Stevensville, MD

Man arrested at Ram's Head for illegal firearm

By Hannah Combs
Bay Times & Record Observer
 3 days ago
STEVENSVILLE — A man has been charged with possession of a handgun and an illegal substance following a disturbance at Rams Head Shore House on shortly after 1 a.m. on Sept. 12.

According to the Queen Anne’s Office of the Sheriff, Michael Gross, age 38 from Chester was at the front entrance when a witness reported Gross had a firearm in his possession. A deputy made contact with Gross and detained him in order to conduct a pat-down search for weapons. When the pat-down was initiated, Gross tensed up and would not allow the frisk to occur, said police.

#Police#Rams Head Shore House#The Queen Anne#Office Of The Sheriff
Bay Times & Record Observer

The Kent Island Bay Times and the Record-Observer have been serving Queen Anne's County since 1963 and 1824, respectively.

