KSNB Local4
NPPD planning new transmission line for Kearney
KEARNEY, Neb. (NCN) - Nebraska Public Power District is making plans to build a new transmission line to serve Kearney. NPPD officials presented details about the Kearney Power Project to the county board and city council on Tuesday. The new line will carry 115,000 volts between the Tower substation in west Kearney, and the TechOne substation on the east side.
KSNB Local4
City council approves Conestoga Mall area blighted study proposal
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Big changes may be on the way to the Conestoga Mall Area. In a unanimous 10-0 vote Tuesday night, Grand Island city council members voted to approve a measure that could lead to a study to determine whether or not the mall property is ‘extremely blighted.’
klkntv.com
Webster County proposes replacing Nebraska’s oldest jail
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Webster County is looking to replace Nebraska’s oldest jail, built in the late 1800s. The sheriff and county commissioners say the current jail is no longer safe for inmates, staff or the public. The building in Red Cloud has only two cells and can...
KSNB Local4
CCC ranks high for best choice for vets
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Central Community College is the top choice for veterans among all Nebraska colleges and universities. That’s according to the Military Times Best for Vets: Colleges rankings for 2022. The list is comprised of both four-year and two-year universities and colleges nationwide and focuses on...
KSNB Local4
UNK conducts hearing project at Husker Harvest Days
WOOD RIVER, Neb. (KSNB) - If you’re having trouble hearing, there’s a booth for you at Husker Harvest Days. UNK’s Department of Communicating Disorder is conducting hearing tests to all participants. They are located in a trailer outside of the health safety tent. Although all are welcomed, the primary goal is to test the hearing of farmers. It’s part of a research project to detect how noisy environments affect farmers of all ages.
KSNB Local4
‘Samfest 2022′ celebrates several milestones
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Hundreds of people took to the streets in Hastings to celebrate over six decades of service. Samfest 2022 honored not only Good Samaritan Village’s 65th anniversary but also celebrated Good Samaritan Society as a whole for 100 years of service to the nation. The day...
KSNB Local4
Minden company competes in ‘Coolest thing made in Nebraska’ contest
MINDEN, Neb. (KSNB) - What is the coolest thing made in Nebraska? That’s a question that the Nebraska Manufacturing Alliance wants to find out with a competition underway. Manufacturers around the state are submitting items they’ve made locally that they think fits the bill. Royal Engineered Composites is...
News Channel Nebraska
Younes credits staff, family during Crowne Plaza ribbon cutting
KEARNEY, NE — If anyone actually wore a crown while at a Crowne Plaza hotel, it would be fitting for it to be Paul Younes. Or at least it would have been appropriate at Wednesday’s ribbon cutting. Kearney’s Chamber of Commerce President and the city’s mayor heaped praise on the Younes Hospitality President, and the national IHG representative called him the best hotel owner she’s ever worked with.
Kearney Hub
Downtown Kearney streets to temporarily close Saturday
KEARNEY — The city of Kearney announces that the following streets will be closed beginning at 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. Saturday. • Third Avenue from the south side of West 21st Street to North Railroad Street. • North Railroad Street from Third Avenue to Central Avenue. • Central...
klkntv.com
Fall-themed events in Nebraska can keep whole family busy this weekend
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Fall is officially just one week away, and there are plenty of events for the whole family to celebrate. » On Friday, Kinkaider Brewing in Grand Island is hosting an Oktoberfest celebration. There will be games and competitions, like cornhole ax throwing, throughout the...
NebraskaTV
New community playground could be useful during winter
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — The Grand Island community fieldhouse has a new playground for kids and it was installed right before the state fair. The indoor playground on the north side of the building featured enclosed climbing stairs, slides, bumpers, and some obstacle courses. The state fair said they saw the playground being used extensively by families and the city hoped the space will be put to good use in the coming months.
KSNB Local4
40 North Tap + Grill temporarily closed
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A popular restaurant in downtown Grand Island is closing for the time being. 40 North Tap + Grille is temporarily closed following the retirement of owners Jay and Jan Vavricek. In a post shared by a Grand Island food Facebook group, it said the restaurant...
klkntv.com
Nebraska state troopers find 10 pounds of meth in car at I-80 rest area
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – One woman was arrested Wednesday after troopers found methamphetamine, marijuana and a firearm in her vehicle. A trooper searched a vehicle at a rest area near York after he smelled marijuana coming from the car. Troopers say they found 10 pounds of suspected meth in...
KSNB Local4
Bass Pro Shops & Cabela’s to host hiring event
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s are looking to hire thousands of full-time and part-time Outfitters to join their team. During a National Hiring Event on Wednesday, Sept. 21 and Thursday, Sept. 22, Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s retail locations will conduct on-site interviews for local retail, distribution and contact center positions from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Full-time and part-time positions are available in all of the company’s locations.
News Channel Nebraska
University of Nebraska at Kearney unveils 'The Loper'
KEARNEY – Mark Lundeen doesn’t have an official name for his latest creation. That’s a fitting title for an extraordinary piece that will become an instant landmark on the University of Nebraska at Kearney campus. The 10-feet-tall, more than 1,200-pound pronghorn antelope sculpture was installed Tuesday near the west edge of Randall Hall.
KSNB Local4
Omaha man charged with attempted murder in York
YORK, Neb. (KSNB) - An Omaha man is facing an attempted murder charge after another man ended up with stab wounds to his neck, bicep and back in York. Sergio Mier Torres is charged with three felony charges out of York County, including attempted second-degree murder, first-degree assault and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony.
KSNB Local4
No injuries in early morning fire in Hastings
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Firefighters responded to an early morning house fire in Hastings. Hastings Fire was dispatched to a structure fire with visible flames just before 4:30 a.m. in the 800 block of Hastings Ave. According to Hastings Fire and Rescue Captain Tom Treffer, when crews arrived they saw...
unothegateway.com
OPINION: Nebraska high school violates students’ right to freedom of press by cutting student newspaper
In May of 2022, Marcus Pennell published an article regarding Florida’s “don’t say gay” law to a newly created LGBTQ-dedicated section of his high school newspaper. The new column, which would feature two stories, discussed the school’s administration declaring a new rule, which stated that students were required to be referred to by their birth names and the pronouns that aligned with their sex rather than their gender identity. Administration at Northwest High School claimed the new rule was due to preferred names and pronouns being “too controversial.”
Kearney Hub
Trial underway for Lexington drive-by shooting of ex-Kearney man
LEXINGTON — Trial continues today in Dawson County for a Lexington man accused of shooting Marcus Keyser, 23, formerly of Kearney in 2021. Francisco Hernandez-Corona, 19, is charged in Dawson County District Court with felony first degree murder and use of a firearm to commit a felony in Keyser’s death in the early morning hours of July 6, 2021.
