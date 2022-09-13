Read full article on original website
wkdzradio.com
Princeton’s Porter Road Pops Up At Hopkinsville Job Fair
Representatives of Porter Road in Princeton would’ve loved to have been a part of the 2021 “ComeBack” Job Fair in Hopkinsville, but the timing wasn’t there. The Nashville-based butcher shop was in the midst of its massive move from Hopkinsville Road to Masonic Drive — going from a 7,000-square-foot facility to one four times as large. Things were positive, but hectic.
kbsi23.com
Missing McCracken County woman found
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – A woman who was missing out of McCracken County has been found. Toni L. Wells, 31, of Paducah was last seen in the area of South Livingston Elementary School at around 5 p.m. on August 20. However, she was found and is safe, according...
KFVS12
Crews respond to Scott City house fire
Paducah police arrested 14 people in an 18-month investigation into fentanyl trafficking.
KFVS12
Paducah police arrest 14 for fentanyl distribution
The closure of Broadway Street could have an impact on local businesses. A two-day parole hearing has been scheduled for Michael Carneal, nearly 25 years after he opened fire on his classmates at a Paducah, Ky. high school.
KFVS12
2-day parole hearing scheduled for Heath High School shooter
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Nearly 25 years after he opened fire on his classmates at a Paducah, Kentucky high school, Michael Carneal faces his first chance at freedom. Carneal’s two-day parole hearing begins next Monday, September 19. The first day of the virtual hearing will feature family members...
wpsdlocal6.com
Multiple agencies respond after SUV drives into Panera Bread in Paducah
PADUCAH — Police, firefighters and emergency medical personnel responded to the Panera Bread in Paducah Friday morning after an SUV crashed into the front of the building. A photo from the scene of the crash shows the SUV drove into the restaurant's storefront windows, causing serious damage. Responders told a Local 6 crew at the scene that no one was injured in the collision.
westkentuckystar.com
Traffic signal change on Blandville Road in McCracken County today
Traffic signal changes start today at an intersection on U.S. 62/Blandville Road. Turn arrows were activitated at the Blandville Road intersection with Massac Church Road and McCracken Boulevard. The traffic signal upgrade is part of ongoing work to extend the existing 4-lane the Olivet Church Road intersection to the McCracken...
wkdzradio.com
Cadiz Farmers Market Pavilion Collapses
Construction of the Cadiz Farmers Market “Put a Roof On It” project will be delayed following the collapse of some of the beams. Cadiz City officials reported the collapse occurred shortly after 6:00 as construction crews were working on the building shell. A portion of the roof trusses fell, but the main structure remained intact. There were no injuries reported to any of the workers that were at the site.
westkentuckystar.com
Several Paducah basketball courts to close for resurfacing
Several basketball courts in Paducah will temporarily close for a resurfacing project. Paducah Parks & Recreation has launched a project to resurface basketball courts at Robert Coleman Park, Voor Park, and Bob Noble Park. Each court will be closed for between three to four days while crews remove the existing...
KFVS12
Paducah police: 18-month drug trafficking investigation leads to 23 indictments, more to be expected
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Paducah Police Department released details on an 18-month fentanyl trafficking investigation that resulted in 23 people being indicted. According to the police department, drug detectives began investigating into the organized sale of fentanyl in early 2021. This investigation spurred from “an increase in the...
KFVS12
Charleston R-1 school district facing teacher shortage
A Heartland teen is giving back to patients at a hospital on his birthday. President Biden touts a tentative deal to avert a strike by American Railroad workers. Authorities
Storm chaser captures WKY tornado recovery by drone video as it happens
We've seen what the tornado recovery in western Kentucky looks like on the ground. A western Kentucky storm chaser is also showing everyone what it looks like from sky above.
KFVS12
Truss placement on new U.S. 60 Cumberland River Bridge at Smithland finished, some boat traffic resumes
WESTERN Ky. (KFVS) - Crews have removed two of the four jacking towers at the U.S. 60 Cumberland Bridge at Smithland. The flotilla that transported and placed a 700 ft. truss on the bridge at Smithland has moved away from the site. This has allowed commercial towboat traffic and pleasure...
wpsdlocal6.com
More than a dozen arrested, 9 others charged in fentanyl investigation in Paducah
PADUCAH — Charges have been filed against 23 people in connection to an 18-month fentanyl trafficking investigation in Paducah, and police say 14 of those charged have been arrested so far. Police Chief Brian Laird held a news conference Friday about the operation, which was a joint investigation with...
kbsi23.com
14 arrested, 23 face charges after 18-month fentanyl trafficking investigation in Paducah
PADUCAH, Ky. (KBSI) – Fourteen people were arrested and 23 people face charges after an 18-month investigation into fentanyl trafficking in Paducah. The investigation was spurred by an increase in the amount of fentanyl seen locally and the number of fentanyl overdose cases. Paducah Police Department drug detectives began...
KFVS12
New attractions at city parks in Sikeston, Mo
Graves County Courthouse to come down. Nine months after a devastating tornado hit
westkentuckystar.com
Suspect in Livingston utility trailer theft arrested in Marshall County
An investigation into the theft of a utility trailer has led to a Benton man's arrest. The Livingston County Sheriff's Office had asked for the public's help with identifying the owner of a white Ford van on September 7 that was believed to have been involved in the theft of a loaded utility trailer.
westkentuckystar.com
Trial set for suspect in Cadiz double murder
The suspect in last year's double murder of two Cadiz residents now has a trial date. Twenty-nine-year-old Landon Stinson is charged with shooting and killing 76-year-old Sue Faris and her 28-year-old nephew, Matthew Blakeley. Stinson's trial is set for September, 2023, after a pre-trial conference this November 10. Last July,...
Murray Ledger & Times
Obituaries, Sept. 15, 2022
Sylvia Canon, 81, of Murray, Kentucky died Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, at TriStar Skyline Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee. She was born Aug. 10, 1941, in Henderson Kentucky, to Grover “Johnson” and Jessie Marler. Sylvia was a member of the Glendale Road Church of Christ; a volunteer in...
Drone video shows recovery 9 months after western Kentucky tornadoes
(WEHT) - More than 9 months after a series of tornadoes took the lives of 81 Kentuckians, Dawson Springs continues to show progress on the road to recovery.
