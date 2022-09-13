ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Independence, MO

KMBC.com

Driver runs from scene after passenger dies in three-vehicle collision

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department says a driver fled the scene of a fatal hit-and-run accident on Monday night. The three-vehicle crash at St. John and Oakley Ave. happened just before 10 p.m. Accident investigators were notified of the hit-and-run death and responded to...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Pedestrian struck, killed on I-435 and State Line Road

JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) --- One person has died after being struck by a vehicle on Interstate 435 and State Line Road. The incident happened just before 8:15 p.m. on Saturday evening. Multiple lanes in the area are closed as a result. The identity of the individual has not been...
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS
City
Independence, MO
City
Kansas City, MO
Independence, MO
KCTV 5

Rollover accident sees Jeep strike tree, injuring 4 people

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Police said a rollover accident Saturday night around 7:14 p.m. left multiple people with critical injuries. According to Kansas City Missouri Police, a white Jeep Grand Cherokee was traveling west on I-70 at a very high rate of speed, weaving in and out of traffic. With the Jeep in the first lane of traffic, the driver swerved across three lanes in attempt to take the curved exit ramp at 31st Street.
KANSAS CITY, MO
WIBW

27-year-old Kansas City woman dies after pickup hits her on I-435

LEAWOOD, Kan. (WIBW) - A 27-year-old Kansas City woman is dead after she was hit by a pickup truck along I-435 over the weekend. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just after 8:10 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 76.1 on westbound I-435 - west of State Line Rd. - with reports of a fatality accident.
KANSAS CITY, MO
#I 70#Police#Interstate 70#Traffic Accident
KMBC.com

Grandview police release picture of freezer in felony investigation

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Grandview police are asking for help with a felony investigation. Detectives are looking for anyone who had social media contact with Michael Hendricks, of Grain Valley, about a chest-style freezer. Police released a picture of a similar-style freezer. Authorities said it was bought in the...
GRANDVIEW, MO
KCTV 5

Bethany man killed in Cass County motorcycle crash

CASS COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A 27-year-old Bethany, Missouri, man was killed Friday night in a motorcycle crash in Cass County. A Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report said 27-year-old Randall May ran off the left side of the roadway driving southbound at the 165 mile marker of I-49. The crash report said May struck a cable barrier and was ejected from his 2002 Kawasaki motorcycle.
CASS COUNTY, MO
KMBC.com

Lawrence police investigate after skeletal remains found

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Lawrence, Kansas, said they are investigating after skeletal remains were found. Authorities said the remains were found in a wooded area south of Bob Billings Parkway just east of Kansas Highway 10. "We feel confident they are human, but don't suspect foul play,"...
LAWRENCE, KS
fox4kc.com

One dead in single-vehicle crash in Olathe

OLATHE, Kan. — Olathe Police Department says one person died after a single-vehicle crash that occurred Friday night. Police were called to the 1000 block of South Lennox Drive in reference to a crash around 11:08 p.m. information indicated the vehicle, a 4-wheeler ATV struck a curb, and the...
OLATHE, KS
KMBC.com

Kansas City suspicious death ruled a homicide

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department said a call that started as a suspicious death investigation Sunday night has now been ruled a homicide. Police said officers were called to an apartment in the 2900 block of Wabash Avenue around 9:30 p.m. to investigate an ambulance call regarding a man who was found unresponsive.
KANSAS CITY, MO

