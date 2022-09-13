Read full article on original website
Four members of Missouri street gang found guilty of drug trafficking conspiracy
Four Kansas City, Mo., men who were part of 246, a violent street gang, were convicted by a federal jury for their roles in a drug-trafficking conspiracy. Ladele D. Smith, also known as “Dellio” and “Dog,” 35; David J. Duncan, IV, also known as “Deej” or “DJ,” 33; Roy Franklin, Jr., 31; and Gary O. Toombs, 42, were found guilty of participating in a conspiracy to distribute heroin, cocaine, oxycodone, and marijuana from Jan. 1, 2011, to Oct. 1, 2019. Smith, Duncan, and Franklin were also convicted of multiple counts that charged them with various drug trafficking and firearms crimes, including a drive-by shooting and discharging a firearm during a crime of violence. Toombs was convicted of multiple counts that charged him with various drug trafficking and firearms crimes as well.
Person dead in crash between 3 vehicles in St. Clair County
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. — One person died in a three-vehicle crash involving two Ford Escapes and a Hyundai Elantra Thursday morning. At about 5:50 a.m. Thursday, the St. Clair County Sheriff's Department was dispatched to a crash scene on Floraville Road at Loeher Road in rural St. Clair County south of Paderborn, Illinois.
Why this Wentzville woman is struggling to get a REAL ID ahead of the deadline
WENTZVILLE, Mo. — More than 1.6 million Missourians have already signed up to get a REAL ID, but a local woman reached out to 5 On Your Side with concerns that women of a certain age are being unfairly denied. With the May 3 deadline drawing closer by the...
1 dead, 2 others hurt after rural Metro East crash
One person died and two others were hurt Thursday morning after a crash in a rural area of the Metro East.
Bank manager in Missouri accused of defrauding elderly customers
A bank branch manager from Missouri appeared in court Thursday to answer charges accusing her of stealing $175,000 from elderly customers. Andrea Nicole Hopkins, 28, Florissant, was indicted on September 7 on four felony counts of bank fraud. She pleaded not guilty Thursday. Hopkins’ indictment alleges that from Feb. 20,...
Marijuana dispensaries damaged overnight in attempted robberies
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Two more marijuana dispensaries were damaged in St. Louis County overnight Wednesday into Thursday. Police said two Bloc dispensaries were damaged in attempted burglaries in Richmond Heights and Valley Park. A spokesman for the St. Louis County Police Department said a burglary alarm at...
Amazon workers in St. Charles County demand 'better pay, safer conditions'
ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — Workers at the Amazon fulfillment center in St. Charles County on Wednesday demanded higher pay and better working conditions, saying the e-commerce giant should share more of its profits with workers. Employees, however, stopped short of calling for a vote to unionize at the...
MetroLink train involved in crash with vehicle in Metro East; operations resumed
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Crews were on the scene Wednesday after a MetroLink crash with a vehicle in East St. Louis. Officials with MetroLink said the crash happened at 900 37th Street and operations will stop between the Emerson Park and Fairview Heights MetroLink stations. Station shuttles took passengers by bus between these stations, along with JJK Center and Washington Park Wednesday afternoon.
St. Louis County church has to pay nearly $500 to get stolen van back
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A St. Louis County church had its van recovered by St. Louis police after it was stolen more than three weeks ago. Bishop Shadrach Martin went to the city towing facility on Wednesday to pick up the van, leaving frustrated at the $475 bill he had to pay.
North County police co-op says department is dropping Pine Lawn over late payments
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The North County Police Cooperative will not be renewing its service agreement with Pine Lawn due to late payments from the city, the police chief said. In a letter sent to Pine Lawn city leaders on Tuesday, North County Co-op Chief John Buchannan said...
WATCH Reside in St. Louis: Lakefront mid-century estate in Chesterfield
WATCH Reside in St. Louis: A look at one of the hottest neighborhoods in St. Louis County. Realtor David Mayer shows us one of the hottest neighborhoods in St. Louis County. WATCH Reside in St. Louis: Stylish condo in historic Central West End building. Updated: Aug. 4, 2022 at 9:10...
St. Ann man dies after being struck by two cars
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A pedestrian died after being struck by two vehicles Tuesday night in Breckenridge Hills. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said 33-year-old Bryan Maide-Shead of St. Ann was attempting to cross Missouri 180, just east of Dehart Place, at about 9:04 p.m. when he was hit by a 2015 Ford F350. The 20-year-old man driving the Ford stayed at the scene. He was uninjured. A Kia Soul then hit Maide-Shead while he was lying in the roadway. The person driving the Kia left the scene.
Missouri woman warns of job scam targeting community groups, bank accounts
SUGARCREEK TOWNSHIP, Mo. — In the two years since the pandemic – money lost to online scammers has nearly doubled. One Jackson County woman knows that all too well. Social Catfish published its State of Scams report Wednesday analyzing FBI and FTC scam reports. After spending time online, Susan Strauss has called them both.
St. Louis Co. man sentenced over ‘violent and aggressive’ robberies
A federal judge has sentenced a man prison over a pair of armed robberies that investigators considered to be "violent and aggressive."
FBI investigates swatting calls at several Missouri schools
ST. LOUIS – The FBI is investigating after swatting calls about a shooter forced some schools in Missouri into precautionary lockdowns Thursday. Swatting is when someone makes a prank call in an effort to get a large number of armed police and emergency responders to respond to a fake emergency.
Missouri man arrested in $27M fraud scheme, FBI says
Marion Township, MO (KRCG) — The Federal Bureau of Investigation confirmed it raided a home in Missouri, where it seized evidence in a $27 million fraud scheme involving PPP loans for businesses and a fraudulent loan for an Indiana business. Authorities said 59-year-old Todd Keilholz was charged in a...
One of Missouri’s Most Wanted Found Hiding in a Homeless Camp
It's incredible that authorities caught this suspect considering where he was hiding out. A report says that one of Missouri's most wanted was arrested while hiding out in a homeless camp near the Mississippi River. KZRG shared the story of a suspect who was wanted for questioning for two separate...
I-Team: Former officer shares experience working undercover as dogfighter in Missouri, Illinois
HANLEY HILLS, Mo. — A high school football coach. And now an auto body shop worker. All are professions Terry Mills has seen moonlight as dogfighters during the more than a decade he has spent investigating the crime for the Missouri Highway Patrol and now the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.
St. Charles’ first self-standing Chick-fil-A in the works
ST. CHARLES, Mo. – One of the most popular fast food chains is setting a footprint in St. Charles. Chick-fil-A is planning for its first self-standing restaurant in St. Charles in the 2000 block of Zumbehl Road. It’s not yet clear how soon the restaurant might open, but Chick-fil-A’s website says it’s “coming soon.”
FBI: Numerous ‘swatting’ calls made to schools in Missouri and Kansas
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Federal Bureau of Investigation has released a statement in response to numerous instances where active shooter threats at schools were reported in Missouri and Kansas. The FBI put out the following statement on Thursday: The FBI is aware of the numerous swatting incidents wherein a report of an active shooter at […]
