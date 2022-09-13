Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Kansas City Chiefs vs La Chargers: Winners and Losers from Week 2Chiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Fried chicken fans have their favorite comfort food restaurant to fulfill that occasional cravingCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
5 quick observations after the Chiefs-Chargers gameChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
The Argyle Building built for commercial use in 1906 was repurposed into luxury apartments in 2014CJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The news of the KCPD being investigated by the Department of Justice followed an indictment of a former Kansas detectiveCJ CoombsKansas City, KS
Related
Woman dies after Monday hit-and-run crash in Kansas City
A passenger in a Mazda 3 died after the car crashed into two parked vehicles on St. John Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri, Monday night.
KMBC.com
Driver runs from scene after passenger dies in three-vehicle collision
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department says a driver fled the scene of a fatal hit-and-run accident on Monday night. The three-vehicle crash at St. John and Oakley Ave. happened just before 10 p.m. Accident investigators were notified of the hit-and-run death and responded to...
KCTV 5
Pedestrian struck, killed on I-435 and State Line Road
JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) --- One person has died after being struck by a vehicle on Interstate 435 and State Line Road. The incident happened just before 8:15 p.m. on Saturday evening. Multiple lanes in the area are closed as a result. The identity of the individual has not been...
1 killed in hit-and-run crash on US 71 Highway in Kansas City
One person is dead following a three-vehicle, hit-and-run crash on US 71 Highway near 85th Street in Kansas City Monday night.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KMBC.com
I-435 SB closed at Gregory Boulevard in Kansas City, Missouri, due to serious wreck
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — All lanes of southbound Interstate 435 in Kansas City have been closed near Gregory Boulevard after a serious crash. Part of northbound I-435 is also closed, however, traffic is able to get through. Multiple ambulances have been dispatched to the scene and injuries have been...
KCTV 5
Rollover accident sees Jeep strike tree, injuring 4 people
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Police said a rollover accident Saturday night around 7:14 p.m. left multiple people with critical injuries. According to Kansas City Missouri Police, a white Jeep Grand Cherokee was traveling west on I-70 at a very high rate of speed, weaving in and out of traffic. With the Jeep in the first lane of traffic, the driver swerved across three lanes in attempt to take the curved exit ramp at 31st Street.
WIBW
27-year-old Kansas City woman dies after pickup hits her on I-435
LEAWOOD, Kan. (WIBW) - A 27-year-old Kansas City woman is dead after she was hit by a pickup truck along I-435 over the weekend. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just after 8:10 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 76.1 on westbound I-435 - west of State Line Rd. - with reports of a fatality accident.
KCTV 5
Police conducting homicide investigation after body is found in KC apartment building
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - What was initially considered a suspicious death is now being investigated as a homicide, according to the Kansas City Police Department. According to police, officers went to the 2900 block of Wabash Ave. around 9:30 p.m. Sunday after receiving a call about a person who was unresponsive.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Two in critical condition after rollover crash on 169 Highway
Kansas City Police Department is investigating a critical injury crash that occurred Friday evening on 169 Highway.
1 dead in hit-and-run collision on Northbound U.S. 71
One person is dead after a hit-and-run crash involving three vehicles Sunday night in Kansas City, Missouri.
KMBC.com
Grandview police release picture of freezer in felony investigation
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Grandview police are asking for help with a felony investigation. Detectives are looking for anyone who had social media contact with Michael Hendricks, of Grain Valley, about a chest-style freezer. Police released a picture of a similar-style freezer. Authorities said it was bought in the...
KCTV 5
Bethany man killed in Cass County motorcycle crash
CASS COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A 27-year-old Bethany, Missouri, man was killed Friday night in a motorcycle crash in Cass County. A Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report said 27-year-old Randall May ran off the left side of the roadway driving southbound at the 165 mile marker of I-49. The crash report said May struck a cable barrier and was ejected from his 2002 Kawasaki motorcycle.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KMBC.com
Investigators: School bus driver was momentarily distracted before bus overturned in Clay County
PLATTE TOWNSHIP, Mo. — Officials in Clay County, Missouri, say a school bus driver has been ticketed after her bus was involved in a rollover crash with students on board last week. The Clay County Sheriff's Office's Traffic Safety Unit has finished its investigation into the Sept. 12 bus...
KMBC.com
Lawrence police investigate after skeletal remains found
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Lawrence, Kansas, said they are investigating after skeletal remains were found. Authorities said the remains were found in a wooded area south of Bob Billings Parkway just east of Kansas Highway 10. "We feel confident they are human, but don't suspect foul play,"...
KC police identify woman fatally struck by dump truck at Zona Rosa
Kansas City police say 24-year-old Abigail Stiner was killed after being struck by a dump truck at Zona Rosa this week.
Man dies after getting hit twice on I-70 in Kansas City
A man is dead after getting out of a moving vehicle on I-70 in Kansas City, Missouri, then being hit early Friday morning.
Kansas City 7-year-old among those seriously injured in US 169 crash
Three people received serious injuries and three people were minorly injured in a crash Friday night in Smithville, Missouri.
fox4kc.com
One dead in single-vehicle crash in Olathe
OLATHE, Kan. — Olathe Police Department says one person died after a single-vehicle crash that occurred Friday night. Police were called to the 1000 block of South Lennox Drive in reference to a crash around 11:08 p.m. information indicated the vehicle, a 4-wheeler ATV struck a curb, and the...
Kansas City driver dies after motorcycle crash
A Kansas City, Missouri, man has died after a Monday morning crash on West 81 Street and Ward Parkway.
KMBC.com
Kansas City suspicious death ruled a homicide
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department said a call that started as a suspicious death investigation Sunday night has now been ruled a homicide. Police said officers were called to an apartment in the 2900 block of Wabash Avenue around 9:30 p.m. to investigate an ambulance call regarding a man who was found unresponsive.
Comments / 0