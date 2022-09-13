Lafayette brings together students, faculty, and staff in celebration of Latinx identities Twitter. Tomorrow marks the kickoff of Latinx Heritage Month, celebrated annually from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15 in tribute to the generations of Hispanic, Latinx, and Afro-Latinx Americans who have positively influenced and enriched our society. Also honored this month are the histories, cultures, and contributions of individuals whose ancestors hailed from Spain, Mexico, the Caribbean, and Central and South America. The celebration was first introduced to the United States in 1968 as Hispanic Heritage Week, which was later extended to a monthlong commemoration of the various anniversaries of independence for several Latin American countries.

EASTON, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO