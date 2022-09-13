ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mayfield, KY

wkdzradio.com

Princeton’s Porter Road Pops Up At Hopkinsville Job Fair

Representatives of Porter Road in Princeton would’ve loved to have been a part of the 2021 “ComeBack” Job Fair in Hopkinsville, but the timing wasn’t there. The Nashville-based butcher shop was in the midst of its massive move from Hopkinsville Road to Masonic Drive — going from a 7,000-square-foot facility to one four times as large. Things were positive, but hectic.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
kbsi23.com

Missing McCracken County woman found

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – A woman who was missing out of McCracken County has been found. Toni L. Wells, 31, of Paducah was last seen in the area of South Livingston Elementary School at around 5 p.m. on August 20. However, she was found and is safe, according...
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY
KFVS12

Crews respond to Scott City house fire

Senate Republicans in Washington, including Missouri Senator Josh Hawley, introduce legislation to combat the deadly effects of fentanyl. Paducah police arrested 14 people in an 18-month investigation into fentanyl trafficking. Updated: 59 minutes ago. |. Take a look at the SEMO District Fair on September 16. Jackson Police: Man wielding...
SCOTT CITY, MO
KFVS12

Paducah police arrest 14 for fentanyl distribution

The closure of Broadway Street could have an impact on local businesses. Parole hearing scheduled for Heath High School shooter. A two-day parole hearing has been scheduled for Michael Carneal, nearly 25 years after he opened fire on his classmates at a Paducah, Ky. high school. Expired at-home COVID-19 tests...
PADUCAH, KY
KFVS12

2-day parole hearing scheduled for Heath High School shooter

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Nearly 25 years after he opened fire on his classmates at a Paducah, Kentucky high school, Michael Carneal faces his first chance at freedom. Carneal’s two-day parole hearing begins next Monday, September 19. The first day of the virtual hearing will feature family members...
PADUCAH, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Multiple agencies respond after SUV drives into Panera Bread in Paducah

PADUCAH — Police, firefighters and emergency medical personnel responded to the Panera Bread in Paducah Friday morning after an SUV crashed into the front of the building. A photo from the scene of the crash shows the SUV drove into the restaurant's storefront windows, causing serious damage. Responders told a Local 6 crew at the scene that no one was injured in the collision.
PADUCAH, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Traffic signal change on Blandville Road in McCracken County today

Traffic signal changes start today at an intersection on U.S. 62/Blandville Road. Turn arrows were activitated at the Blandville Road intersection with Massac Church Road and McCracken Boulevard. The traffic signal upgrade is part of ongoing work to extend the existing 4-lane the Olivet Church Road intersection to the McCracken...
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY
wkdzradio.com

Cadiz Farmers Market Pavilion Collapses

Construction of the Cadiz Farmers Market “Put a Roof On It” project will be delayed following the collapse of some of the beams. Cadiz City officials reported the collapse occurred shortly after 6:00 as construction crews were working on the building shell. A portion of the roof trusses fell, but the main structure remained intact. There were no injuries reported to any of the workers that were at the site.
CADIZ, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Several Paducah basketball courts to close for resurfacing

Several basketball courts in Paducah will temporarily close for a resurfacing project. Paducah Parks & Recreation has launched a project to resurface basketball courts at Robert Coleman Park, Voor Park, and Bob Noble Park. Each court will be closed for between three to four days while crews remove the existing...
PADUCAH, KY
KFVS12

Charleston R-1 school district facing teacher shortage

A Heartland teen is giving back to patients at a hospital on his birthday. Tentative railway labor deal reached, averting strike. President Biden touts a tentative deal to avert a strike by American Railroad workers. Deadly crash on Highway 51 in Perry County, Mo. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Authorities...
CHARLESTON, MO
KFVS12

New attractions at city parks in Sikeston, Mo

Hundreds of high school students to visit SIU campus tomorrow. Arrest made after report of shots fired near SEMO District Fairgrounds. Arrest made after report of shots fired near SEMO District Fairgrounds. Graves County Courthouse to come down. Updated: 13 hours ago. |. Nine months after a devastating tornado hit...
SIKESTON, MO
westkentuckystar.com

Trial set for suspect in Cadiz double murder

The suspect in last year's double murder of two Cadiz residents now has a trial date. Twenty-nine-year-old Landon Stinson is charged with shooting and killing 76-year-old Sue Faris and her 28-year-old nephew, Matthew Blakeley. Stinson's trial is set for September, 2023, after a pre-trial conference this November 10. Last July,...
CADIZ, KY
Murray Ledger & Times

Obituaries, Sept. 15, 2022

Sylvia Canon, 81, of Murray, Kentucky died Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, at TriStar Skyline Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee. She was born Aug. 10, 1941, in Henderson Kentucky, to Grover “Johnson” and Jessie Marler. Sylvia was a member of the Glendale Road Church of Christ; a volunteer in...
MURRAY, KY

