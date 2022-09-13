Man arrested at Ram's Head for illegal firearm

STEVENSVILLE — A man has been charged with possession of a handgun and an illegal substance following a disturbance at Rams Head Shore House on shortly after 1 a.m. on Sept. 12.

According to the Queen Anne’s Office of the Sheriff, Michael Gross, age 38 from Chester was at the front entrance when a witness reported Gross had a firearm in his possession. A deputy made contact with Gross and detained him in order to conduct a pat-down search for weapons. When the pat-down was initiated, Gross tensed up and would not allow the frisk to occur, said police.