the House on Tuesday after winning special elections last month to serve out terms that will expire at the beginning of January.

Reps. Mary Peltola (D-Alaska), Pat Ryan (D-N.Y.) and Joe Sempolinski (R-N.Y.) all took the oath of office, officially cementing them as members of the House. The chamber erupted in cheers after the swearing-in.

Alaska Sens. Lisa Murkowski (R) and Dan Sullivan (R) were on the House floor during the swearing-in.

With the three new lawmakers there are a total of 433 members of the House. Democrats hold a nine-seat majority in the 221-212 split chamber. Two seats remain vacant: that of the late Rep. Jackie Walorski (R-Ind.), who died in a car accident last month, and of former Rep. Charlie Crist (D-Fla.), who resigned last month as he campaigns for governor in the Sunshine State.

Peltola, a former Alaska state representative, won a special election to fill the seat left vacant by the late Rep. Don Young (R-Alaska), who died in March at the age of 88. Her victory, which has been considered an upset, flipped the longtime Republican-held seat blue.

Peltola beat former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin (R) for the seat in a ranked-choice election. She is the first Alaska Native to win a congressional race and is the first woman to represent Alaska in the House. The Last Frontier has one at-large seat in the lower chamber.

“I’m excited to work with all of you to explain and take action to address Alaska’s needs just as you did with my predecessor, the congressman for all Alaska, Don Young. Like all the Alaskans, I mourned his passing,” she said on the House floor Tuesday.

“Don was a true institution, an Alaskan icon. Someone who fought so hard and so well for our state for 49 years. I know many of you loved Don, and I’m sorry for your loss, too. I’m committed to securing his legacy of bipartisanship and a deep respect for this institution,” she added.

Peltola, sparking laughter in the chamber, said that while she “might have a different approach than Don — you know how soft spoken he was — but you will still be hearing all about Alaska, our people and our state’s unique needs.”

New York’s congressional delegation gained two new members on Tuesday in Ryan and Sempolinski.

Ryan won a special election last month to finish former Rep. Antonio Delgado’s (D-N.Y.) term after Delgado was tapped to serve as New York lieutenant governor.

In remarks on the House floor Tuesday, Ryan recognized the “moment of immense consequence and challenge” in the U.S., before vowing to “fight every single day” for the Empire State.

“This is a moment of immense consequence and challenge for our country. I truly believe it is an all hands on deck moment for our democracy,” he said, eliciting claps in the chamber.

“And I pledge that I will fight every single day with every ounce of my being to deliver for the great people of New York’s 19th district and renew trust and faith in our nation,” he added.

Sempolinski was elected to finish former Rep. Tom Reed’s (R-N.Y.) term. Reed resigned from office in May, more than a year after he was accused of sexual misconduct by a lobbyist.

The new congressman remarked on the short amount of time that he will serve in the chamber this term — just four months.

“Over the last few months I’ve been repeatedly asked ‘why would you run when you’d only serve for four months?’ My answer has been, ‘it would be an honor to serve for four minutes,’” he said in remarks on the House floor Tuesday.

“Most people in history have had to live their lives under despots and tyrants — but not here, not in America. That is the freedom our ancestors purchased for us at such great cost. We choose who speak for us. To do so is a sacred thing,” he added.

Updated at 8:41 p.m.

Comments / 13

Matt Nash
2d ago

Yes where 65% of the voters voted republican and a Democrat magically wins, sounds a lot like the Biden election 🤔

Reply(2)
7
Related
The Independent

Video shows Sarah Palin’s shocked reaction to losing to Mary Peltola in Alaska House race

Former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin appeared frustrated after losing the special election to fill the state’s only House seat to Democrat Mary Peltola. Referring to the state’s ranked-choice voting system, the 2008 Republican Vice Presidential nominee was caught on video saying: “When it comes down to second and third place votes, that’s going to decide who’s going to win?”“I mean, really? Alaskans want [President] Joe Biden and [House Speaker] Nancy Pelosi?” she asked. A former state legislator, Ms Peltola will become the first native Alaskan in Congress since the state joined the US in 1959 and the first Democrat...
ALASKA STATE
The Independent

Sarah Palin says ‘entire country’ should be ‘outraged’ at her failure to get elected

Former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin thinks you should be angry that she is not heading to Congress.That’s what the failed Republican House candidate told an interviewer this week on Real America’s Voice, a right-wing YouTube channel. Ms Palin blamed her defeat on Alaska’s new ranked-choice voting system, which allocates the votes of defeated candidates after a first round of voting to the top two remaining candidates based on the personal preferences of voters.“It was the political establishment that created this system with the ranked-choice voting,” Ms Palin declared. “And, without encouraging the other Republican to drop out once he...
ALASKA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alaska Native#Special Elections#Politics Federal#Politics Congress#House#Democrats#Republican#The Last Frontier
MSNBC

Dem win in key special election stuns GOP, jolts political world

As voters throughout New York prepared to cast ballots Tuesday morning, Republican congressional hopeful Marc Molinaro urged people to show up and “send a message” to Washington, D.C. As it turns out, that’s precisely what happened — though it wasn’t the message Molinaro and his party wanted to...
ELECTIONS
The Associated Press

2 New York Democrats ousted from US House in primary losses

NEW YORK (AP) — In a cluster of contentious Democratic primaries Tuesday, two New York incumbents were ousted from the U.S. House after redistricting shuffled congressional districts in one of the nation’s largest liberal states. Rep. Carolyn Maloney, a 15-term incumbent who chairs a powerful House committee, lost to longtime colleague Rep. Jerry Nadler, while Rep. Mondaire Jones, a first-term progressive who was one of the first openly gay Black members of Congress, was defeated by Daniel Goldman, a former federal prosecutor who served as counsel to House Democrats in the first impeachment inquiry against Donald Trump. In other races in the state, the chair of the House Democrats’ campaign arm, Sean Patrick Maloney, survived a primary challenge of his own from a progressive. Democrats held on to a swing district in a special election — at least for a few more months. In Florida, an incumbent Republican narrowly defeated a far-right provocateur. Meanwhile, U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz, a conservative firebrand, won his primary with the specter of a federal investigation looming over him.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Salon

"Corrupt as hell": Ginni Thomas effort to overturn Trump's loss even more extensive than reported

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas faced fresh calls to step down Thursday after new reporting revealed that his wife's involvement in efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election was broader than previously known, extending to the battleground state of Wisconsin as well as Arizona.
ARIZONA STATE
The Hill

There’s a wave coming, but it’s not the one you think

The views expressed by contributors are their own and not the view of The Hill. Most in Washington are debating whether there will be a red wave this November and, if so, how large it might be. Yet, whether it turns out to be a wave or a ripple for Republicans, the twin tides of progressivism and populism are bringing a much larger wave that will crash down on businesses.
ECONOMY
Fox News

If Republicans can't run against Democrats on abortion, they can't run against them on anything

There’s a bipartisan consensus that the Democrats' "stunning turnaround" in recent polls has a lot to do with abortion. Pew found that from March to August the percentage who said abortion was "very important" for the 2022 elections went from 43% to 56%. And during that time 538 recorded Republicans going from the 2.1% lead in the genetic ballot over Democrats to a 0.9% deficit.
ELECTIONS
The Hill

Alaska Senate candidate drops out of race

Buzz Kelley, a retired mechanic who placed fourth in the Alaska Senate primary earlier this year, announced on Monday he would be dropping out of the race and offered his endorsement to GOP contender Kelly Tshibaka. “In light of the [Mary] Peltola — what I call divide and conquer victory...
ALASKA STATE
The Hill

The Hill

695K+
Followers
81K+
Post
509M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy