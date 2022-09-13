Construction of the Cadiz Farmers Market “Put a Roof On It” project will be delayed following the collapse of some of the beams. Cadiz City officials reported the collapse occurred shortly after 6:00 as construction crews were working on the building shell. A portion of the roof trusses fell, but the main structure remained intact. There were no injuries reported to any of the workers that were at the site.

CADIZ, KY ・ 18 HOURS AGO