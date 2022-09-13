KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Police said a rollover accident Saturday night around 7:14 p.m. left multiple people with critical injuries. According to Kansas City Missouri Police, a white Jeep Grand Cherokee was traveling west on I-70 at a very high rate of speed, weaving in and out of traffic. With the Jeep in the first lane of traffic, the driver swerved across three lanes in attempt to take the curved exit ramp at 31st Street.

